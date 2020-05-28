Those who love the taste of fresh summer fruits and vegetables, can once again start enjoying local produce as farmers markets begin to open around Central Texas.
Temple farmers market
The Temple farmers market begins at 7 a.m. today at West Temple Park (off West Adams behind Temple Fire Station No. 7). The market is open every Tuesday and Thursday.
Before going, the city suggests reviewing the safety guidelines and recommendations at https://bit.ly/3c DEb3o.
Among the recommended guidelines, the city requests patrons refrain from shopping in groups, get in and get out as quickly as possible, maintain social distancing, pay with cards if they can and wear gloves and facemasks
For vendor information, contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
Farmers market in Salado
The farmers market at Barrow Brewing Co. opens at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The market offers local produce, meat, plants and more.
The market, which is co-sponsored by Soil Regen LLC, will be spread across the grounds of the brewery to help ensure social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The farmers market will conclude about 1 p.m. The brewery is at 108 Royal St. in Salado. The market takes place every Saturday through June 27.
Farmers or growers who would like to participate are asked to email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
The Beltonian
The Beltonian at 219 East Central Ave in Belton is reopening this weekend and celebrating the 35th anniversary of the movie “The Goonies.”
The theater shows classic movies. For more information visit TheBeltonian.com.
Bell County Museum
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will reopen Tuesday and display “Historic Bell County Through the Lens of Margaret Bowles Williamson.”
For information about the museum visit www.bellcountymuseum.org or call 254-933-5243.
Dead Fish Grill
Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road in Belton, is planning to reopen this weekend with a “Live Music & Tailgating” event 5-9 p.m. Saturday on its outdoor patio.
There will be no indoor service.
Billy Holt will provide live music and a special menu will be offered, featuring items that serve five to six people each.
The venue plans to have a brunch Sunday and an official reopening Tuesday. For information visit deadfishgrill.com
3 Texans Winery
3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple, will hold its inaugural 3T’s Market in the Vines from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The event offers patrons an opportunity to walk through the vineyard with their wine and shop the local crafters, artist, boutiques, food vendors and more. Live music, wine and food will be available.
More than 30 vendors already have signed up for the event.
For more information visit 3texanswinery.com.
