Area events this weekend include a virtual string quartet performance sponsored by the Central Texas Orchestral Society and auditions for the Milam Community Youth Theater program’s production of “Aladdin”.
String quartet virtual concert
The Central Texas Orchestral Society will kick off its new season at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple with a virtual performance by string quartet Aizuri at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Grammy-nominated group was praised by The Washington Post for “captivating” performances that draw from its notable “meld of intellect, technique and emotions.” For tickets and show details, visit www.ctosarts.org.
While this will be a virtual concert, other planned performances will be held in person. These performances include string quartet Invoke on Feb. 20; Van Cliburn finalist Fei-Fei Dong on April 10; and vocal ensemble Chanticleer on April 24.
All concerts will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the CAC, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
COVID-19 safety measures will be in place at all events at the CAC.
‘Aladdin Jr.’ auditions
The Milam Community Youth Theater program is seeking young actors for its upcoming production of Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.”.
Participants ages 6-18 are sought. Auditions will take place 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the Williams Event Center, 404 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron.
For information or to reserve an audition time visit milamcommunitytheater.com.
‘521 All-Stars’ exhibit
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will have a new temporary exhibit available for viewing starting Saturday.
“521 All-Stars: A Championship Story of Baseball and Community,” is based on a 1998 book and depicts the game in its purest form: scrap metal base lines, rotten wood bleachers, teams made up of brothers, fathers and sons, and most importantly, fellowship within the community.
In 1996, author Frye Gaillard was driving north on Route 521 in Sumter County, S.C., when he discovered a homemade ballpark and stopped to take pictures of the players. He and his partner, photographer Byron Baldwin, spent the next season and a half watching and studying the Gamecock baseball league of Rembert, S.C. The teams are comprised only of African-Americans. The exhibit includes multiple photographs and panels.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Fundraiser: Rotary golf classic
The Rotary Club of Killeen Heights will hold its Spring Golf Classic 9 a.m. March 5 at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive in Killeen.
For sponsorships and registration visit www.khrspringclassic.com or email dhall@bgctx.org.
The funds raised will go back to the community in the form of vocational grants and community service projects.
COVID-19 safety measures will be in place at this event.
Submission guidelines: Events and fundraisers may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St. Temple, TX, 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.