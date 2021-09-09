Area events this weekend include multiple 9/11 memorial tributes, auditions for local musicals, a “food truck frenzy” and more.
9/11 memorial stair climb at Wildcat Stadium
Temple Fire & Rescue and other Bell County first responder agencies will honor the lives of fallen first responders with a 9/11 memorial stair climb event Saturday morning at Wildcat Stadium at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St in Temple.
“It is a time to come together and remember the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Temple Fire & Rescue Chief Mitch Randles said. “This also allows us to show support to our first responders,” he said.
The climb will take place 7-11 a.m. and will pause for a brief ceremony at 8 a.m. For information or to register, visit templetx.gov/911memorial.
Patriots Day at UMHB
This Saturday, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will remember the 2,977 lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with a Patriot Day football game and festivities to honor local Bell County first responders.
Patriot Day events will begin at 4 p.m. with a pregame showcase on King Street in Belton, featuring fire trucks and K-9 police units, and will continue at Crusader Stadium for special recognition of local first responders at 5:50 p.m.
The national anthem will be sung by UMHB’s One Voice while a large U.S. flag is presented on the field, followed by an aerial flyover with Fort Hood. Kick-off then begins at 6 p.m. against East Texas Baptist University. Teams will wear helmet decals to honor the lives that were lost on and because of the terrorist attacks. Local first responders and active duty military will be honored with free admission.
“As a university, it is our privilege to honor local first responders alongside those brave men and women who lost their lives on this day 20 years ago,” said Dr. Randy O’Rear, UMHB president.
While on campus, visitors are encouraged to experience the student organization-sponsored 9/11 memorial. The UMHB chapter of Young Conservatives of Texas is planting 3,000 United States flags and displaying memorial boards in front of Lord Hall to honor the lives lost 20 years ago. This memorial will be on display all day and is one of YCT’s longest-running traditions.
First responders memorial in Salado
A dedication ceremony for a new granite memorial honoring first responders will be held 10 a.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado.
The memorial features the shoulder patches of the seven local agencies that serve the Salado community.
The dedication ceremony is open to the public.
Dueling pianos
Dan Holmes and Heather Ray from All Request Pianos will perform a “dueling pianos” concert 7-9 p.m. Saturday at the Lion Sam Farrow Amphitheater, 4205 Lions Park Drive in Temple.
The concert, sponsored by the Temple Parks and Recreation Department, is free and open to the public.
Those who plan to attend are advised to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Outside food and drink is allowed, but no glass containers.
The event is family-friendly and will include sing-along opportunities.
For information call 254-298-5690. For more information about the performers, visit allrequestpiano.com.
Farmers markets
The Temple Small Business Coalition will hold a farmers market 5-9 p.m. Friday in the Temple City Hall parking lot, 2 N. Main St. in Temple.
Another farmers market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday along the 200 block Water Street in Belton.
Both events will feature vendors selling fresh produce, crafts and other handmade items.
Food Truck Frenzy
The Temple Small Business Coalition will hold “Food Truck Frenzy,” an event featuring multiple food trucks and more 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Temple City Hall parking lot, 2 N. Main St. in Temple.
The event will feature live music from Central Texas rock band Martian Folk and activities from the Temple Children’s Museum.
Participating food trucks include: WAT THA TRUCK, Sweet Enough Cookies, Bill’s Smoke Wagon, KG.D Mobile Foods, Lupita’s, Boozzy Cakes, High5HotDogs, Chef Flaco’s Salsa and Flexin’ Texan.
The event is free and open to the public.
They’re Playing Our Song’ at Temple Civic Theatre
Temple Civic Theatre will kick off its 2021-2022 season and its 300th main stage production this weekend with “They’re Playing Our Song.”
The show will run Sept. 10-19. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.
“They’re Playing Our Song” is a musical with a book by Neil Simon, lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager, and music by Marvin Hamlisch. It features a wisecracking composer that finds a new, offbeat lyricist. The two undergo a series of trials and overcome a number of hurdles before the final curtain.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for students and may be purchased online at templecivictheatre.com.
Audience members and staff must wear a mask while indoors for all performances.
‘Leading Ladies’ auditions at TCT
Temple Civic Theatre will hold auditions for its upcoming production of “Leading Ladies” 7-9 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 12-13.
Those who wish to audition must sign up for a time online at tinyurl.com/4yx9tc5s.
"Leading Ladies" is a raucous farce that winds its way through the mid-1950s. It focuses on two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, who find their careers in a rut. When they hear an old lady in York, Penn., is to leave her fortune to her two long lost English nephews, the actors resolve to pass themselves off as her beloved relatives. But it turns out the relatives are actually nieces and not nephews. Things get even more complicated when Leo falls madly in love with the lady’s vivacious niece, Meg, who’s engaged to the local minister.
