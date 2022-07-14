Runners will test their endurance in the Texas heat on Saturday during the annual Hot 2 Trot 5K in Temple. Other area events coming up this weekend include a “Junie B. Jones” musical in Temple, a video game and anime expo in Temple, and a movies in the park event in Belton.
Reptile show at the library
Austin Reptile Shows will hold a show 10:30 a.m. today in the McLane Room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
Those who attend will have the opportunity to learn about snakes and other reptiles.
‘Junie B. Jones’ musical
The Academie Musique of Central Texas will present performances of the musical “Junie B. Jones, Jr.” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The production based on the popular childrens books follows Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where many changes are in store. Junie’s best friend Lucille has found new best friends and Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. While in Mr. Scary’s class, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and she may need glasses. Add in a friendly cafeteria lady, an intense kickball tournament and a “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal,” and first grade has never been more exciting.
Tickets for the show are $15 for adults and $10 for students and are available online at cacarts.org.
Hot 2 Trot 5K
The 16th annual Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Hot 2 Trot 5K will take place 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the McLane Company Headquarters, 4747 McLane Parkway in Temple.
The race will finish on the Pepper Creek Trail and an awards ceremony will take place once the last runner has finished.
Online registration is available at racetemple.com. Race day registration is $30 and will take place 6:30-7 a.m. (participants must register using personal devices such as cell phone or iPad).
Game On Expo
Do you like comics, video games and anime? Join other fans for fun at the Game On Expo 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive in Temple.
The event will feature video game tournaments, live action role play, costume contests, arts and crafts, and more.
The event is free and open to the public. For information call 254-298-5740.
Movie in the park in Belton
The city of Belton will hold a free screening of the film “Sing 2” on Saturday at Harris Community Park, 312 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
Family friendly activities will start at 7 p.m. and the film will begin at 8:45 p.m. Those who attend are advised to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. Free popcorn will be available while supplies last.
Davilla Community garage sale
A community garage sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Davilla Community Center, 20985 N. FM 487 in Davilla.
Vendor space is available outside for $10 and indoors for $15 (tables are furnished for indoor spots).
The sale will include home canned goods, home baked goods, farm raised eggs, plants, handcrafted items and more. Breakfast tacos with homemade salsa, soft drinks and water will be available for purchase.
Kiddo Card event
The Temple Police Department will hold a Kiddo Card event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at FoxDog beer garden and coffee shop, 209 N. Seventh St. in Temple.
The event is open to children ages 2-15. Each child will have the opportunity to receive a Kiddo Card, which includes a current photo, name, address, date of birth, and other personal information. Parents or guardians must be present to fill out the child’s information and receive the ID.
The event is free and open to the public.
American Legion breakfast
The Louis B. Wells American Legion Post No. 183, 300 W. Bell St. in Bartlett, will hold its monthly breakfast 7-10 a.m. Saturday.
Legionnaires will prepare a fresh buffet style breakfast of sausage, bacon, pancakes, biscuits, sausage gravy and hash browns. A suggested donation is $5.
The event is open to the public.
Summer lecture series
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting a free summer lecture series 2 p.m. Sundays.
The guest speaker for July 17 will be Reid Lewis from the Wild Birds Unlimited store in Temple. Lewis, a member of the Native Plant Society of Texas, will speak on attracting wildlife and birds to your property by planting Texas native plants. The lecture is also sponsored by the Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas. Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists who attend the lecture are eligible for one continuing education credit.
Comedy showcase
Corkys Wine and Beer, 13 S. Second St. in Temple, will hold a comedy showcase 8 p.m. Saturday.
Special guests include Aaron Suarez and Francisco Flores with host Mysia Chabert and Roger Ramirez as the headliner.
Tickets start at $15 and are available on eventbrite.com.
Registration now open for summer reading program
Registration is now open for the summer reading program at the Mary Ruth Briggs Library at Morgan’s Point Resort.
The program will take place July 23, July 30, Aug. 6, and Aug. 13 at the library, located in the E.W. and Emma Berry Memorial Room in City Hall, 8 Morgan’s Point Boulevard.
