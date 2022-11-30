Film Review - The Inspection

This image released by A24 Films shows Jeremy Pope in a scene from "The Inspection."

 Patti Perret

Jeremy Pope plays Ellis French, a young, Black, gay man who decides to train for the Marines in the "don't ask, don't tell" era of military service in Elegance Bratton's "The Inspection," which is based on the filmmakers own experiences as a Marine. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that "The Inspection is the type of film — brave, raw and poetic —that will rightly put Bratton on the map as someone to watch, not to mention the standout performances of Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union." Rated R, "The Inspection" is now in theaters from A24.