The characters include Leo Clark / Maxine, (30s or older) an actor possessing real talent, and a clever, quick-on-his-feet thinker; Jack Gable/ Stephanie, (30s or older), an actor of some talent as well. A reluctant partner in crime with Leo ... more sincere and not so clever or conniving as Leo; Meg Snider, (20s to early 30s) a bright, vivacious young woman who loves the theatre and secretly dreams to experience far more of the world than York can possibly offer; Duncan Wooley, (40s or older) a local minister, substantially older than Meg. A good man at heart, set in his ways and anxious to control Meg’s inheritance money; Audrey, (20s or early 30s) a sexy, attractive young woman, brighter than she appears to be at times. Ability to roller skate is a plus but not required; Doc Meyers, (40s or older) Florence’s doctor and family friend and father of Butch. Doc is basically a genuine guy who married for love but encourages his son to marry into money; Butch Meyers, (20s to early 30s) Doc’s handsome son who, notwithstanding his dad’s advice, is in love with Audrey. He is honest and sincere although a bit slow-witted at times; and Florence Snider, (60s or older) a kind but crusty old lady with terrible eyesight but a sharp mind and tongue.
TCT is located at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple. For information call 254-778-4751.
Milam Community Theater auditions
Milam Community Theater is gearing up for its children’s theater Christmas show.
This year’s show will be a “Wicked Christmas Carol.” Two of the theater’s older teenage actors, Audrey Schneider and Sierra Higginbotham, will be directing under the leadership of Andrea Bailey and Brittany Tucker.
Auditions will take place Sept. 12-13 at the Lester and Beatrice Williams Civic Center, 408 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron. All children ages 6-18 are invited to audition. Those who wish to audition must sign up for a time at https://forms.gle/tAXajJjNtU5d11GN8.
One cast will rehearse on Sundays 2-4pm and the other cast Mondays 5:30-7:30pm. The show will run the weekend of Dec. 10-12.
Adult auditions for “The Odd Couple” will take place 6-9 p.m. Sept. 12-13 at the 408 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron. Adult actors (high school age through mid-50s) are sought for six male and two female roles. Performances of this Neil Simon comedy will take place Nov. 6-7 and Nov. 13-14.
For information visit www.milamcommunitytheater.com.
‘Lion King Jr.’ auditions at Temple High School
Auditions for the Temple ISD production of “Lions King Jr.” will take place Friday and Saturday at the Temple High School auditorium, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple.
Auditions are open to all students age 5 and older. The audition schedule is as follows: High school students, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; middle school students, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Saturday; elementary students, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Saturday. A parent or guardian must accompany middle school and elementary students.
Participants are asked to complete an auditioning form prior to the audition. Forms are available online at www.thespiansr.us.
TC faculty art exhibition
An exhibition featuring works by members of the Temple College Visual Arts faculty will be on display in the gallery of the Temple College Visual Arts Complex beginning Saturday.
The exhibit will feature paintings by Michael Donahue and Donna Yarrell and photographs by Arthur Fields, who recently joined the Temple College faculty. Donahue, who organized the show, described Fields’ work as “a smorgasbord of visual imagery packed into his creative formatting.”
An opening reception for the exhibit will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday. Masks are encouraged for those planning to attend and exhibition organizer Michael Donahue said the number of visitors allowed in the gallery at one time will be limited if necessary to enable social distancing.
The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 1.
The Temple College Visual Arts Complex is located at 2105 S. Fifth St. in Temple. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday or by appointment.
State fair exhibit at the Bell County Museum
The Bell County Museum is bringing the state fair to Central Texas with a new exhibit. “State Fair” features photographs from multiple state fairs, historic artifacts from Bell County fairs, rodeos, and parades, and State Fair of Texas artifacts from the Dr Pepper Museum of Waco.
The exhibit is “sure to bring back vivid memories for anyone who’s event attended a state fair, and bound to entice the uninitiated,” Coleman Hampton, executive director of the Bell County Museum, said in a news release. “(The exhibit) reminds us how much we still crave to go out and have real experiences beyond the fantasies we see on our computer, TV, and movie screens.”
The exhibit is presented by the Dolph Briscoe Center of American History at The University of Texas At Austin in partnership with Humanities Texas.
The exhibit is open until Nov. 24. The museum, located at 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For information visit www.bellcountymuseum.com.
Pet adoption event
Rescue Magazine will hold its annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Agencies from across Central Texas will be on hand to answer questions and help in the animal adoption process. Event organizers hope to help 400 animals find a home through this event.
The event also will include demonstrations from Fort Hood’s working dog team. Other activities will include a petting zoo and pony rides. Admission is $5 per person and free for children age 13 and younger with the purchase of a regular ticket. For information call Tammy at 254-466-8015 or Jenni at 254-736-0680.
Sami show
A Sami show featuring arts, crafts, home décor and more will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the assembly hall at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Admission is $6 for adults and children age 12 and younger may enter for free.
New exhibit at Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum
“A Great Frontier Odyssey: Sketching the American West” is now on display at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum.
The exhibit documents the 1873 overland journey of artists Jules Tavernier and Paul Frenzeny.
