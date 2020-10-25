Trick or treat? Whether you’re craving something sweet or you are looking for a good scare, there are plenty of haunted happenings for Halloween in Central Texas this year.
Boo Bash
Boo Bash, a Halloween event for children ages 2-6, will take place 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Gober Party House, 1516 W. Ave. H in Temple.
The Boo Bash will feature arts and crafts, Halloween-themed games and snacks. Cost is $7 per person and preregistration is required. Social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.
For information call 254-298-5690.
Temple Fright Fest
The city of Temple’s usual “Fright Fest” will be a little different this year. The city will celebrate Halloween with a spooky, fun-filled car route 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum in downtown Temple.
Each family will receive a treat bag that contains snacks, treats and games. This is a first-come, first-served event and it is free and open to the public.
The entrance to the route will be located at West Central Avenue and South Ninth Street.
For information visit templeparks.com, https://bit.ly/ 3lrS20U or call 254.298.5690.
COVID-19 safety measures will be enforced.
Silo of Screams
Silo of Screams, a haunted attraction at 1511 Industrial Boulevard in Temple, will wrap up its 2020 Halloween season with events Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31.
The venue features “three full-size haunts” and more than “23,000 square feet of horror,” according to the Silo of Screams website.
The cost for general admission is $27 per person and the ticket is good for all of the attractions. Patrons will be asked to wear a mask and COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.
The venue opens at 8 p.m. each evening and the box office closes at 11 p.m. Attractions close when “the last soul has been devoured”.
For information or tickets visit http://siloofscreams.com.
Trunk or treat events
Several area churches are holding trunk or treat events this year.
First United Methodist Church in Belton will hold an “Egg-tober” drive through trunk or treat event 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. The event will take place outside in the north lot on the church grounds, located at 205 E. Third Ave. in Belton.
Salado United Methodist Church will hold a trunk or treat event 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at 650 Royal St. in Salado. This will be a drive through event and will include games, candy and prizes.
Vista Community Church will hold a trunk or treat event 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Belton High School, 600 Lake Road in Belton. The event will feature candy, photo booths and a competition for the trunk with the best “contactless candy delivery”.
Virtual cabaret series
The Temple Civic Theatre will present the second show in its virtual cabaret series, “I Put A Spell On You, A Spooky Song Cabaret” 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, on Facebook live at www.facebook.com/TempleCivic.
Donations supporting the theatre will be accepted during this event. For information visit www.templecivictheatre.com.
Cru Fall Festival and Cru Creations Market Day
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor chapter of Enactus, an international organization that focuses on supporting sustainable social enterprises, will hold the Cru Fall Festival and Cru Creations Market Day 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Crusader Stadium, 905 University Drive in Belton.
The event, which is open to the public, will feature games, candy, fun activities and arts and crafts vendors.
Those who attend are asked to wear a mask and COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place. All guests are asked to enter Crusader Stadium at Gate 3 and exit at Gate 1.