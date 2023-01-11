NEW YORK — Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles lead the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations with seven nods each, with Jack Harlow and Drake close behind with six each.
Lizzo, Swift and Styles lead iHeartRadio Award nominations
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
Tags
- Billboard Awards
- Iheartradio Music Awards
- Silk Sonic
- Kodak
- Karol G
- Papa Roach
- Jack Harlow
- Harry Styles
- Rauw Alejandro
- Artist
- Justin Bieber
- Latin Pop/reggaeton Artist
- Anti-hero
- Luke Combs
- Los Angeles
- Country Artist
- Three Days Grace
- Latto
- Parmalee
- Alternative Artist
- Drake
- Kane Brown
- Lizzo
- Ghost
- Doja Cat
- Carrie Underwood
- Beyoncé
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Taylor Swift
- Shinedown
- Nicki Minaj
- Morgan Wallen
- New York
- Hip-hop Artist
- Farruko
- Jason Aldean
- Muni Long
