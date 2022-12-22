Area events include Christmas services, live music

Christmas break skate session

Wheels Family Skating, 814 N. 31st St., will hold a Christmas break roller-skating session from 6 to 9 p.m. today.

The skating center will have food and beverages available for purchase and will play popular Christmas music for roller-skating participants.

For tickets or information visit www.wheelsfamilyskating.com.

Rockin’ Christmas at Fire Base Brewing Co.

Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in downtown Temple, will hold a “Rockin’ Christmas” event from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday.

The event will include a potluck Christmas dinner, name that tune bingo, an ugly sweater contest and a white elephant gift exchange ($15 max and no alcohol).

The event is open to the public.

Santa and Elvis at Fire Street Pizza

Santa Claus will make an appearance from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton. The Jolly Old Elf will visit with patrons and hear Christmas wishes.

Also making a special appearance at 6 p.m. on Friday will be Elvis, who will fill the air with Christmas songs. The event is open to the public.

Storywalk in Belton

The city of Belton is once again offering a Storywalk program along the Nolan Creek Hike and Bike Trail.

The program features pages from a children’s book set along a walking trail with the goal of promoting literacy and exercise.

This month’s featured book is “Bear Stays Awake for Christmas” by Jane Chapman and it will be available Dec. 22-28. Participants are advised to park at Harris Community Park, go down the hiking trail and turn right. The schedule is subject to change due to weather.

Crafts and Drafts at FoxDog

FoxDog beer garden and café, 209 N. Seventh St. in Temple, will host a “crafts and drafts” meet-up event from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

This meet-up event is for adults age 21 and older who would like to help build a community of artists. It is open to all artists, crafters and friends. Those who attend are welcome to bring their currents projects. Participants must bring their own art and craft supplies.

‘Lights of Joy’

Holy Trinity Catholic High School, 6608 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, is lighting up its campus to celebrate the Christmas season with “Lights of Joy,” a drive-through light display that runs each evening from 5:30-10 p.m. now through Dec. 31.

There is no admission, but the school will accept donations. For information call 254-771-0787.

Christmas church services

On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 at 3:30 p.m., First Christian Church will hold a Christmas Eve Service at in the front living area the Morada Temple assisted living facility. Featured musicians include Wayne Bachus, Cameron Jackson, Jeff Hogan, Sarah Harris Baker. The service will be led by Elders Ruby Jett, Chuck and Deborah Ellis, Jeff Ellis, and Senior Minister Mike Snell. At 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the traditional Christmas Eve Candlelight and Communion service will be held at the church, 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple. At 10 a.m. on Christmas Day, Minister Snell will share the message titled “Whew!” based on Hebrews 4:1-11.

The services are open to the public. For information contact the church office at 254-773-9061.

3C Cowboy Fellowship, 16258 Gooseneck Road in Salado, will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. on Saturday.The service is open to the public.

Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. FM 93 in Temple, will hold a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday. The service is open to the public.

First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. in Temple, will hold a Christmas carols and cookie event at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The church will hold a Christmas service featuring Christmas carols and the telling of the Christmas story. Following the service, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy cookies and hot chocolate.

First United Methodist Church of Belton, 205 E. Third Ave., will hold multiple activities for Christmas on Saturday. At 5 p.m. the church will hold its outdoor “Candlelight, Communion and Carols” worship service. Those who attend are asked to bring chairs. At 7 p.m., the congregation will move into the sanctuary for another service. The final service will take place at 11 p.m. Participants will sing “Silent Night” as the day rolls over to Christmas. All events are open to the public.

Temple Bible Church, 3205 Oakview Drive in Temple, will hold Christmas Eve services on Saturday. One service, which will have childcare available for children in preschool and younger, will take place at 4 p.m. A second service, with no child care available, will take place at 5:30 p.m.

The First Baptist Church, 13929 Moffat Road in Temple, will hold a Christmas Eve service at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The service is open to the public.

The First Baptist Church, 20 Church Ave. in Troy, will hold a Christmas morning service at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. The event will feature a performance from the handbell choir. There will be no Sunday school or prayer meeting on Sunday.

Live music

Craig Howell and Somewhere in Texas will perform 8 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.

Westbound will perform 6 p.m. Friday and Welsh Avenue will perform 2 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.

Kyle Mathis will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Chupacabra Craft Beer and Lone Star Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado.

Fundraisers

Academie Musique ‘Yule Ball’

Academie Musique of Central Texas will hold a Harry Potter-themed “Yule Ball” fundraiser at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, in the parish hall at Christ Church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple.

The event will include dancing, sandwiches, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages, and a Harry Potter-themed photo booth.

Tickets are $40 each (includes food, non-alcoholic beverages, and two alcohol tickets) or $30 (includes food and non-alcoholic beverages). To purchase tickets, email Callie Dennis at cdennis@amcentex.org

Formal dress is encouraged, but not required. All proceeds will go toward the costs of Academie Musique’s summer musicals.

Last Night Gala

The Last Night New Year’s Eve gala benefiting the Ralph Wilson Youth Club will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the McLane hangar at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport, 7720 F Airport Road in Temple.

The event will include complimentary childcare at the youth club, valet parking, dinner, premium beverage service, live music, dancing and fireworks at midnight.

Tickets are $300 each and a table seating eight is available for $2,400. Tickets may be purchased on www.centraltexastickets.com.

Purse bingo

Tickets are now available for a “Galentine’s Day” purse bingo event benefiting the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas.

The event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple. Doors will open at 2 p.m. and games begin at 3 p.m.

The event will feature bingo games, silent auction, and a drawing for prizes. Feature purse brands include Michael Kors, Coach, Kate Spade and more. Tickets are $70 each and reserved tables for six are available for $380. Each reservation includes one game card set per person. Tickets are available online at www.auctria.events/pursebingo.

Submission guidelines: Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.