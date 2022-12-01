Christmas is coming early in Central Texas as upcoming events include the annual Salado Christmas Stroll and parade, Christmas on the Chisholm Trail in Belton, and Temple’s annual Christmas parade.
Salado Christmas Stroll
The magic of Christmas in a small town can be observed each year during the Village of Salado’s annual Christmas Stroll event, which takes place at businesses across the village on Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 9-11.
Shoppers are encouraged to stroll along Main Street’s decorated and lighted sidewalks as Salado’s boutiques and other shops offer extended hours and special events. The stroll will include live music and horse-drawn carriage rides.
This year’s festivities kick off with a parade at 6 p.m. today. The parade starts at Royal Street and Main Street and ends at the Salado Civic Center, 671 N. Main St. Parking for the parade will be available at First Baptist Church, Brookshire Brothers shopping center, and along side streets.
The annual stroll is sponsored by the Salado Chamber of Commerce. For the full schedule and more information visit salado.com.
‘A Christmas Carol’
The Tablerock Festival of Salado will present its 30th annual production of ‘A Christmas Carol’ at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Tablerock Amphitheater, 409 Royal St. in Salado. Adapted for the stage by Harry Sweet and directed by Thom Wilson, the Tablerock production of “A Christmas Carol” is the tale of the transformation of Scrooge from a miserly old skinflint into a caring and giving soul — told in drama as Dickens wrote it.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and $5 for children (age 12 and younger) and are available on centraltexastickets.com
First Friday
Downtown Temple businesses will come together to host “First Friday,” an event featuring after-hours shopping, food and drink specials, live music and more, on Friday.
As part of First Friday, the Temple Children’s Museum will hold a “Letters to Santa Claus” free event. Mrs. Claus will be present to help children write letters to Santa with the promise that they will receive a handwritten letter to their home from Santa himself. There will be cookie decorating, crafts and more. The museum is located at 11 N. Fourth St. in Temple.
Earlier on Friday, the museum will have “Senses of the Season” from 9 to 11 a.m.
“Children will have the opportunity to use their five senses as they create, discover and explore,” the museum said.
That event costs $25 per child and the number of children is limited. Email info@templechildrensmuseum.org to sign up.
Also as part of First Friday, Artist 2 Artist Showcase will stage a holiday market and toy and coat drive from 3 to 8 p.m. at 5 S. Main St. in downtown Temple.
Christmas on the Chisholm Trail
Christmas on the Chisholm Trail, Belton’s annual holiday celebration, will take place this weekend.
Festivities will begin with at 6 p.m. Friday with a screening of the film “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on the courthouse square in downtown Belton. Following the film, city officials will hold the annual lighting of the Christmas tree at the historic courthouse.
More family fun will take place starting at noon on Saturday in downtown Belton with holiday shopping, visits from Santa, a kids’ zone, food vendors, and performances from local choirs. The annual Christmas parade will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The parade route will begin on the corner of Penelope Street and Avenue C and end at Penelope Street and East Second Avenue.
Santa at the Depot
Santa is making a special stop on Saturday at the Santa Fe Depot, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
The Jolly Old Elf will visit with children of all ages from 4 to 8 p.m. at the depot.
Tickets for the event have sold out.
Christmas on the Farm
Aware Central Texas will hold Christmas on the Farm, a low-cost event for children and their families, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121.
Tickets cost 50 cents each or $2 for families. The event will feature more than 40 activities for children, including mini hay rides, a petting zoo, games, live entertainment, and pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus (starting at 9:30 a.m.). Tickets will be available at the event.
Holiday bazaars
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1018 S, Seventh St. in Temple, will hold a holiday bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in the school gym. The bazaar will feature vendors selling homemade arts and crafts, soaps and other items. Vendors may register by emailing craftbazaar100@gmail.com.
Holy Trinity Catholic High School will hold a holiday bazaar at 10 a.m. Saturday at 6608 W. Adams Ave. in Temple. The event will feature more than 40 vendors, entertainment, food and door prizes.
