All aboard! Events this weekend in Central Texas include a model train show in Temple, a Tejano music festival in Temple, the grand opening of the MK&T Depot in Belton and more.
Music networking event
“Let’s Talk Music,” a networking event sponsored by the Salado Music Friendly Community, will take place at 6 p.m. today at the Solas Gallery, 2 Rock Creek Drive in Salado.
Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with Salado musicians, venues, business owners and supporters of music. Participants will discuss upcoming music events, answer music industry related questions and cover community outreach opportunities.
The meeting is open to anyone who is part of the music industry. Musicians are encouraged to bring an instrument for an after meeting music circle.
Fiesta Temple
Central Texans will come together to celebrate Mexico’s independence from Spain at Fiesta Temple, a festival featuring live music and more, on Saturday at the MLK Festival Grounds, 301 N. Fourth St. in downtown Temple. Gates open at 4 p.m. and music will take place from 5 p.m. until midnight.
“Our headliner will be David Lee Garza — the Godfather of Tejano,” said event organizer Roney Castro. “David plays the accordion, and he has had several vocalists in his band go on to stardom. One of those is Jay Perez, and Jay will be here performing individually and with David. They have a single together that is the No. 1 song in Mexico right now.”
Also performing at Fiesta Temple will be Mike Gonzalez & The Iconiczz. The son of the late Jimmy Gonzalez, a titan of Tejano music and an eight-time Grammy winner, Mike has inherited his dad’s musical passion.
“We will have two large screens set up and while Mike is performing, we will be showing a tribute to his dad,” Castro said.
The final band — De Los Kumbias — is a 10-piece group from San Antonio that is hugely popular with the younger generation, according to Castro.
The Viva Tejana dance company also will perform throughout the festival on stage and between acts.
The festival also will include a car show with vehicles from the Firme Tiempo lowrider car club based in Killeen.
About 10 vendors will be providing treats for the hungry, including a variety of tacos and street foods.
The event will also feature a kid’s zone with inflatables and games.
Tickets for Fiesta Temple are $20 in advance at centraltexastickets.com and $25 at the gate. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free with an adult.
“Fiesta Temple is being presented by the Temple Breakfast Lions Club,” Castro said. “The proceeds will help us fund our programs with Feed My Sheep, the McLane Children’s hospital and the Jim Hornsby Feed My Sheep Children’s Free Clinic, a Temple-based clinic that provides free healthcare for children.”
Model train show
The Central Texas Area Model Railroaders will hold its 41st annual model train show this weekend at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
Show hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
“This is known as one of the best train shows in the southwest,” said Ed Neill, one of the event organizers. “It’s very popular for folks of all ages — it’s a carnival of trains.”
“We’ve been doing this a long time, and people love it,” he said. “This year we will have numerous model exhibits and lots of running trains.”
The show will feature all sizes of model trains zipping through the civic center. The show also will feature vendors selling train-related merchandise such as shirts, scenery sets for model tracks, and of course, new and used train sets.
Tickets are $10 each day, and kids under 12 years of age will be admitted free with an adult. Active-duty military personnel and first responders with an ID will receive a dollar off the admission price.
MK&T Depot grand opening celebration
A grand opening celebration for the MK&T Depot and The Katy will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at 203 N. East St. in Belton.
Local businesses participating in the celebration include The Railway Express Diner, 100x35 Latin Cuisine, Sly Fox Coffeehouse, Pizza Pieros, Z&H Old Fashioned Candy, Toy & Soda Shoppe, Early Light Creperie, Blackbird Books & Spirits, Warm Cookie Co., and Off The Rails Winery.
The celebration will include live music, food, games giveaways and a bounce house.
An after party hosted by Blackbird and Off the Rails will take place from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
Book signing
The Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will hold a book signing and presentation for author Rufus Stephen on Saturday at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado.
The presentation will begin at 1 p.m. and the book “Land Stewardship for Birds” will be available for purchase. The book includes information on native plants that are important for the survival of 108 bird species.
Farmers markets
An evening farmers market is planned 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at 201 E. Main St. in Troy.
For information about participating in the farmers market contact Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2485.
Another farmers market is set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Both events feature vendors selling homegrown produce, canned items, crafts and more.
Walk with a Doc
Baylor Scott & White Health will hold a Walk with a Doc program at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple.
The program will feature a medical professional giving health advice and tips, followed by a walk around the park. The event is free and open to the public.
Live music
Jessee Lee will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Bold Republic Brewing Company, 7070 Stone Hollow Drive in Temple.
Jake Waylon will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Denny Cullinan will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday and Not Past 11 Full Band will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
DJ Loco will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and DJ Oz will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Express 35 Tejano Club, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Borderline will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and Fast Movin’ Train will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple. There is a $10 cover charge each evening.
Kevin Taylor will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday and Adam and the Crow Daddies will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
The Temple Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the performing arts center at Belton High School, 600 Lake Road in Belton. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased in advance online at templesymphony.org.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at The Hall on 2268, 12141 FM 2268 in Holland.
Fundraisers
Sporting clays competition
A sporting clays competition supporting Holy Trinity Catholic High School will take place Saturday at Weber’s Gun Range, 14757 N. Interstate 35 frontage road in Troy.
Check in will take place at 9 a.m. and the clay shooting will last from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
A barbecue meal will be served from noon to 2 p.m. and take-out will be available. Plates will cost $15 each.
The sporting clay fee is $125 and it includes a check-in handout bag, ammunition, one flurry shoot and lunch (loaner shotgun will be available). Additional flurry shoots will be available for $20 each. A BB gun galley shooting will be available for $10 per person. The event will include family friendly games such as cornhole, Jenga, cards and dominoes.
Registration is available online at give.hellofund.com/HTSportingClay.
Barbecue meal
VFW Post No. 1820 will hold a barbecue fundraiser from noon until 8 p.m. (or until sold out) on Saturday at 3302 Airport Road in Temple.
The meal costs $12 for adults and $6 for children. Pre-sale tickets may be reserved by calling 254-778-5450. Each plate will include brisket or sausage with two sides and bread.
The event also will include music from DJ Abel and DJ Sauce. For those that are not hungry, the VFW also will be accepting monetary donations.
Golf tournament
The Cen-Tex MOAA will host the sixth annual Jack Oliver Scholarship Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 22, at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive in Killeen. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The event will include a hamburger lunch at noon. Individual and team prizes and winners will be announced during the lunch. For registration details and sponsorship opportunities click on the “2023 Golf Fundraiser” link on https://centexmoaa.org.
Funds raised from the event will benefit scholarships for local high school and college students who plan to attend a Reserve Officers Training Corps at the university of their choice.
Chili cook-off
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Morgan’s Point Volunteer Fire Department will hold a chili cook-off event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Kleypas Park in Morgan’s Point Resort.
Chili tasting and judging will start at 11 a.m. Awards will be given for first, second and third places as well as best cook area and people’s choice. The event will include a bake sale, silent auction, vendors and an inflatable for children.
Registration forms are available at City Hall or online at www.morganspointresorttx.com.
For information call 409-750-0102.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the fire department and its community programs.
Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.