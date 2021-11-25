Upcoming events in Central Texas this weekend include the annual Turkey Trot 5K in Temple, a Thanksgiving community potluck in Salado, a toy drive and concert at Lions Park in Temple, a comedy showcase in Temple and more.
Turkey Trot 5K
Carlson Law Firm’s annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K will take place today along Pepper Creek Trail in Temple.
Registration will take place at 7 a.m. and the race will start at 8 a.m. Awards will be given to the top male and female runners and the top three finishers in each age group. To register visit racetemple.com.
Barrow Brewing Co. Thanksgiving potluck
Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado, will hold a public Thanksgiving potluck meal 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25. To sign up to bring a side dish, visit signup.com/go/kUiNRvp.
A free outdoor screening of the film “A Christmas Story” will take place at the brewery at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Car show and concert
Treasure in Heaven Ministries will hold a Christmas toy drive featuring a car show and concert from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Lions Park in Temple.
The concert, which will take place at the Sam Farrow Amphitheater in the park, will feature multiple musical acts with Christian band Revelation as the headliner. Entry for the concert is a $10 toy or a $10 love donation.
More family-friendly musical acts, sponsors and vendors also are sought. For information contact Steven Donoso at 254-541-0429 or Paul Donoso at 254-239-8912.
Applications for the toy drive may be filled out from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. now through Dec. 10 at 1115 S. 13th St. in Temple. A valid ID and birth certificates for the children must be provided.
Belton library activities
The Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First Ave. in Belton, is celebrating its extended hours on Fridays with several upcoming activities, all of which will take place 6-8 p.m.
The library will hold a screening of the film “The Grinch” on Dec. 3. A Holiday Story Time will be held Dec. 10 and an ornament craft event will be held on Dec. 17.
The extended hours aren’t just for activities — the library will still offer its normal service during this time.
‘Facing the Inferno’ photo exhibit
“Facing the Inferno,” a wildfire photography exhibit by Kari Greer, is now open at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
Museum officials describe the exhibit as being colorful, intimate and having intensely dramatic images that capture the often-far away work of wildland firefighters.
“Facing the Inferno” will be on display through Jan. 15, 2022. It is funded in part through grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and funding from the Idaho Commission on the Arts. Additional contributors to the project include Metal & Paper, the Forest Fire Lookout Association and the Northern Rockies Fire Science Network.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Sami Show
A Sami Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The show’s theme is “Merry Mistletoe Marketplace” and it will feature aisles full of home and garden decor, jewelry, floral designs, woodcrafts, art, candles, gourmet foods, boutique clothing, fashionable accessories and more.
Admission is $7 and children age 12 and younger may enter for free.
Beer Run (Almost) 5K
Fire Base Brewing Co. and Junction Fitness will host “Beer Run (Almost) 5K” Saturday in downtown Temple.
The event will start at 11 a.m. at Fire Base, located at 8 S. First St. in downtown Temple.
The entry fee is $10 per person and includes a complimentary beer/wine/beverage upon completion of the run.
Comedy showcase
Corkys, located at 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will hold a comedy showcase Saturday.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. The showcase will feature host Mary Helen McCarthy, Daniela LaFave, Sam Noorani and Rochelle McConico as the headliner. Tickets are $15-20 each.
Salado Christmas Stroll and parade
The 61st annual Salado Christmas Stroll will kick off with a Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. The parade will begin at Royal and Main streets on the south side of Salado, travel north on Main Street and end at the Salado Civic Center.
“We are more excited than ever to have our Christmas parade back on the schedule after the necessary decision to cancel in 2020,” said Deanna Whitson, chairman for the parade. “We have a wonderful lineup of local and regional participants, including Fort Hood 1st Calvary Horse Detachment and 3rd Calvary Regiment led by Grand Marshall Sgt. Hunter Wilson, recent recipient of 2021 FORSCOM NCO the Year.”
Following the parade, the historic Salado Christmas Stroll will be officially started. Dates are Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 10-12.
Salado businesses will host a variety of Stroll events both weekends, including an outdoor live nativity at First Baptist Church, live performances of Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol” at the Tablerock Amphitheatre and live music at various venues along the route. Tickets for Tablerock performances can be found at centraltexastickets.com. A full list of daily events can be found on the Salado Chamber of Commerce website, www.salado.com.
A Christmas market will be hosted on both Saturdays, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11, from noon to 6 p.m. at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Live music
Lady in the Men’s Room will perform 7 p.m. Friday, Wayworn Traveler will play 7 p.m. Saturday and Dillon Havins will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
DJ Sauvesito will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post No. 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
Two jazz groups will give free performances Tuesday at Temple College. At 12:30 p.m., The Temple College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas Jazz Combo will perform in the Jackson-Graeter Backstage Theater. At 7:30 p.m., The Temple College Faculty Jazz group will perform at the backstage theater. The theater is located in the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center on the Temple College campus.
Oxford Comma Duo will perform 6 p.m. Friday and Gabor Nicholson 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Kenny Orts and the No Chance band will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Dave Jorgenson will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dance Hall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Fundraisers
Chrome & Carols Festival of Trees
The annual Chrome & Carols Festival of Trees, a fundraiser supporting the United Way of Central Texas, will be held virtually and in person 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Horny Toad Harley-Davidson, 7454 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple. Seventeen Christmas trees will be given away as prizes in a drawing.
Each tree will be professionally decorated and will include more than $1,000 worth of gifts.
The event will include live and silent auctions, dinner, and live entertainment. For information and tickets, visit www.uwct.org at 254-778-8616.
Chisholm Trail Christmas Ball
Tickets for the Chisholm Trail Christmas Ball, which benefits the Bell County Youth Fair scholarship program, are on sale. The ball, which will feature Grammy Award-winning artist Rick Trevino, will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, in the Garth Arena at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Multiple sponsorship levels are available. To purchase a ticket or for information, call 254-933-5309.
Tickets must be purchased in advance. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Table sales will close at noon on Monday, Nov. 29.
Children’s hospital gift drive
Allison Dickson’s sixth-annual gift drive benefitting the Childlife Department at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center is accepting donations now through Dec. 5. Dickson hopes to raise $6,000 to help the department purchase a new video game system since the department had to retire its last gaming cart. Anyone who wishes to make a contribution may contact Dickson at 254-624-9349 or email Alli91879@aol.com.
Submission guidelines: Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple TX, 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.