Local events coming up this weekend include the opening of city pools for summer, live music and multiple Memorial Day remembrances and tributes.
Rucks on Main
Rucks on Main, a military themed ruck march to honor veterans and the fallen, will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A in downtown Temple.
The march is open to the public. Participants will fill rucksacks with up to 40 pounds of non-perishable food items to be donated to charitable organizations. Marchers will complete a 6-mile route through downtown and historic neighborhoods in north Temple.
After completing the ruck march, marchers will gather at the Santa Fe Plaza to enjoy free food for participants, locally-brewed craft beer, and camaraderie.
For information or to register, visit rucksonmain.org.
Fort Hood Memorial Day activities
Carry the Load participants will make a stop at the 1st Cavalry Division’s Horse Detachment stables, 69007 Trooper Loop Fort Hood, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday as part of the group’s trek to Dallas. Carry the Load is a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring Memorial Day by carrying the load and remembering the fallen. The participants pin the name of a fallen service member to their backs, sharing the story of their sacrifice. This year’s event also will feature retired Lt. Gen. Paul Funk, the former III Corps and Fort Hood commanding general.
The event is open to the public. For more information about the Carry the Load organization visit www.carrytheload.org.
Memorial Day weekend visits for families who have relatives buried in cemeteries within the Fort Hood live-fire training areas will be available between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Visitors must call range operations at 254-287-3130/3321 before accessing the live-fire area.
No vehicle pass is required for the cemetery visits unless accessing the installation through vehicle control points (gates). Non-Department of Defense identification cardholders must obtain a pass from the Fort Hood Visitors Center located on T.J. Mills Boulevard prior to coming on post.
Range operations will have guides available to assist families and to monitor cemetery visits to ensure that all visitors are clear of the live-fire training areas by 7 p.m.
Signs will be posted along roads, providing directions to the cemeteries. Roads which may be used are: East Range, Hubbard, West Range and Owl Creek. For information, contact Mike Smith, Range Operations, at 254-291-2363, or email michael.j.smith447.civ@mail.mil.
Belton VFW Memorial Day ceremony
VFW Post No. 4008, located at 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton, will hold a Memorial Day ceremony 11 a.m. Monday. Lunch will be provided after the ceremony.
American Legion Post 133
American Legion Post 133, located at 1300 S. 25th St. in Temple will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday.
Six World War II veterans and 22 Vietnam veterans will be recognized for their service. The guest speaker for the event will be retired Maj. Jason Palmer, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor chaplain.
Memorial Day muster
Sendero Shooting Sports, 3360 W. U.S. Highway 190 in Belton, will hold a Memorial Day muster featuring retired Lt. Col. Allen West 5-8 p.m. Saturday.
The event is open to veterans, active-duty military and their families and will include a time of fellowship, food, and paying tribute to the fallen. Activities for children will include face painting and an inflatable slide. There also will be music, shooting at the range, and an axe-throwing competition.
West also will give a special address for Memorial Day.
Harker Heights Memorial Day ceremony
The City of Harker Heights and the Harker Heights Veterans Council invites the public to attend the Memorial Ceremony & Remembrance Walk 2022 on Saturday. The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. at Carl Levin Park Amphitheater, 400 Miller’s Crossing with the Remembrance Walk to follow.
The walk will be on the trail around the park. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move indoors to the Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
ASCO Spartacus Dash
The ASCO Spartacus Dash will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at Liberty Park, 700 Veterans Way in Belton.
The event, which is open to participants ages 5 and older, will feature more than 20 obstacles over a 3-mile course.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Belton Senior Activity Center. For registration and more details visit www.ascospartacusdash.com.
Free film screening
The Central Texas Film Society will present a free screening of the film “Wages of Fear” at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The film takes place in a South American village, where four desperate men (Yves Montand, Charles Vanel, Peter van Eyck and Folco Lulli) are hired to transport an urgent nitroglycerine shipment without safety equipment down a hazardous road.
