Weekend roundup: Area events include Day for Women, live music and more

Day for Women

Carla Fisher, left, and Renata Vamvakias talk about cookies during a previous Day for Women event at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple.

 Nan Dickson/Telegram file

Area events this weekend include performances of Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” in Cameron, an art day at UMHB in Belton, the annual Day for Women program in Temple, live music and more.

