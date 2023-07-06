Area events coming up this weekend include First Friday in downtown Temple, a “Family Fun Day” at the CAC in Temple, a free family fishing event a Miller Park, a downtown Temple market day, live music and more.
Family Fun Day at the CAC
The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, invites all families out for a day of fun from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.
The “Family Fun Day” is free and will include a screening of the film “Ferdinand” at 10 a.m., a performance from author Matthew Gollub, and art activities for children. Also, High Five Hot Dogs will have hot dogs available for $5.
First Friday
Businesses in downtown Temple will come together for First Friday, an event held on the first Friday of each month featuring food and drink specials, shopping, live music and more.
As part of First Friday, Artist 2 Artist Showcase will hold a market day event in the courtyard at 5 S. Main St. The event will feature food vendors, visual artist vendors, craft vendors and more. All participating vendors are advised to not set up before 5 p.m. The event officially starts at 6 p.m. and lasts until 9 p.m.
Also as part of First Friday festivities, Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, will hold a “Happy Birthday America” block party 4-10 p.m. The event will feature food from Pizza Pieros and Tasties, and live music from Free Ransom.
Family fishing day
The city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department will hold a free family fishing day from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the pond at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple.
Light refreshments will be available while supplies last and a few fishing poles also will be available.
Market on the Square
The Temple Small Business Coalition will hold a “Market on the Square” event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the City Hall parking lot at 2 N. Main St. in downtown Temple.
The event will feature vendors selling food, arts and crafts and more.
Farmer’s market
A farmer’s market will take place from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at 411 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
The market features vendors selling homegrown produce, eggs, jellies and more.
Tie-dye party
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will hold its annual tie-dye party 5-7 p.m. Saturday.
Participants of all ages are invited to create their own unique tie-dye shirt. At 2 p.m. on July 15, participants will reunite for a group photo.
Cost to participate is $18 and tickets may be purchased online at https://barrowbrewing.com/store. Tickets include the shirt, supplies and one drink.
LIVE MUSIC
The Killer Dueling Pianos will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple. Proceeds from the concert will benefit Feed My Sheep and CASA of Bell County. Tickets start at $100 and may be purchased online at www.centraltexastickets.com.
Josh Abbott will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door and may be purchased on www.outhousetickets.com.
Jacob Stelly with Pecos & The Rooftops will perform 8:15 p.m. Friday at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door and may be purchased online at www.outhousetickets.com.
The George Mercado Band will perform as part of the Hot Summer Sounds concert series at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at West Temple Park, 8420 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and the Jerry Haisler Trio will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Central Ave. Bistro, 312 N. Central Ave. in Cameron.
The Conjunto Cats with DJ Desperado will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday at VFW Post No. 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
Wes Perryman will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Anna Larson will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Chris Beall will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Lilly Milford will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday, Ryan Paul Davis will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Garrett Askins will perform at noon on Sunday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Bob Appel will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and People’s Choice will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple. There is a $10 cover charge for each evening.
Natalie Metcalf will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Wilson Valley Mercantile, 2421 Wilson Valley Loop in Little River-Academy.
FUNDRAISER
Divine Desserts
“Divine Desserts,” a fundraiser for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, will take place 6:30-11 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
Tickets for the event are $125 for individuals, $230 for couples, and $900 for a table of eight. Sponsorships also are available. Each ticket includes dinner, two drinks and an unlimited dessert buffet.
The keynote speaker will be former competitive swimmer Margaret Hoelzer. The event will include live and silent auctions and a drawing for prizes.
Tickets may be purchased on www.centraltexastickets.com.
Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.