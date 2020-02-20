This weekend’s events will include a springtime style show, the annual Home and Garden Show, a fundraising brunch and Taste of Central Texas.
Taste of Central Texas
The 2020 Taste of Central Texas fundraiser, benefitting Central Texas Youth Services, will take place 6-10 p.m. today at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
Guests can enjoy food and beverages from 30 Central Texas restaurants while also celebrating the 50th anniversary of Central Texas Youth Services.
Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com, or by calling 254-939-3466.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will help support services for homeless, runaway and at-risk youths throughout the region.
Home and Garden Show
The Temple Area Builders Association will present the 45th annual Home and Garden Show this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The show will be open 6-9 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The event will feature 125 exhibitors, including home builders and contractors, landscapers, home improvement, home security and entertainment, outdoor living and more.
Tickets are available online at CentralTexasTickets.com.
Soundcheck
The Temple High School Choir Department will present “Soundcheck” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St.
Students will perform songs from a variety of genres and decades, all backed by a live professional band and accompanied by a light show.
Tickets are available online at CentralTexasTickets.com, and will be sold at the door.
Style Show
A spring preview fashion show, benefiting the All-Abilities Playground and Park project in Salado, will take place 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the historic Stagecoach Inn, 416 S. Main St. in Salado.
The event is presented by Sirena Fest, Flourish, Salado Creek Living and the Sirenas of Salado Youth Ambassadors. Styles will be provided by Christy’s of Salado.
Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com.
Bubbly Bistro Brunch
A fundraising brunch for Temple Children’s Museum will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Chapel at Caliber Oak, 5235 Royal St. in Salado.
The Bubbly Bistro Brunch is a come-and-go event that will offer life entertainment, edibles and a selection of bubbly combinations. Tickets can be purchased by texting 254-760-1590 or emailing denisecaliber@gmail.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Dog Yoga
Firefly Yoga & Movement Studio will present a dog yoga event 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
Yoga will be from 2-3 p.m. followed by a social hour. Donations collected will benefit the APAC, an organization that fosters pets. This will also be an adoption event. Registration can be completed online at firefly-yoga-studio.com.
Free film
The Central Texas Film Society will present a free showing of “Groundhog Day” 2 p.m. Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple.
The film society will host a pre-show welcome and give commentary and historical content about each film as well as interesting tidbits on the films after each show. The film society will also sell popcorn and drinks prior to the film.
Mid-Winter Used Book Sale
The Mid-Winter Used Book Sale, presented by Friends of the Temple Public Library, will be open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, in the McLane Room on the third floor of the library, 100 W. Adams Ave.
Hours for the books sale will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. A member preview will take place 2-8 p.m. Tuesday to allow those who already have a membership first pick. Memberships also will be available each day of the sale.
Available merchandise will include used books, CDs, DVDs, records, games, audio books, vintage books and more. Most items will cost $1-$2 each. Teachers will receive a 20 percent discount with identification Thursday.
Other items on the Weekend Calendar and upcoming fundraisers
Thursday
A dance with a Mardi Gras theme will take place 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 S. Mitchell St. The band Pure Country will provide the music.
———
One Voice will perform 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Fikes Chamber Hall at the Sue and Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center, 810 N. Main St. in Belton.
Friday
The Good Ole’ Boys band will perform country music 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
———
DJ Desperado will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Club 190, 3232 W. Highway 190 in Temple.
———
A variety dance will take place 8 p.m. Friday at In the Mood Ballroom, 13 S. Main St. in Temple.
———
Brett Mullins will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
———
Ponce the Band will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
———
One Voice will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Fikes Chamber Hall at the Sue and Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center, 810 N. Main St. in Belton.
Saturday
Badlands will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
———
Anthony Garcia will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Sunday
The Chalkboard Poets will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Fundraisers
Knights of Columbus fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 3444 will hold a fish fry dinner 5-7 p.m. Friday at the KC hall, located at 2218 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Plates cost $10 and include two boneless fish fillets, two sides and a drink (baked fish also will be available). A child’s plates will be available for $6 and features one fish fillet. Desserts also will be available for purchase. To-go plates will be available.
St. James fish fry
A fish fry supporting the St. James new building fund will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at St. James Lodge No. 71, 517 E Ave. C in Temple.
Plates cost $10 and include two pieces of fried fish, baked beans, potato salad, bread, cake and water. Deliveries are available for orders of five or more.
Fat Tuesday pancake supper
St. Paul United Methodist Church will hold a Fat Tuesday pancake supper 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 2407 W. Ave. P in Temple.
Donations and proceeds will be used for the church’s mission projects. For information call 254-778-3851.
Feast of Caring and Sharing
The Feast of Caring and Sharing, which benefits an endowed scholarship fund at Concordia University in Austin and the Driving Hope of Texas program, will take place 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Paul Lutheran Church at The Grove (16 miles west of Temple on Highway 36).
The meal will include barbecue brisket, sausage, noodles, brown beans, dessert and tea. Plates cost $10 for adults and $5 for children age 4-10 (children younger than age 4 may dine free of charge). The event also will include a bake sale and live and silent auctions will take place 5-6:45 p.m.
BEEA Luncheon with Style
The Bell Extension Education Association will hold its annual fundraiser, the Luncheon with Style, 11 a.m. March 21 at the Temple College Pavilion, 103 E. Marvin R. Felder Drive in Temple.
This year’s theme is “Roaring 20s”. The event will include a fashion show and performances by the hmmm quartet. Fashions will be provided by Dillard’s and catered by the Knights of Columbus. Tickets are $20 each and are available by contacting 254-913-7111 or 254-985-0145. To make a table reservation contact 254-931-4034.
Funds from the event support 4-H scholarships and BEEA educational activities.
Submission guidelines: Weekend calendar items and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.