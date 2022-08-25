Ready to go to the dark side of the moon? The Australian Pink Floyd Show is ready to take you there. The Pink Floyd tribute band will perform Friday evening at the Bell County Expo Center. Other area events coming up this weekend include an adult night at Summer Fun water park in Belton, a free screening of the film “Life of Pi” at the CAC in Temple, live music and more.
Farmers markets
A farmers market will take place from 7 a.m. to noon today at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road (behind Temple Fire Station No. 7).
Another farmers market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Both events will feature vendors selling fresh produce, arts and crafts, and more.
Veni School of Dance recital at the CAC
The Veni School of Dance will hold its annual recital at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
During the recital, students will perform several classical Indian dance pieces followed by a Bollywood dance.
The recital is open to the public and admission is free.
Summer Fun adult night
Summer Fun water park, 1410 Old Waco Road in Belton, will host an adult night at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
The event, which is open to patrons age 21 and older, will feature live DJs providing music. The event is BYOB and no glass containers are allowed.
Tickets are $30 each and are available on eventbrite.com.
Comedy showcase
Corkys, 12 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will hold a comedy showcase at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
The show will feature performances from Mary Helen McCarthy, Josh Castro and headliner Jamie Gravitt. Ali Musa will be the host. Tickets start at $15 and are available online on eventbrite.com.
Free film screening
The Central Texas Film Society will present a free screening of the film “Life of Pi” at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
After deciding to sell their zoo in India and move to Canada, Santosh and Gita Patel board a freighter with their sons and a few remaining animals. Tragedy strikes when a terrible storm sinks the ship, leaving the Patels’ teenage son, Pi (Suraj Sharma), as the only human survivor. However, Pi is not alone; a fearsome Bengal tiger has also found refuge aboard the lifeboat. As days turn into weeks and weeks drag into months, Pi and the tiger must learn to trust each other if both are to survive.
The film is rated PG.
Back to school event at 3C Cowboy Church
3C Cowboy Church, 16258 Gooseneck Road in Salado, will hold a back-to-school arena bash from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The event, which is free, will include dummy roping, a relay obstacle course and a hotdog lunch. The event is open to students in sixth through 12th grades.
Live music
Branded Heart will perform at a country and western dance at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple. Cost is $5 per person at the door. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a snack dish to share during the break.
Craig Howell and Somewhere in Texas will perform 8 p.m. Friday and People’s Choice will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
The Jon Austin band will perform 8 p.m. Friday, the Backroads band will perform 8 p.m. Saturday and Lexi Dalton will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12395 FM 2843 in Salado, will hold its Fourth Friday gospel singing event 7 p.m. Friday. The event is open to the public and finger foods and hot dogs will be served afterward.
The Australian Pink Floyd Show — All That’s to Come will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. Tickets are $35 each and may be purchased online at bellcountyexpo.com.
Landon Heights will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in downtown Temple.
Trevor Helt will perform 6 p.m. Friday, Ryan Paul Davis will perform 6 p.m. Saturday, and Martian Folk will perform at noon on Sunday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Fundraisers
Anglers for Aiden memorial bass tournament
The Anglers for Aiden memorial bass tournament, which raises funds for student scholarships, will take place Saturday on Lake Belton.
Pre-registration will take place 5-8 p.m. on Friday at the Turkey Roost campground at Cedar Ridge park on Lake Belton. Cost is $120 per team. Tournament officials also will be at the Cedar Ridge park pavilion at 4 a.m. to accept registration forms on the day of the event.
All contestants must check in with tournament headquarters at the Cedar Ridge park pavilion the morning of the tournament. Fishing hours are from safe light until 1 p.m.
There will be a free fish fry for registered participants after the weigh-in on Saturday. For information contact J.P. Brazeal at 254-760-9028.
Body of Christ Community Clinic golf tournament
A golf tournament benefitting the Body of Christ Community Clinic will take place Monday at Mill Creek Golf Course in Salado.
A shotgun start will take place at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided for all participants. The event will conclude with an awards ceremony.
Cost is $400 per team and other sponsorships also are available. Entry forms are available online at bodyofchristclinic.org. For information email David Spradley at david@thevistarealtors.com or call 254-718-7962.
Seaton School garage sale
The Seaton School Preservation Committee will hold a garage sale to raise funds for the maintenance and upkeep of the building from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the old schoolhouse located eight miles east of Temple on State Highway 53.
Donation of sale items are requested. Items sought include household wares, home décor, toys, puzzles, lamps, paperback books, CDs and bicycles. The group will not accept clothing, large furniture, mattresses nor major appliances. Monetary donations also are accepted and may be mailed to: SCIA, Treasurer, 13291 Sugar Cane Lane, Temple TX 76501. For information call 254-770-8643 or 254-913-6056.
Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.