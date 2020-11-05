Area events this weekend include an inaugural ruck march to honor veterans and the annual Ribs and Rods fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House.
Ribs and Rods
Ribs and Rods, an annual fundraiser for the Temple Ronald McDonald House, will take place 5-11 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Bend of the River Park, 7915 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
While this year’s cook-off was canceled due to COVID-19, the event will still offer plenty of family friendly activities, including live music, a car show, a rib-eating contest and games.
On Friday, Sharp Dressed Men, a ZZ Top Cover Band, will perform at 6 p.m. and a drive-in movie event will take place at 8 p.m. featuring the film “Ford vs. Ferrari”.
Saturday’s musical lineup includes a performance by Sharp Dressed Men at 10 a.m., Bruised Sinatra at noon; Kevin Fox at 1:30 p.m., and Texas T and the Shine Runners at 3 p.m.
Other events on Saturday include a “Chug-A-Lug” contest at 11 a.m.; a rib-eating contest at 1 p.m. and a car show awards presentation at 5 p.m.
For information and tickets visit www.ribsandrods.org.
Ruck march
Non-profit Rucks on Main will host its first march through downtown Temple on Saturday to honor veterans ahead of Veterans Day next week. The march will be one of two held annually, with the other being held each Memorial Day to honor fallen soldiers.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, with participants starting and ending at Santa Fe Plaza, 201 W. Ave. A.
Participants in the march will be encouraged to weigh down their packs — normally about 40 pounds in a traditional march — with non-perishable food.
The food carried by the marchers will be donated to the Temple-based Love of Christ Food Pantry, which will be accepting donations at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum as part of its Fall Harvest Family Day.
The event also will include live music and food in the Santa Fe Plaza following the march.
For information or to register, visit https://rucksonmain.org/.
Holiday crafts bazaar
A holiday crafts bazaar featuring homemade items will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
Admission is free. COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.
Rosebud 100-plus Garage Sale
The Rosebud Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the city’s annual 100-plus Garage Sale on Saturday. The event, which features more than 100 participants and vendors, will take place throughout the day in downtown Rosebud and at private residences across the town.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at this event.
Rosebud is located 25 miles east of Temple on State Highway 53. For information call 254-583-7979.
‘Little Women’ performances
The Milam Community Theater production of “Little Women” will take place this weekend at the Williams Event Center, 408 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron.
Show times are 6 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets will be available at the door (cash or check). Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-17 (children younger than 3 may enter for free). Doors will open one hour prior to each performance.
First Friday
First Friday, which features food specials, after-hours shopping and live music, will take place this Friday at multiple businesses in downtown Temple.
Those who attend First Friday events are asked to adhere to social distance guidelines. For addresses, directions and more information about participating merchants call Dan Kelleher at 254-298-5378.
CAC concert
Lilly and the Implements with guests Dustin Brown and the Now will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Treno Pizzeria will have food available for purchase. Those who attend must wear masks inside the CAC and other COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place.
Apache Pass Blue Santa motorcycle run
The inaugural Apache Bass Blue Santa motorcycle run will take place Saturday. The run begins at Horny Toad Harley-Davidson, 7454 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple, and ends at the Junction, 1216 N. State Highway 36 in Gatesville.
Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and costs $20 and/or a new unopened toy. The ride will begin at 12:30 p.m. The event also will include prize drawings.
‘Weird Science’ at the Bell County Museum
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will hold a “Weird Science” event 11 a.m. Saturday.
Those who attend will have the opportunity to learn about solids and liquids and discover the colors of the rainbow in new ways. Participants will make their own rainbow paper and liquid fireworks.
The event is free and open to the public. Those who attend must wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
Fundraisers
Christian Sisters of Seaton Brethren Church
The Christian Sisters of Seaton Brethren Church will host its annual bake sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 12561 State Highway 53 in Temple (Seaton).
Items for sale will include kolaches, cakes, pies, breads, cookies, jellies, homemade canned goods and chicken dressing. Those who preordered chicken dressing must pick up their orders at the church the day of the fundraiser.
Sandwiches and homemade soup will be available to-go only.
A handmade quilt and gift cards from businesses will be given away in a drawing. Tickets for the drawing are $1 each or six for $5. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the many projects the Christian Sisters group supports.
Church garage sale
Greater Belton Church of God in Christ, 1122 W. Second Ave. in Belton, will hold a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Items for sale include clothing, jewelry, shoes, and household items.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Black Student Advancement scholarship.
Hickory golf tournament
The Salado Museum and College Park will hold the inaugural Pioneer Classic Hickory Golf Tournament Saturday and Sunday at Mill Creek Golf Course in Salado.
The two-man team event is sponsored by area businesses with proceeds benefiting the museum.
Participants will play with hickory clubs and also are encouraged to dress in attire from the 19th and early 20th centuries. The public is welcome to attend the opening tee-off ceremonies at noon on Saturday, which will include a Scottish bagpiper performing on the course. Tee time on Sunday is 9 a.m.
For information contact Dave Swarthout at 414-378-2341 or visit www.saladomuseum.org. Donations may be sent by mail to: Salado Museum, 423 S. Main St., Salado, TX 76571.
Lake Belton High School booster club golf classic
The Lake Belton High School Athletic Booster Club will hold its inaugural golf classic Monday, Nov. 9, at Wildflower Country Club, 4902 Wildflower Lane in Temple.
The event will be a four-person scramble. Lunch and registration will take place at 11:30 a.m. and tee-off will be 12:30 p.m. Cost is $125 per player and multiple sponsorships are available.
The event also will include a drawing for prizes and an auction for memorabilia and a sideline pass for home games. For information contact Dana Lange at 254-534-2459 or email dlange@rtschneider.com.
Cancer patient benefit
A fundraiser to support Emily Hinojosa, who is battling stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, will take place 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Seaton.
The event will include a dance, silent auction, live auction, horseshoe tournament and cornhole tournament. Food also will be available for purchase. Admission to the dance is $7 per person; entry to the horseshoe contest is $20; entry for the cornhole tournament is $25 per team; and pork loin and chicken plates will be available for $10 each.
For information or to sign up for an event email natalienel28@gmail.com or schneider11_2019@yahoo.com or text 254-624-6534. All proceeds will help support the Hinojosa family.
St. Mary’s Catholic School casino night
A casino night event sponsored by the St. Mary’s Catholic School Trust Fund will take place 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the St. Mary’s campus, 1019 S. Seventh St. in Temple. The event is open to people age 21 and older. The event will include hor d’oeuvres, drinks, live and silent auctions, and a drawing for prizes. Tickets are $50 each. For tickets, call Jackie at 254-493-2143 or visit http://stmarysschooltrustfund.square.site.
The Grove sausage fest
A sausage fest benefiting the upkeep of the Grove Community Center will be held 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the center, located at 5702 State Highway 236 in Moody (the Grove). The event also will include a prize drawing.
Plates of sausage, noodles, pinto beans, cole slaw, dessert and a beverage cost $10 for adults and $5 for children age 6-10 (children younger than 5 may dine for free).
Patrons may dine in and take-out plates also will be available. Those who chose to dine on site will be asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Submission guidelines: Events and fundraisers may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to: 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.