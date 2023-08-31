Area events this weekend include the annual Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo Center, a used book sale at the Temple Public Library, live music and more.
Central Texas State Fair
The annual Central Texas State Fair, which features live music, games, carnival rides and more, will take place today through Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The fair will kick off from 5 to 11 p.m. today with $1 carnival rides. Opening night will feature live music from country artist Charlie Robison, a Texas native known for his humor and dark, often tragic musical storytelling.
For day two, Kevin Fowler will be returning to the Central Texas State Fair. Fowler, from Amarillo, has been performing Texas country music since leaving his post as lead guitarist for Austin rock band Dangerous Toys in 1998. The second night of fun will last 5 p.m. to midnight.
The music won’t be stopping for the weekend. Southall is slated to bring its blend of country, rock and southern rock music Saturday night. Another familiar face will provide the Sunday jams when Wade Bowen makes his return to the fair.
The fair will be open from noon to midnight both days.
The concerts are free with paid admission to the fair.
The fair will also feature the Twisted Metal Mayhem Demolition Derby, Central Texas’ largest indoor demolition derby, Friday night and the Professional Bull Riding Challenger Series on both Saturday and Sunday. Both events start at 7 p.m. on their respective days.
Online tickets will be $10 for adults, and the gate price will be $15. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free as long as they are accompanied by a paid adult.
Demolition derby and bull-riding reserved tickets are $25 for adults online and $30 at the gate. Kids 12 and under tickets are $15 and $20. General admission tickets are also available at a lower price. Family four-packs for these events are $110 for reserved seats and $72 for general admission.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit centraltexasstatefair.com.
First Friday
Businesses in downtown Temple will come together to host First Friday, an event featuring food and drink specials, shopping, live music and more.
As part of First Friday festivities, Fire Base Brewing Company will hold a block party at 8 S. First St. The event, which will take place from 4 to 10 p.m., will feature food trucks, vendors, and live music from Martian Folk.
Also as part of First Friday, the Temple Children’s Museum will offer free admission, face painting and activities for children and their families. The museum is located at 11 N. Fourth St.
Used book sale
The Friends of the Temple Public Library is holding its annual Labor Day used book sale this week at the library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The sale features about 50,000 books and other items. Books are sorted by categories — fiction, mystery, biography, history, etc. — and displayed on tables filling the McLane Room on the library’s third floor. Vintage books, record albums, DVDs, compact discs, classic fiction, religious books, children’s books, textbooks, non-fiction and cookbooks also are included in the sale.
Most books are $2 each or less. Some vintage and selected books are priced higher.
The event is open to the public.
Temple railroad museum family day
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will hold a free family day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at 315 W. Ave. B in Temple.
The theme for this month’s event is “Open Skies” and participants will have the opportunity to learn about meteorology, the atmosphere, and the ways the weather has affected human life on Earth.
Golf cart show
Golf carts and other small vehicles will take center stage this weekend as Barrow Brewing Company holds the inaugural “Hotter n Ale” golf cart show from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at 108 Royal St. in Salado.
The show will highlight golf carts of all shapes and sizes, including modified and custom rides. Same-day registration will take place a 2 p.m. at the brewery.
“The village of Salado has long been known as a golf cart town and the residents love the freedom and convenience of being able to drive their golf carts on and off the green,” K.D. Hill, co-owner of Barrow Brewing Company, said in a news release.
After local resident Larry Wentrcek approached her with the idea for the event, they realized they wanted it to benefit Heart and Hands Ministries, a local food bank, Hill said.
There will be three classes of competition: golf carts, ATVs, and an “other” category. The other category may include anything on wheels, from strollers to bicycles to wheel chairs.
There is no fee to register. Participants are asked to bring one or more dry food items to be given to the local food bank.
“Participants are encouraged to decorate their golf carts with themes or just wash and wax them, turn on all the lights and music, and show off their awesome upgrades,” Hill said.
Winners will be announced at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for first place in each category and the grand champion will receive a trophy created by Gail Allard of Salado Glassworks. Best in show will be determined from the first place winners of the three classes.
“It’s going to be the best dang cart show Salado has ever seen … guaranteed!” Wentrcek said.
Farmers markets
An evening farmers market is planned 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at 201 E. Main St. in Troy.
For information about participating in the farmers market contact Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2485.
Another farmers market is set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Both events feature vendors selling homegrown produce, canned items, crafts and more.
Comedy show
Turn 2 Entertainment will present a comedy show on Saturday at Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in downtown Temple. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.
Featured comedians will include Sam Noorani, Ashley Overton and Ali Musa.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Advance tickets are available on eventbrite.com.
Live music
Jeremy Parsons will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Wilson Valley Mercantile, 2421 Wilson Valley Loop in Little River-Academy.
DJ Desperado will perform at 9 p.m. on Friday and DJ Oz will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Express 35 Tejano Club, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Wes Perryman will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, Magic Stallion will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Tasmin and Tim will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Hyway Traveler will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and Whiskey Renegade will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple. There is a $10 cover charge each evening.
Back of the Line Band will perform 6 p.m. on Friday and David Johnson will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Megan Brucker will perform at 2 p.m. on Saturday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
Polly O’Keary and The Rhythm Methods will perform at 7 p.m. on Sunday at Bold Republic Brewing Company, 7070 Stonehollow Drive in Temple.
Fundraisers
Fish fry and auction
The Pearl Church of Christ, 6790 FM 183 in Pearl, will hold a fish fry and auction following the church’s service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.
Proceeds from the event will help support the His Kids Lampasas program and local scholarships.
Chili cook-off
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Morgan’s Point Volunteer Fire Department will hold a chili cook-off event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Kleypas Park in Morgan’s Point Resort.
Chili tasting and judging will start at 11 a.m. Awards will be given for first, second and third places as well as best cook area and people’s choice. The event will include a bake sale, silent auction, vendors and an inflatable for children.
Registration forms are available at City Hall or online at www.morganspointresorttx.com.
For information call 409-750-0102.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the fire department and its community programs.
Golf tournament
The Cen-Tex MOAA will host the sixth annual Jack Oliver Scholarship Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 23, at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive in Killeen. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The event will include a hamburger lunch at noon. Individual and team prizes and winners will be announced during the lunch. For registration details and sponsorship opportunities click on the “2023 Golf Fundraiser” link on https://centexmoaa.org.
Funds raised from the event will benefit scholarships for local high school and college students who plan to attend a Reserve Officers Training Corps at the university of their choice.
Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.