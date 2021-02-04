Area events in Central Texas this weekend include the Belton High School musical production of “Freaky Friday,” a cleanup day at Miller Springs Nature Center, and the sold-out stroll event in downtown Temple for fathers and daughters.
‘Freaky Friday’ at Belton High School
The Belton High School Fine Arts Department will present the Disney musical adaptation of “Freaky Friday” this weekend at the high school’s performing arts center.
Show times will be 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Seating will be limited to allow for social distancing and patrons will be asked to wear masks indoors. The house will open 30 minutes before showtime. Patrons are asked to avoid gathering early to avoid crowds.
“Freaky Friday” follows what happens when an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies and they have just one day to put things right. By spending a day in each other’s shoes, they come to appreciate one another’s struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.
Tickets are available at https://beltontheatre.seatyourself.biz.
First Friday
First Friday, which features food specials, after-hours shopping and live music, will take place this Friday at multiple businesses in downtown Temple. This Friday’s events include an art reception at Sterle Fine Art studio, 8 N. Ninth St.
Those who attend First Friday events are asked to adhere to social distance guidelines. For addresses, directions and more information about participating merchants call Dan Kelleher at 254-298-5378.
Miller Springs Cleanup Day
A cleanup day is scheduled 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Miller Springs Nature Center, 1473 FM 2271 in Belton.
Volunteers will meet in the parking lot at 9 a.m. Work will include spreading seeds, picking up trash and performing minor trail maintenance. Those who attend are advised to bring their own work gloves.
Father-daughter stroll reminder
For those lucky enough to purchase a ticket, the Father-Daughter Stroll will take place 5-9 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple.
The event, which is sold out, will feature fathers and daughters strolling around the downtown plaza, photo opportunities and other activities.
The stroll is being held instead of the annual Father-Daughter Dance, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum free admission day
In lieu of its regular Family Day, the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will offer free admission with an accompanying adult on Saturday.
Children age 13 and younger will be admitted at no charge as long as they are accompanied by a paying adult. The maximum number of children admitted at no charge is three per family. COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced in the museum, which requires children age 10 and older to wear a mask along with adults.
The museum is located at 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple. For information visit www.templerrhm.org.