Book signing
Laurence Kendal, a 13-year-old author, will hold a book-signing event for her new book, “Tracy Tomlin and The Red Ruby,” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
This is her first published book. It follows best friends Tracy and Emily as they go on an adventure to recover Emily’s family heirloom and her kidnapped parents.
Lake Belton Parade of Lights
The annual Parade of Lights, which features boats decorated with Christmas lights, will take place at sunset on Sunday on Lake Belton.
The public is invited to view the parade from Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road, which will have a separate area open for those who would like to watch the event. Seating will be available on the outside deck on a first-come, first-served basis. Patrons who wish to dine in and watch the parade are asked to make reservations by calling the restaurant at 254-939-5771.
Temple Christmas parade
The city of Temple’s annual Christmas parade will take place downtown Monday. This year’s theme is “It’s a Groovy Christmas.”
“Everyone is invited to put on their bell-bottom jeans and tie-dye headbands and come to Temple’s 76th annual Christmas Parade on Monday, Dec. 5,” the city’s Main Street Program announced.
The festivities will begin at 6:15 p.m. with the annual lighting of the city’s Christmas Tree outside City Hall. Christmas lights also will be illuminated.
The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. and run along Adams Avenue.
“The parade will be one of the largest lighted Christmas parades in Texas and it will include commercial floats, marching bands and, of course, a special appearance by the jolly old elf himself: Santa Claus,” the announcement said.
Live music
The Old Friends Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. today at the Belton Senior Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton. Admission is $5 per person and participants are encouraged to bring a snack dish to share.
The Temple Symphony Orchestra will present its annual Christmas celebration concert featuring guest conductor Dr. Michael Alexander at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Temple High School auditorium, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple. For tickets visit www.templesymphony.org.
The Salado Community Chorus will perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Salado Museum, 423 S. Main St. in Salado.
The Glenn Collins Band will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Eley Buck will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Last Call will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Marcus Lindsey will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
The Santa Fe Jazz Jam, featuring the Norm Bergeron Trio and Ben Irom, will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Treno Pizzeria, 112 S. First St. in downtown Temple.
Fundraisers
Toy drive and block party
King Solomon Masonic Lodge No. 1427 will hold Sammy G’s fifth annual toy drive and block party at 7 p.m. on Friday at Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple.
The event will include live music, food and games. Toys will be collected for Temple Police Department’s annual Blue Santa program.
CASA benefit
CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties will hold a “Kris Kringle” fundraiser and wine tasting event at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Axis Winery, 831 N. Main St. in Salado.
Tickets, which are available on eventbrite.com, cost $15 each and include wine tasting and snacks. A prize drawing will be held. Tickets for the drawing cost $5 each, three for $10 or eight tickets for $20.
CASA serves children who have experienced abuse and neglect by providing a trained volunteer to be the voice for the child’s right to safety in placement, permanence in family life, and a loving home. For information visit casabellcoryell.org.
Morgan’s Point Resort chili dinner
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department will hold a chili dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the fire station at 6 Lake Forest Drive in Morgan’s Point Resort. Plates cost $12 each and proceeds from the meal will benefit the Santa Pal program.
Tri County Toy Run
The annual Tri County Toy Run, which helps provide Christmas gifts for needy children in Bell, Coryell, and Lampasas counties, will start at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
The event will feature music by Sandee June. The escorted ride departs at 1 p.m. with a final destination of Lampasas High School. Admission is $20 or a new toy donation. For information visit centextctr.org.
Christmas tree contest
Temple Civic Theatre is now holding its annual “Best Christmas Tree Contest Ever!” and annual food and toy drive. Local groups were invited to decorate a tree for their organization. Patrons can vote for their favorite tree by stopping by the theater during open hours, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Food and toy donations can also be dropped off during those hours.
To vote, patrons buy tickets for $1. Drop the ticket in the corresponding donation box. All proceeds will go to the winning tree’s organization. Voting will end Dec. 17 and the winning tree will be announced on Dec. 18.
This year’s participating organizations are Feed My Sheep Temple, Temple Music Club, Carter BloodCare, Aware Central Texas, Temple Literacy Council and Academie Musique of Central Texas.
For information contact the theater at 254-778-4751.