Upcoming events in Central Texas this weekend include live music, the final weekend of the Salado Christmas Stroll and Christmas activities at Bend of the River park in Temple.
Crimson River Ministries concert
The Erwins and The Sound will be perform a gospel concert 7 p.m. today at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. FM 93 in Temple to kick off the 31st year for Crimson River Ministries.
The Erwins are made up of siblings Keith, Kody, Kris and Katie Erwin. The group recently won its first Dove Award and also was nominated for a Grammy.
The Sound is made up of Rob Mills and his two sons Levi and Jacob. They began singing on a part-time basis as the Rob Mills family when the boys were young and later took on the name The Sound. If the name The Sound is familiar, it is because there was a previous group called The Sound that was a popular gospel group based in Houston. Rob Mills is a former member of that group and was able to secure the name a few years ago.
Tickets are $20 and all seats are general admission. To purchase a ticket, visit crimsonriverministries.com.
COVD-19 safety measures will be in place at this event.
Salado Christmas Stroll
The Salado Christmas Stroll, which features live music and lots of opportunities for shopping with many businesses holding extended hours and special events, will wrap up this weekend.
For activities and information visit www.salado.com/christmas-stroll.
All Salado Christmas Stroll patrons are encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Senior Christmas dinner
The city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a senior drive through Christmas dinner 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave D in Temple.
Guests age 50 and older are invited to pick up a to-go holiday meal curbside for $5 per plate.
Reservations were required by Dec. 11. For information call 254-298-5403.
COVID-19 safety measures will be in place at this event.
Holiday events planned at Bend of the River
The city of Temple is holding two Christmas events this weekend at Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River, 7915 S. General Bruce Drive.
A “Very Special Christmas Party” for children with disabilities and their families will take place 6-8 p.m. Friday. Guests who registered by Dec. 16 will be able to pick up a goodie bag from Santa at this free drive-through event.
Reservations are now available for “Cinema with Santa,” a drive-in style movie event sponsored by the Temple Parks and Recreation Department set 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday at Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River.
The event will include a drive-through holiday display and a screening of the film “The Santa Clause”. Tickets are $15 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance; tickets will not be available at the gate. For reservations and information call 254-298-5690 or visit https://bit.ly/2VBV47y.
COVID-19 safety measures will be in place at these events.
Family fishing day
The city of Belton, in partnership with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, will hold a free family fishing event 2-4 p.m. Friday along the banks of Nolan Creek.
The creek will be stocked with rainbow trout and families are invited to spend some quality time together as they catch fish. Bait will be provided while supplies last. No fishing license is required during this event.
Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and other COVID-19 safety measures.
‘Thrift Style’ exhibit
“Thrift Style,” a new temporary exhibit, is now on display at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in Temple.
“Thrift Style” explores the reuse of feed sacks to make clothing and other household objects and illuminates how the upcycling of these bags benefits consumers and businesses. The exhibit features 41 items from patterns to garments.
“Thrift Style” is a program of ExhibitsUSA, a national division of Mid-America Arts Alliance with Texas Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum is located in the historic Santa Fe Depot. The museum offers permanent and changing exhibits, education programs, event rentals, school tours, special events, and is the home of the Fred M. and Dale M. Springer Archives. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For information visit templerrhm.org.
Those who visit the museum are asked to wear masks and observe other COVID-19 safety measures.
Dueling pianos
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will hold dueling piano performances this weekend featuring players from the Real Good Pianos program.
Show times are 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Seating is limited to allow for social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measure will be in place at this event.
For tickets and information visit https://thebeltoniantheatre.com.
The Real Gun show
The Real Gun show, which features vendors selling guns, fishing gear, camping supplies and more, will take place this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The event will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $8. Those with military ID and NRA memberships will receive a $1 discount off the price of admission.
Bodybuilding competition
The National Physique Committee will hold its Texas Cup bodybuilding contest Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center.
The men’s prejudging begins at 8 a.m. and prejudging for the women’s division starts at noon. Doors will open for the evening program at 4:30 p.m. The men’s finals is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. and the women’s finals will be held about 8 p.m.
General admission is $25 for adults and $10 for children age 6-12 (children younger than 6 may enter for free).
Those in attendance will be asked to maintain social distancing.
The Bell County Expo Center is located at 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. For information visit www.bellcountyexpo.com.
‘Bag of Books’ sale
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, is holding a “Bag of Books” sale. Patrons will be able to purchase a bag of books for $5.
Selections include fiction, non-fiction, science fiction and children’s books. There is no limit to the number of bags purchased as long as supplies last.
To arrange for your selections and curbside pickup, call the library at 254-298-5556.
VFW Post No. 1820 holiday meal
VFW Post No. 1820, located at 3302 Airport Road in Temple, will hold a free holiday meal 2-6 p.m. Saturday.
Turkey, ham and all the fixings will be served. The event is free and open to the public.
Those who attend will be asked to wear masks and observe other COVID-19 safety measures.
Pies with Police
The Belton Police Department, in partnership with Miller’s Smokehouse, will give away miniature pies during “Pies with Police,” a drive-through event 6 p.m. Monday at the police station, located at 711 E. Second Ave. in Belton.
The event is free.
Workshop: Learn to play by ear
G Platform and J Kowboy will hold a workshop for musicians 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday at 13 E. Ave. B in Temple.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn how to play an instrument by ear and basic music theory. The workshop is designed for beginners, but also could prove beneficial to intermediate musicians and those looking to utilize a fresh approach to their current method.
Seating will be limited to allow for social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures will be observed.
Cost is $15 in advance and $20 on the day of. The event will include a meal, door prizes and a jam session.
To register or for information contact qsonoson@ gmail.com.
Milam theatre radio program
Milam Community Theatre will present a shorter version of “The Christmas Carol” by Frederick Garrigus via radio on Monday and Tuesday.
With many performances canceled due to COVID-19 this year, the MCT board is presenting these broadcasts as a way to say thank you to MCT patrons and members and to wish everyone a merry Christmas, according to news release from the theatre.
The program will air 6 p.m. Monday on KMIL (105.1 FM The Ranch) and 6 p.m. Tuesday on KRXT (station 98.5 FM).
Submission guidelines: Events and fundraisers may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to: 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.