The museum is located inside the Santa Fe Depot at 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Playground grand opening
The city of Temple invites residents to the grand opening of Prewitt Park at 11 a.m. Saturday at 1720 E. Downs Ave.
The park features a nature-themed playground and is a product of a partnership between the city of Temple and Niagra Cares, the philanthropic arm of Niagara Bottling Company.
“We are thrilled to introduce Prewitt Park to the neighborhood,” said Kevin Beavers, Temple Parks and Recreation director. “We’re grateful for the partnerships that made this park possible, and we can’t wait to see the community put it to use,” he said.
Volunteers from the city of Temple and Niagra Bottling will begin the morning by putting the final touches on the landscaping around the park, followed by the grand opening ceremony at 11 a.m. Lunch will be provided while supplies last.
Soggy Doggy Day in Belton
The city of Belton will hold a “Soggy Doggy Day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the splash pad located at 312 N. Alexander St.
The splash pad will be closed for humans, but it will be fenced off for dogs to enjoy. Activities of this “Bow Wow Luau” will include a photo booth, dog paw canvas art and the Kona Ice vendor.
Live music
The Josh Abbott band will perform 6 p.m. Friday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country will perform at a country and western dance 7:30 p.m. Friday and Tejano DJ Oz will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at VFW No. 3892 at 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
Anna Larson will perform 8 p.m. Friday, Denny Cullinan will perform 8 p.m. Saturday and Troy Stone will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Madstone will perform 9 p.m. Friday and Rockin’ Ricks Birthday Bash benefiting the Special Olympics of Texas will take place 9 p.m. Saturday at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple.
The Clint Walker Blues Band will perform 6 p.m. Friday, The Damn Moore Boys will perform 6 p.m. Saturday and Martian Folk will perform noon Sunday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Marcus Lindsey will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform 6-9 p.m. Sunday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Fundraisers
Fashion show benefiting all-abilities playground
A fashion show by Sirenas of Salado will take place 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Pace Park pavilion, 123 Rock Creek Drive in Salado. The show will feature fashions from Christy's of Salado, Bentons, The Barton House, Ivory Bell Floral and Soeur.
Tickets are $25 each and proceeds from the event will help fund an all-abilities playground for Pace Park. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com.
Seaton School garage sale
The Seaton School Preservation Committee will hold a garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the school, located about 8 miles east of Temple on State Highway 53.
Donations of sale items are needed. These items include glassware, toys, collectables, CDs, books, home décor, bicycles and clean, gently used clothing. The group is not accepting large furniture, mattresses or major appliances.
All proceeds from the sale will help support the repair and upkeep of the historic school. For information call 254-770-8643 or 254-913-6056.
Monetary donations should be made payable to Seaton Community Improvement Association. Donations may be mailed to SCIA Treasurer, 13291 Sugar Cane Lane, Temple TX 76501.
Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church annual picnic
The congregation of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Marak will hold its annual homecoming picnic Sunday, Sept. 12, at the church located at 6633 FM 2269 in Buckholts.
A mass will take place at 10:15 a.m. and a meal will start at 11 a.m. The meal will include fried chicken and sausage plates with all the trimmings and plates cost $12 each. Patrons may chose to dine in or get their meals to go with a drive-through line. Games will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the Praha Bros. will provide entertainment from noon to 3 p.m. A live auction will start at 2:30 p.m. The event will conclude with a prize drawing.
The event is open to the public. For information call 254-985-2280.
Morgan’s Point Resort Cops vs. Robbers 5K
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department will hold “Cops vs. Robbers vs. Nosey Neighbors,” a 5K run and 2K family walk event, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Garrett and Mic Hill Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Boulevard in Morgan’s Point Resort.
The run will start at 9 a.m. Participants may register and run as a cop and “arrest” the most robbers to earn the Top Cop prize or lead the pack as a robber and collect the most “loot” along the way, or dress and walk for free as a nosey neighbor and watch the race evolve (no need to register for the walk). To sign up for the run, visit bit.ly/CopsvsRobbers. Awards will be given to the top runners.
The event also will feature a chili cook-off, craft booths, and a silent auction. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Morgan’s Point fire department and rescue teams.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Bell County area residents are invited to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s event 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Liberty Park, 600 Veteran’s Way Drive in Belton.
Walkers can join at the local event or walk from home in their neighborhood and participate with an app.
For information or to register visit act.alz.org/bellcounty.
Ida Young memorial golf tournament
Temple Elks Lodge No. 138 will hold the Ida Young memorial golf tournament, which benefits the Bell County Walk to End Alzheimer’s program, Saturday at Mill Creek Country Club, 1610 Club Circle in Salado.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Lunch and an awards program will follow at the Temple Elks Lodge, 2613 Airport Road in Temple.
The entry fee is $100 per player or $400 per team. The hole in one is sponsored by Don Ringler Chevrolet. For additional information and hole sponsorship, contact Sean Mains at 346-280-6039 or mainssean@gmail.com.
