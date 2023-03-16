If you’re in the mood for comedy or classic cars this weekend, then you’ve got the luck of the Irish. Upcoming events include a car show in downtown Belton and a comedy show at FoxDog in downtown Temple.
Other activities this weekend include a St. Patrick’s Day celebration at O’Briens Irish Pub in Temple, an art festival at The Vine Church in Temple, and a “Touch a Truck” event at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Car cruise and car show
The Rod Chopperz Car Cruise group will hold a cruise event and car show 5-10 p.m. Friday around the historic Bell County courthouse square in downtown Belton.
Classic cars and custom vehicles will be parked around the square for the public to enjoy.
Comedy show
FoxDog beer garden and coffee shop, 209 N. Seventh St. in Temple, will hold a “Notoriously PG-13” comedy show at 7 p.m. on Friday.
The event, which will take place outdoors, is free and open to the public.
St. Patrick’s Day celebration at O’Briens
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., will hold a St. Patrick’s Day celebration starting at 5 p.m. on Friday.
The event will feature food, drinks and live music. Bands scheduled to perform include bagpiper Jason Nering, the KCD Band, Madstone, the Gabor Nicholson Band, and 80 Proof Eddie and the DWI’s.
The Vine Arts Fest
The Vine Church, 4902 S. 31st St. in Temple, will celebrate its new mural by artists Laced And Found with an art festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Activities will include art on display from local artists, live music from noon to 2 p.m. from the Lone Star Tall Boys, food, a bounce house for children and other children’s activities.
Sami show
A Sami show will take place this weekend in the exposition exhibit area at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The show will feature vendors selling arts and crafts, gourmet foods, boutique clothing and more.
The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 per person and free for children ages 12 and younger.
‘Seussical Kids’ at TCT
Temple Civic Theatre, 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple, will present performances of “Seussical Kids” at 7 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat, the narrator, tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child, who gets in trouble for thinking too many “thinks.” Horton’s challenge is twofold — not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must also guard an abandoned egg that’s been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him.
Tickets are $10-$20 and are available on www.centraltexastickets.com.
Touch a Truck
Young children and adults we have a chance to get up close and personal with fire trucks, military vehicles and other large trucks during the Touch a Truck event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the assembly hall at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The event, which is free and open to the public, also will include vendors, giveaways and food.
Storywalk program
A new Storywalk program is now available along the Nolan Creek Hike and Bike Trail in Belton.
Each month, the program highlights a children’s book with images along the trail. This month’s featured book is “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” by Laura Numeroff.
Participants are advised to park at Harris Community Park, go down the hiking trail and turn right.
The Storywalk program’s goal is to promote literacy and exercise. This month’s program will be available until Tuesday.
Free film screening
The Central Texas Film Society will hold a free screening of the film “The Manchurian Candidate” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The 1962 film stars Anthony Harvey as Raymond Shaw, an American POW in the Korean War. Shaw is a war hero and his mother Eleanor (Angela Lansbury) is happy to use that status in her husband’s (James Gregory) political career. Capt. Ben Marco’s (Frank Sinatra) recurring nightmares make him suspicious that something is wrong with Shaw and a conspiracy is afoot.
The film screening is open to the public.
Living Well in Bell
Living Well in Bell, a health education series supported by the Temple Community Clinic, will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Temple ISD Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way in Temple.
Noah Stratton, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, will speak on what it takes to minimize chronic disease and maximize health and longevity.
The event is free and open to the public.
Live music
Larry Burgin and the Texas Tradition will perform at a dance 6:30 p.m. today at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton.
Not Past 11 will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado. On Saturday and Sunday, the brewery will host Northbound and Down, a free music festival. Those performing on Saturday include Nisa at 2 p.m., Molly Martin at 3:30 p.m. Popsicle Stick Airport at 5 p.m., Rock Eupora at 6:30 p.m., and Rhinestone Pickup Truck at 7:30 p.m. Sunday’s acts include Neopolitan at 2 p.m. and This Side of Grey at 4 p.m.
The Las Voces Chorus chamber ensemble will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple. Tickets may be reserved online at eventbrite.com.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Fundraisers
Seaton fundraiser
A garage sale fundraiser for the Seaton Community Center and Seaton School will take place from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the school, located eight miles east of Temple on State Highway 53.
Wild game dinner
Salado United Methodist Church will hold a wild game dinner fundraiser 4-7 p.m. on Sunday at Tenroc Ranch, 5471 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado. The meal will feature dishes such as venison, elk, fried catfish, wild boar and more. There also will be live and silent auctions and a kid’s zone. Entry to the event is free. Proceeds will help support the church’s mission and outreach programs.
Salem Lutheran Church barbecue
Salem Lutheran Church will hold its annual barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 Highway 53 in Temple.
Plates cost $12 each and include barbecue beef, sausage, beans, potato salad, coleslaw and dessert.
Proceeds from the event will help support the American Cancer Society Relay for Life program.
St. Luke fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 7197 of St. Luke Catholic Church will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday in the parish hall at 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
Fried or grilled fish will be available for $12 per plate. A child’s plate (for ages 10 and younger) will be available for $6. Patrons may dine in or drive through. First responders in uniform may dine for free.
Proceeds will help support the Knights of Columbus Council’s service projects.
Westphalia fish fry
The Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will hold a drive-through shrimp and fish fry Friday evenings through March 31 at Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320 in Westphalia. Plates, which will be to-go only, cost $12 each and will be served starting at 3:30 p.m. until 7:15 p.m. (or until sold out). Plates will include fried shrimp, fried fish, beans, slaw and French fries.
Proceeds from the event will help support the council’s charity goals for the year.
St. Mary’s fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 3444 will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at the St. Mary’s Catholic School, 1018 S. Seventh St. in Temple. Plates will cost $12 each and patrons may dine in, drive through or get plates to go. Each plate consists of fried fish, French fries, cole slaw, pinto beans and iced tea. A child’s plate also will be available at a reduced cost. Boy Scouts also will have desserts available for purchase.
Proceeds will help support the council’s charitable works in the Temple area.
Order of Does golf tournament
The Temple Drove No. 139 of the Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does will hold a golf tournament on April 2 at Sammons Golf Course, 2727 W. Adams Ave. in Temple. Check in will take place at 7:30 a.m. and tee-off will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The cost to participate is $90 per player, which includes breakfast, golf cart, range balls and lunch. Several prizes will be awarded, including first place, closest to the pin, and longest drive for men and women.
Hole sponsorships are needed. Sponsorships cost $30 and include a sign made with the sponsor’s name or logo.
Proceeds from the event will help support college scholarships. For registration forms or information, email Pam Hensley at beaches4me2c@outlook.com.
J.A.I.L. Ministry golf tournament
The annual Harold Ellis memorial golf tournament benefiting the J.A.I.L. Ministry will take place Monday, May 22, at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive in Killeen. Registration will begin at 7 a.m.
The event will feature a catered lunch, putting contest, longest drive contest and closest to the pin contest. There also will be a hole-in-one prize by Don Ringler Chevrolet.
For information call 254-933-8506 or email stevecannon@jailmin.org.
Donation request
Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive in Temple, is now accepting donations for its upcoming garage sale fundraiser to be held May 4-6.
Those who wish to donate items are asked to call or text Gayle at 254-718-2683 to schedule a drop off. Most items, including furniture, are welcome except for large appliances and clothes. Proceeds from the sale will help support the church’s ministry and youth programs.
Submission guidelines: Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.