Temple Public Library summer reading kickoff party
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, will hold a kickoff party for its annual summer reading program from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.
The event will include live music, games, door prizes and more. It is free and open to the public. For information visit exploretpl.com/summer.
Pool and water park openings
Summer break is right around the corner and several pools and the water park in Temple are ready for some fun in the sun.
Lions Junction Family Water Park, 5000 S. Fifth St. in Temple, opens Saturday. The water park will be open through Memorial Day, May 30, then reopen from June 4 to Sept. 5. The water park will operate from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday until Aug. 14. On Aug. 20, the operating days will adjust to weekends only. Season passes are now on sale online.
Three community swimming pools will be open June 4 through Aug. 14. Outdoor facilities are: Clark Pool, located at 1808 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, and Walker Pool is at 2603 N. Third St. Summit Recreation Center Pool, 620 Fryers Creek Drive, requires a membership.
Sammons Park Indoor Pool, 2220 W. Ave. D, offers senior swim times and classes as well as open swim periods and family swim times.
Temple splash pads, open May 7 to Oct. 2, are located at West Temple Park, 121 S. Montpark Road; Miller Park, 1919 N. 1st St.; Jaycee Park, 2302 W. Ave. Z and Ferguson Park, 1203 E. Adams.
To learn more about Temple pools, visit templeparks.com/aquatics.
In Belton, Summer Fun Water Park, 1410 Waco Road, opened May 7.
Belton has two splash pads that will be open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. They are located at Harris Community Park, 312 N. Alexander St., and South Wall Tiger Park, 1895 S. Wall St.
The city of Morgan’s Point Resort will open its community swimming pool Saturday. The pool is located at 60 Morgan’s Point Resort Blvd. near Lake Belton.
Drag show in Temple
Corkys Wine and Beer, 13 S. Second St. in Temple, will hold “Leather and Lacey,” a drag show, on Sunday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m.
The show will feature performances by Natalie Cutrone McCall, Anyzha D. St. James, Devonna Kadavan and Lacey Luzz.
General admission tickets are $15 and VIP tickets also are available. Tickets may be purchased online at eventbrite.com.
Walker Honey Farm farmers market
Walker Honey Farm, 8060 E. U.S. Highway 190 in Rogers, will hold a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. The event will feature vendors selling homemade arts and crafts, fresh produce and more.
The event is free and open to the public.
Live music
The King will be back at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday as Kraig Parker and the Royal Tribute Band will delight the audience with his award-winning Elvis Presley show. “Come get all shook up to the greatest hits of Elvis Presley,” Parker said. “It is a Las Vegas Elvis production. We cover all the hits of Elvis Presley from the ’50s to the ’70s. It’s an exciting show with a lot of energy.” The CAC is located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. For tickets and information visit cacarts.org.
Weldon Henson will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Fast Movin’ Train will perform at 9 a.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Amanda Brown will perform 7 p.m. Friday, Ryan Youmans will perform at noon and the Phantom Shakers will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, and Walt Wilkins will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Jacob Augustine will perform 3 p.m. Saturday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
The Backroads Band will perform 6 p.m. Friday and the Morning Star Trio will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Kyle Reed will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Bold Republic Brewing Co., 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton.
Fundraisers
Salado Golf Tournament
The Salado Chamber of Commerce announced that the annual Salado Golf Tournament, which benefits community projects and charities, will take place on Oct. 18 and sponsorship opportunities are currently available.
Current sponsorships needed are the Gold level for $3,500; the lake target for $500; and clubhouse canopies for $100. New to the event this year is the $50,000 Progressive Putting Shootout.
For more details and sponsorship information contact Glen Bowen at 281-703-8035.
Bethel I.M. Church barbecue
The Mission Ministry of Bethel I.M. Church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple, will hold a barbecue meal from noon until sold out on Sunday. Patrons may purchase a plate with one meat for $10 or two meats for $12. Plates will include potato salad, baked beans, bread, cake and a drink. Proceeds from the meal will help support the ministry.
