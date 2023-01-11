Music-iHeartRadio Nominations

This combination of photos show Lizzo left, Harry Styles center, and Taylor Swift. Lizzo, Styles, and Swift lead the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations with seven nods each.

 STF

NEW YORK — Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles lead the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations with seven nods each, with Jack Harlow and Drake close behind with six each.