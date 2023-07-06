Market day

Markus Jenkins helps his mother, Kimberly, get ready for sales at the family’s sea moss gel booth during a previous market day event sponsored by the Temple Small Business Coalition in the City Hall parking lot in downtown Temple. Another market day event is planned Saturday in the parking lot.

 Nan Dickson/Telegram file

Area events coming up this weekend include First Friday in downtown Temple, a “Family Fun Day” at the CAC in Temple, a free family fishing event a Miller Park, a downtown Temple market day, live music and more.