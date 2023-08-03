Whether you’re a fan of historical dramas or you prefer science fiction and fantasy, there is something for everyone this weekend in Central Texas. Upcoming events include the Bell County Comic Con featuring comic book artists and celebrity guests, and the final performance of the annual “Salado Legends” outdoor musical drama, which highlights the history of Salado.
Other events include a comedy show in Belton, live music, and stage productions of the Sherlock Holmes romp “Baskerville” in Cameron and “The SpongeBob Musical” in Temple.
First Friday
Downtown Temple businesses will come together to host First Friday, an event featuring live music, shopping, and food and drink specials. This month’s First Friday theme is “Summer Sizzle.”
As part of the event, the Temple Chamber of Commerce will host the third annual “Summer Sizzle Seltzer” from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Santa Fe Plaza. The free event will include food trucks, live music by Michael Carubelli, and axe throwing.
Firebase Brewing Company will hold a block party 4 to 10 p.m. for First Friday at 8 S. First St. The party will feature Flexin Texan and Scoopin & Squeezin food trucks and live music from SmokinMaxx.
Artist2Artist Showcase will hold a market day event 5 to 9 p.m. for First Friday at 5 S. Main St. The event will feature vendors selling crafts, artwork and more.
The Temple Children’s Museum will offer free admission for First Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. The museum is located at 11 N. Fourth St. in downtown Temple.
Bell County Comic Con
Celebrities, voice actors, superheroes and fans are gearing up for the annual Bell County Comic Con, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center.
According to the convention’s website, 25 celebrity and comic artist guests are expected to attend along with 70 artists, more than 300 exhibitors bringing collectibles and memorabilia, and more than 30 Q&A panels and workshops for guests.
Among the most anticipated guests is legendary martial artist and actor Chuck Norris, known for his titular role in “Walker, Texas Ranger” and a slew of other action roles.
Norris was popular during a 2016 appearance in Belton, during which he drew a crowd of 2,400 to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor as a McLane Lecture speaker.
Other actors you can expect to see are Erik Estrada from police drama television series “CHiPs” and Joseph Marcell, best known for his role as Geoffrey Butler on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” television show.
For tickets and the full schedule, visit www.bellcountycomiccon.com.
Movie in the Park
The city of Belton will hold a “Movie in the Park” event on Saturday at Harris Community Park, 505 W. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The event will feature pre-movie games and a free screening of the film “The Greatest Showman,” starring Hugh Jackman. Activities will start at 7 p.m. and the film will begin at soon as the sun sets. Splash pad hours at the park will be extended that evening until the movie starts.
Bell County Museum events
The Bell County Museum will continue its summer lecture series with a presentation on Texas Gov. Jim “Pa” Ferguson by Nancy Young, chair of the University of Houston history department at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Ferguson was the first elected governor from Bell County and the first Texas public official to be impeached. Dr. Young will discuss his triumphs and defeat. Tickets are free, but registration is required. To register visit bellcountymuseum.org.
The museum will host a family friendly activity, “Full STEAM Ahead,” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The event is geared toward children age 7 and older. Participants will have the opportunity to explore force and motion with fun activities and maker challenges, including building a windmill, a pendulum, and more. The event is free and open to the public.
The museum is located at 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
Comedy show
The “New Outlaws of Texas Comedy” show will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
The show will feature comedians Clifton Simmons, Bubba Flores with headliner Ryan Shields and Mysia Chabert as host.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets may be purchased at thebeltoniantheatre.com.
Milam Community Theater presents ‘Baskerville’
Milam Community Theater in Cameron will present “Baskerville,” a play by Ken Ludwig, who has transformed Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic “The Hound of the Baskervilles” into a murderously funny adventure. Show times are 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Five local actors portray more than 40 characters in this romp as Holmes and Watson brave the desolate moors of Devonshire to solve a murder before a family curse dooms its newest heir.
Joe Fino of Temple plays the mercurial Sherlock Holmes and David Basonic of Cameron appears as his steadfast partner, Dr. John Watson.
The other three actors, Seth Tyson of Cameron, Kalib Teetz of Rogers and Kelita Thomas of Lexington play the other 38 or so characters that weave through Ludwig’s narrative in a dizzying flight of costume changes, silly accents and outrageous disguises guaranteed to delight and entertain.
Tickets are available at the door and through the theater’s website, milamcommunitytheater.com.
‘Salado Legends’
The final performance of the annual outdoor musical “Salado Legends” will take place Saturday at the Tablerock Festival of Salado’s Goodnight Amphitheater, 409 Royal St. in Salado.
