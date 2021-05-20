A concert featuring the Oak Ridge Boys on Saturday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que in Salado has been postponed due to rain. The concert has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 3.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and will offer refunds for those who will not be able to attend (the concert July 3),” Johnny’s Steaks posted on Facebook.
Tickets purchased at Johnny's can be brought in for a refund. Those who purchased tickets online must email support@outhousetickets.com with your Order ID number and your refund will be processed in the order it was received.