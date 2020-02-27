A variety of events are available across Central Texas this weekend, including the Mid-Winter Used Book Sale and the annual Day for Women.
Day for Women
The 2020 Day for Women, presented by the Temple Daily Telegram, will take place Saturday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
This year’s event will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will offer shopping, workshops, door prizes and a luncheon featuring Killeen singer-songwriter Rose Short, fresh from her appearance as a finalist on NBC’s “The Voice.”
Tickets can be purchased in advance from CentralTexasTickets.com, and will also be sold at the door.
More than 60 vendors are set to attend, featuring everything from clothing, jewelry and makeup to local businesses, venues, professional services and much more.
A style show, presentations and demonstrations are scheduled throughout the day.
Book Sale
The Mid-Winter Used Book Sale, presented by Friends of the Temple Public Library, will be open to the public Thursday through Saturday, in the McLane Room on the third floor of the library, 100 W. Adams Ave.
Hours for the books sale will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Memberships also will be available each day of the sale.
Available merchandise will include used books, CDs, DVDs, records, games, audio books, vintage books and more. Most items will cost $1-$2 each. Teachers will receive a 20 percent discount with identification Thursday.
Charley Crockett
Charley Crockett will perform Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, as part of the Texas Music Series.
The concert will begin 7:30 p.m. in the Frank W. Mayborn Auditorium. Pre-concert activities will begin one hour before the show, and Ray Ray’s Kitchen and Catering Services will be on site providing dinner options. Concessions will also be for sale.
Tickets are available online from cacarts.com.
Texas Independence Day
The Bell County Museum in Belton will celebrate Texas Independence Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with a free event for all ages.
Visitors can learn about the Texas Revolution and how Texas became a republic in 1863. Visitors can also craft their own mini cannons and Six Flags Over Texas books.
Chili Supper
A Chili Supper and Family Fun Night will take place 4-7 p.m. at SPJST Lodge 47, Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Homemade chili will be served by good will donation. The evening will also include music, games and Tarok instructions.
RAW
The Royal Street Art Walk will take place 6-9 p.m. Friday in downtown Salado. Multiple studios and shops in and along Royal Street will be open during this event, offering demos, live music, art demonstrations, refreshments and more.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., will host a Belly Dance Night 6:30-8:30 p.m., featuring dancers from the Central Texas region.
RAW is held every fourth Friday on the south side of Salado.
Artists’ reception and new exhibits
The Cultural Activities Center will host a free artists’ reception for new exhibits opening from 5-7 p.m. Friday.
Exhibits include “Inspired by the Master and Sacred Planet” by Jane Dunnewold in the Saulsbury Gallery, “Berlin Wall Revisited” by Norm Arnold in the McCreary Gallery, and “Twisted Sisters: A Mixed Media Collective” curated by Angela Angelilli-Mowery in the Howard Gallery. Complimentary refreshments will be served at the artists’ reception.
Party in the Park
Temple Parks and Recreation will host a free community Party in the Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Jaycee Park, 2300 W. Ave. Z in Temple.
The event will include games, live music, snacks and refreshments. Everyone is encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. For more information, call 254-298-5690
One-Act Play
Temple High School’s One-Act Play team will participate in the first round of UIL competition Saturday at University High School in Waco.
The Temple High team will be performing “Mac Beth,” a different presentation of Shakespeare’s Scottish play.
Performances will begin at 2 p.m. Temple will be the second team to perform, around 2 p.m. There will be no charge for admission.
Other items on the weekend calendar and upcoming fundraisers
Thursday
Shorty Grisham and Friends will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Friday
The Good Ole’ Boys band will perform country music 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
Da Krazy Pimz and DJ Sauvesito will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Club 190, 3232 E. Highway 190 in Temple.
Craig Howell and Somewhere in Texas will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Jazz Ensemble will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Baugh Performance Hall at the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center, 810 Main St. in Belton.
A Fourth Friday gospel singing event will take place 7 p.m. Friday at Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843 in Salado.
Saturday
Martian Folk will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Fundraisers
Feast of Caring and Sharing
The Feast of Caring and Sharing, which benefits the endowed scholarship fund at Concordia University in Austin and the Driving Hope of Texas program, will take place 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Paul Lutheran Church at The Grove (16 miles west of Temple on Highway 36).
The meal will include barbecue brisket, sausage, noodles, brown beans, dessert and tea. Plates cost $10 for adults and $5 for children age 4-10 (children younger than age 4 may dine free of charge). The event also will include a bake sale and live and silent auctions will take place 5-6:45 p.m.
BEEA Luncheon with Style
The Bell Extension Education Association will hold its annual fundraiser, the Luncheon with Style, 11 a.m. March 21 at the Temple College Pavilion, 103 E. Marvin R. Felder Drive in Temple.
This year’s theme is “Roaring 20s”. The event will include a fashion show and performances by the hmmm quartet. Fashions will be provided by Dillard’s and the event will be catered by the Knights of Columbus. Tickets are $20 each and are available by contacting 254-913-7111 or 254-985-0145. To make a table reservation contact 254-931-4034.
Funds from the event support 4-H scholarships and BEEA educational activities.
Westphalia Knights of Columbus fish fry
Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will hold a fish fry 3:30-7:15 p.m. (or until sold out) every Friday beginning Feb. 28 through April 3 at the parish hall at 3000 State Highway 320 in Westphalia.
Plates cost $10 each and include fried shrimp, fried fish, beans, coleslaw and French fries.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 3444 fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 3444 will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at the KC hall, 2218 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Plates cost $10 each and include two boneless fish fillets with three sides and a drink.
A child’s plate, which features one fillet, costs $6. Baked fish is available. Desserts will be available for an extra donation. To-go plates will be available.