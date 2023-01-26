Weekend roundup: Area events include Day for Women, live music and more

Area events this weekend include performances of Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” in Cameron, an art day at UMHB in Belton, the annual Day for Women program in Temple, live music and more.
Chisholm Trail exhibit
The Bell County Museum will open its newest traveling exhibit, “The Chisholm Trail: Driving the American West” with a talk by Western historian Wayne Ludwig.
Ludwig will speak on “The Chisholm Trail: Evolution of a Legend” at 6:30 p.m. today at the museum, 201 N. Main, Belton.
The exhibit will open to the public on Friday. Admission to the exhibit and lecture are free.
Art Rush
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor invites budding artists in their junior and senior year of high school as well as adults to visit the campus for Art Rush on Friday.
The event, which features immersive arts experiences and specialized activities, will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Fikes Chamber Hall at the Sue and Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center, 810 Main St. in Belton. Breakfast and check in will take place at 9 a.m.
Participants must register in advance at www.umhb.edu/visual-performing-arts/artsrush#1845. The fee for this event is $25 and the fee covers breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, snacks, T-shirt, and coffee.
Those participating in the art portion of the event are encouraged to bring their favorite drawing materials and draw alongside art faculty and students.
“This non-stop drawing extravaganza will conclude with a public reception of the works created during the day,” UMHB said in a news release.
Those interested in the music portion of the event are encouraged to bring their own instrument and be immersed in UMHB’s music program for the day. Participants will have the opportunity to explore classes, participate in ensembles, take private lessons, and perform alongside current music students.
MCT to present ‘Frozen Jr.’
The Milam Community Theater will bring the enchanted land of Arendelle to life with performances of Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” this weekend at the Williams Event Center, 408 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron.
A story of love and acceptance between sisters, “Frozen Jr.” expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa in the magical land of Arendelle. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.
Show times are at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $10 per person and free for children ages 3 and younger. For advance tickets or information visit milamcommunitytheater.com.
A Day for Women
The 2023 Day for Women is back for its 19th year of doing what it does best — giving busy women a day of relaxation. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
It will feature more than 45 vendors, including makeup, boutiques, non-profits, shows and demonstrations. There also will be several door prizes given throughout the day.
This year’s guest speaker is Dr. Patricia Jane Sulak, a certified doctor of obstetrics and gynecology. The topic of the keynote luncheon address will be “Got Stress? Finding Peace and Joy in the Storms of Life.”
“She’ll be speaking about how we seem to be living in a more stressful time and how we can overcome that stress,” Lauren Ballard, advertising and event coordinator, said. “She’ll also talk about aging and how to slow it (the aging process) down, as well as about the difficulty involving change.”
Tickets for the event are available on www.centraltexastickets.com. Tickets are $10 for general admission, which includes access to all the vendors and presentations. A $30 ticket includes general admission and the luncheon featuring the guest speaker.
Quanah Parker exhibit
A new temporary exhibit “Quanah Parker: A Man of Two Worlds,” is now on display at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
The exhibit includes more than 40 photos depicting Cynthia Ann Parker and her son Quanah’s substantial life events. Quanah Parker was the last chief of the Quahada Comanche Indians.
“Much can be learned from the dramatic story of Quanah and his mother, Cynthia Ann,” said Angela Martin, museum curator.
The exhibit will be on display until April 15. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Live music
Kathryn Rouse will perform a piano concert, “Let the Games Continue,” as part of the Dean’s Series at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Baugh Performance Hall at the Sue and Frank Mayborn Performing Art Center, 810 Main St., Belton. The concert will feature music from popular video games.
Windsync, a collection of wind musicians, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students and are available online at cacarts.org.
Bob Appel will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and the Debonairs will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Magic Stallion will perform at 6 p.m. Friday and Jon Holt will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
The Beth Lee Duo will perform at 6 p.m. Friday and the Jazz Daddies will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
The Good Old Boys will perform at the Centex Sportsman Club jamboree at 6 p.m. Saturday at 685 Centex Sportsman Club Road in Temple (located at FM 2305 before reaching Temple Lake Park). Food will be available for purchase starting at 5:30 p.m. and the event also will include a 50/50 drawing.
The Temple Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center on the Temple College Campus, 1500 S. Fifth St. in Temple. The concert will introduce and feature Dr. Beau Benson, who is the TSO’s third artistic director/conductor candidate. The repertoire on this program will be “Shenanigan” by Kati Agocs, “Pulcinella Suite” by Igor Stravinsky, and “Symphony No. 5” by Pyotr Tchaikovsky. Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students and are available online at templesymphony.org/tickets.
Fundraisers
Fish fry
A fish fry will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 707 S. Sixth St. in Temple.
Plates will be available for $14 at the door. Delivery will be available by calling Johnny Garcia at 254-718-0933.
Proceeds from the event will help support the church’s ministry.
Milam Community Theater gala
The Milam Community Theater will hold its annual Members’ Gala at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Williams Event Center, 408 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron.
The gala will feature a readers’ theater production of Mark Twain’s “Diaries of Adam and Eve” by Richard and Tia Stone; a wine and cheese reception; a silent auction; and dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. The event is open to MCT members and the public may attend for $50 per person. RSVP is needed for a headc ount and reservations must be made by Friday, Feb. 3. To make a reservation, contact Cheryl Heller at 713-419-9673 or email Chellerteacher@yahoo.com.
Purse bingo
Tickets are now available for a “Galentine’s Day” purse bingo event benefiting the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas.
The event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St., Temple. Doors will open at 2 p.m. and games begin at 3 p.m. The event will feature bingo games, silent auction and a drawing for prizes. Featured purse brands include Michael Kors, Coach, Kate Spade and more. Tickets are $70 each and reserved tables for six are available for $380. Each reservation includes one game card set per person. Tickets are available online at www.auctria.events/pursebingo.
Book and Author Luncheon
The Friends of the Belton Public Library will hold the 18th annual Book and Author Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Belton Church of Christ, 3003 Main St. in Belton.
This year’s featured guests are “Orphan Moon” author T.K. Lukas, “Where the Rivers Ran Red” author Michael Donahue and “Buddy the Globetrotter” author Dr. R.E. Burke.
Tickets are $35 each and a table of eight is available for $250. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 254-933-5830 or visit freindsbeltonlibrary.org. Proceeds from ticket sales help fund activities that support the Lena Armstrong Public library.
