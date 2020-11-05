The curtains on the fall theater productions in the Belton Independent School District will rise during the next two weeks.
At Belton High School, thespians will perform “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday in the campus’ performing arts center, 600 Lake Road in Belton.
The play is by Don Zolidis and is a comedic take on Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm’s fairy tales.
“This has been a very heavy few months,” BHS Theater Director Melissa Stuhff said. “With this production, I wanted to make sure that the students could enjoy themselves. I also hoped we could bring a little light heartedness to a pretty stressful time for a lot of people.”
In West Temple, Lake Belton High School students will perform their inaugural production, “Wagon Wheels a-Rollin” starting at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 and Nov. 14 in the campus performing arts center, 9809 FM 2483 in Temple.
“Wagon Wheels a-Rollin” is a family-friendly comedy by Tim Kelly set in a spoof of the Old West.
“I hope the audiences will be able to take a break from the reality of everyday life and just laugh,” LBHS theater teacher Denise Larsen, said. “I thought the students would enjoy the broad style of acting this production requires.”
Limited tickets are available to the general public at beltontheatre.weebly.com for $5 for Belton High’s production.
For Lake Belton High’s play, tickets will be available at the door and cost $8 for adults, $4 for students or $2 for children under 12.
Attendees are required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines for all performances.
Stuhff said students auditioned for the fall production virtually. In-person rehearsals began in late September, she said. The production has 25 cast members and 28 crew members.
“I hope the audience leaves with a smile, a new knowledge of some rare Grimm Brothers fairy tales, and an appreciation for how hard these students have worked,” Stuhff said.
Rehearsals for Lake Belton High School’s production started in late September for its 27 actors and eight technicians. Among the acting cast are three High Point Elementary students.