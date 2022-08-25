Australian Pink Floyd Show

The Australian Pink Floyd Show, a Pink Floyd tribute band, will perform Friday at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.

 Courtesy photo

Ready to go to the dark side of the moon? The Australian Pink Floyd Show is ready to take you there. The Pink Floyd tribute band will perform Friday evening at the Bell County Expo Center. Other area events coming up this weekend include an adult night at Summer Fun water park in Belton, a free screening of the film “Life of Pi” at the CAC in Temple, live music and more.