Registration is free and participants will receive free backpacks and school supplies.
To register online visit morganspointresorttx.com and scroll to the library link. Registration also may be completed in person at the city hall lobby.
New art exhibits at the CAC
The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, has renovated and reopened its art galleries and is now hosting several new art displays.
The Saulsbury Gallery is displaying works from Mat Tindell’s western and Native American art highlighting wildlife, landscapes and portraits.
The Howard Gallery currently features a juried show of professional artists of Central Texas. The pieces include oils and acrylics.
In the McCreary Gallery, Rachelle Johnson shares her collection of artwork depicting a range of mental health and emotions through color and graphics.
Watercolors and acrylics by Lisa Tennant which highlight neon light signs from around the country are on display in the Carabasi Gallery. Also in the Carabasi Gallery are pieces of pottery by Bronwyn Taff and Esther Crawford.
The exhibits will be available through the end of July. Gallery hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (open until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday evenings) and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
New exhibit at railroad museum
A new exhibit is now open at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
“¡Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues / En los barrios y las grandes ligas,” will be on display at the museum from July 9 through October 9. The bilingual exhibition was organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the National Museum of American History.
The exhibit “captures the excitement of the game, from community baseball teams to the Major League, highlighting how the game can bring people together regardless of race, class, and gender,” the museum said in a news release.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For information visit templerrhm.org.
Live music
The Old Friends Band will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sammons Community Center, 2222 W. Ave. D in Temple.
The Selfless Lovers will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sam Farrow Amphitheater at Lions Park, 4205 Lions Park Drive in Temple, as part of the Hot Summer Sounds free outdoor concert series sponsored by the city of Temple.
DJ Desperado will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post No. 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
Ryan Youmans will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday, Amanda Brown and Friends will perform 8 p.m. Saturday and Walt Wilkins will perform 5 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Billy Holt will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Gabor Nicholson will perform 6 p.m. Saturday and Martian Folk will perform at noon Sunday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform 6 p.m. Sunday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Fundraisers
Devine Desserts
The Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas will host its annual Divine Desserts fundraiser at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
This year’s festivities will operate under the theme “sweet celebrations,” as the nonprofit organization recognizes its past 25 years of providing hope, healing and justice for abused children in Bell, Coryell and Milam counties.
The event will include dinner catered by La Lunchonette, a dessert buffet, prize drawings, and silent and live auctions. Tickets are $120 for individuals, $200 for couples and $800 for a table of eight and are available online at cacct.com/events.
Car show
A car show to raise funds for victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 23330 SE HK Dodgen Loop in Temple (future home of Pustka Family BBQ).
The event will include food trucks, live music and auctions. Proceeds from the event will go to the Robb Elementary Memorial Fund in Uvalde.
Entries are $20 each and awards will be given for multiple categories. For information email carsforacausetx@gmail.com.
Luck of the Lake Poker Run
Luck of the Lake Poker Run, an event benefitting the Central Texas Children’s Center, will take place Saturday, July 23, on Lake Belton.
The event will kick off with a party Friday night at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, with live music featuring The Great Divide and special guest Joey Green.
The “poker run” will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday at North Point Yacht Club on Lake Belton. During the event, participants will travel to different locations around the lake to obtain a poker chip at each stop. While out on the lake, participants will need to keep a lookout for rubber duckies floating on the loose for extra chances at prizes. Participants will tie up at North Point Yacht Club at the end of the run for live music by Fenix Theory, and for food, fun and prizes.
Registration and information is available on eventbrite.com.
Salado Golf Tournament
The Salado Chamber of Commerce announced the annual Salado Golf Tournament, which benefits community projects and charities, will take place on Oct. 18 at Mill Creek Country Club
The event will start at 9:30 a.m. with registration at the Mill Creek Clubhouse. Activities will include a $50,000 putting challenge at 10:30 a.m. and a helicopter ball drop at 11:30 a.m. Participants may enter the drawing for the helicopter ball drop with the purchase of tickets (one ticket for $10 or five for $20). The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at noon.
Registration costs $125 for single players or $400 for four players. Participants may register in advance online at www.salado.com/ signature-events.
