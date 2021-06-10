Events coming up this weekend in Central Texas include a free Hot Summer Sounds blues concert, a festival at Robinson Family Farm, multiple farmers markets, and the kickoff of the annual summer reading program at the Temple Public Library.
Hot Summer Sounds concert
The Scott & White Health Plan Hot Summer Sounds free concert series will return to Temple this Friday with a performance by The Blues Posse 7:30 p.m. at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St.
Those who attend are advised to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Food vendors will be on site; no glass containers are allowed. Social distancing and other safety measures will be encouraged.
The series will continue 7:30-9:30 p.m. each Friday through July 30.
On June 18, the concert series will move to West Temple Park, 8420 W. Adams Ave., and Landon Heights will be the featured entertainment. Another concert June 25 at West Temple Park will feature the Tejano Storm band.
On July 9, The Selfless Lovers will perform at Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A. On July 16, the Clint Allen Janisch band will perform at Santa Fe Plaza.
The Hair Metal Giants will perform July 23 at the Sam Farrow amphitheater at Lions Park, 4205 Lions Park Drive in Temple. Wayworn Traveler will perform July 30 at Lions Park.
The band 80s Obession will close out the series with a performance 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Miller Park.
For information about this concert series, visit tinyurl.com/hv3vc8ea.
Concerts are subject to cancelation or rescheduling due to inclement weather.
Summer Reading kickoff event
The Temple Public Library will hold “Move Your Tale,” a kickoff event for the library’s annual summer reading program, 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
“Move Your Tale” is an improvisation program. Participants will have the opportunity to show off and sharpen their improv skills or simply sit back and enjoy the show. The program will be available in person or on the Zoom and Facebook online platforms.
The library’s Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/templepubliclibrary. The Zoom link is https://bit.ly/3yWivei. The Zoom meeting ID is 945 4968 9995. The Zoom meeting password is 476299.
Tickets will be required for in-person performances. Tickets are free and are available at the Children’s Reference Desk at the library, located at 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
Temple Civic Theatre auditions
Temple Civic Theatre will hold auditions for “The Other Side of Nothing,” an original adult romantic comedy written by Gary Gosney and Marjie Rynearson, 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the theater, 2413 S. 31st St. in Temple.
Roles will be given to five men and three women. Sides will be provided at auditions. Those who plan to audition are advised to arrive early to fill out forms.
Performance dates for “The Other Side of Nothing” will be July 30, July 31 and Aug. 1.
Farmers markets
The Temple Small Business Coalition will hold a farmers market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the west parking lot at the Temple City Hall, 2 N. Main St.
Another farmers market will take place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Both farmers markets will feature fresh produce, arts and crafts vendors and more.
Free outdoor film night and lecture in Salado
Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado, will hold a free outdoor screening (weather permitting) of the film “Shrek” 8:30 p.m. Friday. Those who attend are advised to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. Food and drink vendors will be available on site.
On Sunday at 2 p.m., the brewery will host another installment of its summer lecture series. D. Clark Wernecke will speak about the Gault archeological site located in Central Texas.
Summer Sunflower Fest at The Robinson Family Farm
The Robinson Family Farm will host a Summer Sunflower Fest from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The event will include a herding show, live music, a butterfly release and other family friendly activities.
The farm is located at 3780 White Owl Lane in Temple. For tickets and more information visit www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com.
New exhibit coming to the Temple Railroad & Heritage Museum
On Wednesday, June 16, the Temple Railroad & Heritage Museum will open a new exhibition from the National Archives, “One Half of the People: Advancing Equality for Women”.
At the founding of our country, women’s roles were rigidly defined and women were generally excluded from political and, in many ways, public life. From the decades-long campaign for voting rights to expanding social and economic equality through legislation, and being recognized as citizens, this exhibit explores how those before us obtained the rights and privileges of citizenship promised to women today.
Divided into three themes, visitors will have the opportunity to explore how a diverse group of suffragists — individuals who supported giving voting rights to women — fought for more than 70 years using many different strategies; how women continued to seek equality after the 19th Amendment; and profiles on 11 women and how they lived and worked, pushing boundaries of what was accepted and expected of women.
The museum is located at 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple and it is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. This exhibit runs through August 18.
‘Chicago’ tickets now on sale
Tickets are now on sale for Temple High School’s production of Chicago the Musical (High School Edition), June 24-27. Advance general admission tickets are $10, and are available from students involved with the show and online from www.CentralTexas Tickets.com. Premium reserved seat tickets (first eight rows) are $20 and are only available online. General admission tickets will be $15 at the door.
Show times are 8 p.m. June 24-26 and 2 p.m. June 27.
For more information visit www.ThespiansR.Us.
Live music
Lance Wade Thomas will perform 10 p.m. Friday at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple.
Beth Lee & The Breakups will perform 6 p.m. Friday and G. Samuels will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Kyle Park with special guest Jake Worthington will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Bare Bones Barbeque, 4305 State Highway 36 in Gatesville.
Hyway Traveler will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Dave Jorgenson will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Charlie Crockett will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
Kyle Mathis will perform 2 p.m. Saturday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
Fundraiser
The Green Knights MMC Chapter 110 of Fort Hood will sponsor the eighth annual Honor Ride for the Fallen Sunday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple. Registration will start at noon. The event will include a prize drawing, music, and a bike and car show. All proceeds will support local military charities and military families.