The sprawling, family-friendly two-act production tells the story of Scottish settlers’ arrival in Central Texas circa 1850, includes flashbacks of Native Americans and European explorers, chronicles the Civil War years and ends with survivors of the Confederate Army returning to Salado.
There are songs, dances, a love story and a rueful reminder of the hubris that characterized the attitudes of the South.
Gates open at 7:15 p.m. and the performance will begin at about 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students and $5 for children age 12 and younger. Tickets may be purchased online at centraltexastickets.com.
‘SpongeBob’ musical
The Temple Civic Theatre will present “The SpongeBob Musical” this weekend. Show times are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The musical follows SpongeBob and his friends in Bikini Bottom, who face total annihilation of their undersea world. Lives hang in the balance, and when all hope seems lost an unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage to save the day.
Tickets cost $14-$20 and may be purchased online at www.centraltexastickets.com. The theater is located at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple.
‘King Arthur’s Quest’
The Missoula Children’s Theatre will present performances of “King Arthur’s Quest” at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The play, which features performances from local children, follows King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table as they face multiple problems, including being visited by the ghost of King Arthur’s father, and confrontations with a giant and a dragon.
Tickets are $10 each.
Salado Whiskey Festival
The Shady Villa Hotel, 416 S. Main St. in Salado, will host the inaugural Salado Whiskey Festival 4-7 p.m. on Saturday in the Grace Jones Ballroom.
The event will feature whiskey tastings from F.E.W. Spirits and Milam & Greene, and also will include food pairings and drink specials from the Stagecoach Restaurant.
Two tickets are available: $100 and $50. The $100 ticket includes food and beverage pairings, glass, cigar, and a VIP gathering in the Speakeasy after the event. The $50 ticket includes a commemorative glass.
Tickets are available on centraltexastickets.com.
Smile Like Marcus event
Smile Like Marcus, a group dedicated to promoting cultural diversity in Central Texas, will hold a free community event from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Grizzly’s Hidden Falls Nursery, 1101 U.S. Highway 190 in Nolanville.
The event will feature a blood drive conducted by Carter BloodCare, an art exhibition featuring 40 artists, food trucks, musical performances and more.
Railroad museum family day
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple, will hold a “Dig It” free family day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Participants will have the opportunity to explore the seafaring world of the Vikings and learn about the ancient Norse people’s way of life.
Rabbit demonstration
A lop eared rabbit demonstration hosted by the American Rabbit Breeders Association will take place 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St. in Troy.
Mini lop, mini satin, angora and Jersey woolys will be featured at this event to foster a greater appreciation for lop eared rabbits and encourage participation in programs such as 4-H and FFA.
The event is free and open to the public. Call Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2485 for more information.
Farmers markets
An evening farmers market is planned 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at 201 E. Main St. in Troy. A second farmers market will take place at the same location from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. For information about participating in either of the Troy farmers market events contact Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2485.
Another farmers market is set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
All three events feature vendors selling homegrown produce, canned items, crafts and more.
Live music
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country will perform at a country and western dance at 6:30 p.m. today at the Belton Senior Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share.
Brandi Clark, Billy Pitts and the Jerry Haisler Trio will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday in the downstairs bar at Temple Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Craig Howell and Somewhere in Texas will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and Dave Jorgenson will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple. The cover charge is $10 at the door.
Jake Waylon will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, Lilly Milford will perform 11 a.m. on Saturday, Denver Williams will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Brooks Emerson will perform at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, and High Country Riders will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Fundraisers
Chili cook-off
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Morgan’s Point Volunteer Fire Department will hold a chili cook-off event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Kleypas Park in Morgan’s Point Resort.
Chili tasting and judging will start at 11 a.m. Awards will be given for first, second and third places as well as best cook area and people’s choice. The event will include a bake sale, silent auction, vendors and an inflatable for children.
Registration forms are available at City Hall or online at www.morganspointresorttx.com. For information call 409-750-0102.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the fire department and its community programs.
Golf tournament
The Cen-Tex MOAA will host the sixth annual Jack Oliver Scholarship Golf Tournament at 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive in Killeen.
The event will include a hamburger lunch at noon. Individual and team prizes and winners will be announced during the lunch. For registration details and sponsorship opportunities click on the “2023 Golf Fundraiser” link on https://centexmoaa.org.
Funds raised from the event will benefit scholarships for local high school and college students who plan to attend a Reserve Officers Training Corps at their university of choice.
