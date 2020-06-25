Area events this weekend include the Luck of the Lake poker run benefiting the Central Texas Children's Center, a food distribution event, and lots of live music options.
Luck of the Lake Poker Run
The Luck of the Lake Poker Run, a fundraiser for the Central Texas Children’s Center will take place this weekend on Lake Belton.
The event will kick-off Friday evening with a pre-poker run bash at 6 p.m. at the Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road in Belton. The poker run will begin 10 a.m. Saturday with a captain’s meeting at Frank’s Marina on Lake Belton. After the meeting, participants will start the game, which includes seven stops across the lake. At each stop participants will receive a poker chip. The event ends at Cedar Ridge Park, where participants will turn in their poker chips and poker cards. Awards will be given for best and worst hands.
The event will include music, food and a drawing for prizes.
Registration is available online at www.active.com.
The Central Texas Children’s Center is a non-profit that provides preschool education and after care to children of all abilities. For information visit www.centexchildrenscenter.com.
Longhorn breeders event at the Expo
The Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America will hold a world expo event this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Thursday’s events include a national youth show at 9 a.m. and a Texas Gold Futurity program at 4 p.m.
Friday’s activities include an Open Free Division program at 10 a.m. and a Trophy Steer show at 5 p.m.
The event will conclude on Saturday with an Open Haltered Show at 9 a.m. and an awards banquet at 4 p.m.
Food distribution
The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food to families in need from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Temple College, 2600 S. First St. in Temple.
To adhere to social distancing guidelines, pickup will only be available to those with cars – no walk-ups will be allowed. Those receiving food are asked to make sure to clear space in their vehicle’s trunk or hatch before arriving. Event organizers ask that only those families facing true food insecurity participate since the group’s resources are now “stretched to the limit,” according to a news release.
Items that will be distributed include boxes of produce, chicken and pork products, and milk.
The food bank is in need of volunteers. Any interested in volunteering should visit centraltexasfoodbank.org and click “Volunteer” to sign up.
Live music
Lance Wade Thomas will perform 6:45 p.m. Friday and David Johnson will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton.
Thawind Mills, a musician, loop artist and comedian, will perform 6 p.m. Friday at the Moose & Goose Winery, 6300B Middle Road in Temple.
Cami Maki will perform 6 p.m. Friday at Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in downtown Temple. Attendees are encouraged to dress in island shirts, flip-flops and grass skirts.
The Royal Street Art Walk will take place this Friday in Salado. During RAW, local artisans and businesses keep their doors open a little later for demonstrations and shopping opportunities. As part of this week’s RAW event, Lilly and the Implements will perform 7:30 p.m. at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Fire Street Pizza also will offer live music this weekend. Jonna Mae will perform 6 p.m. Friday, The Storms I will perform 6 p.m. Saturday and Garrett Askins will perform noon Sunday at the restaurant, located at 10310 FM 439 near Belton.
Club 190, 3232 E. U.S. Highway 190 in Temple, will have live music this weekend. DJ Oz and DJ Ben-Jamin will entertain guests 9 p.m. Friday and DJ Desperado will perform 9 p.m. Saturday.
Alexis McLaughlin and Will Janke will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple.
The Good Ole Boys Band will perform country music 5 p.m. Saturday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
The Lone Star Tall Boys will perform 3 p.m. Saturday at Three Texans Winery, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.