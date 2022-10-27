Halloween is right around the corner and there is no shortage of events from which to choose in Central Texas. Area events include trick or treating at area churches and businesses, a Dia de Los Muertos celebration in Temple, and the musical “Hairspray” at Temple High School.
‘Hairspray’ at Temple High School
The Temple High School Theatre Arts Department will open its 2022-23 season with a four-day run of the musical “Hairspray” this week. The show will run today through Sunday at the Temple High School auditorium.
“Hairspray” is set in 1962 Baltimore and follows teenage Tracy Turnblad’s dream to dance on The Corny Collins Show, a local TV dance program. When Tracy wins a role on the show, she becomes a celebrity overnight, leading to social change as Tracy campaigns for the show’s integration.
“Hairspray” features songs that include 1960s-style dance music and rhythm and blues with music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman.
The Temple High School production will feature a live band consisting of THS musicians and professionals from the community. The large cast and crew represents a collaboration between THS theater arts, band, orchestra, choir and the Kittens dance team.
“We are proud and excited to present ‘Hairspray’ as our first production of the year,” said Kayla Stewart, director of the THS Theatre Arts Department. “This has been an incredible experience for our students. We are collaborating with the band, choir, orchestra and dance departments, which has been a joy to watch. We are also excited to bring live music to our community as we open our season. Our band is a mixture of students and professionals working together to create a magical experience for the audience.”
Show times are 7 p.m. today, Friday, and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door and may be purchased at www.centraltexastickets.com. Reserved seat tickets in the first eight rows cost $20. General admission seating opens 30 minutes before performance time.
Night at the Museum
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will host “Night at the Museum” 6-8 p.m. today.
The Halloween event will feature historical characters coming to life throughout the museum, arts and crafts, and games. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes.
The event is free and open to the public.
Fire Base Brewing Company trunk or treat
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, will hold a trunk or treat event 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday.
The event, which is co-hosted by The Posse motorcycle club, will feature bikes and vehicles lining the street and handing out “ghoulishly good stuff” and live music by Wade Ralston.
The event is open to the public.
Dia de Los Muertos
Artist 2 Artist Showcase will hold a Dia de Los Muertos event at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Temple City Hall, 2 N. Main St. in downtown Temple.
Participants will have the opportunity to celebrate life and the passing of loved ones.
The event will include food, art vendors, live music and more. The event is free and open to the public.
Miller Springs cleanup day
The city of Belton will host a cleanup day 9-11 a.m. on Saturday at Miller Springs Nature Center, 1473 FM 2271 in Belton. Volunteers are needed to help pick up trash and spread wildflower seeds. There are no registration requirements and all the tools and equipment will be provided to the volunteers.
Belton Halloween candy trail
Businesses in downtown Belton from First Street down to Nolan Creek will hand out candy as part of the annual “candy trail,” 4-6 p.m. on Saturday.
Children are encouraged to wear costumes. Participants must be accompanied by an adult.
Warehouse of Horrors
Milam County Crime Stoppers will host its annual “Warehouse of Horrors” haunted attraction from 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday at 301 E. First St. in Cameron. Admission is $10.
The group also will hold a “lights on” event for younger children 5-8 p.m. on Monday. Admission will be $5.
Fright Trail
The Tablerock Festival of Salado will hold its annual “Fright Trail” event 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 409 Royal St. in Salado.
The event features classic horror and fantasy characters along a designated walking trail.
Tickets are $3 for children age 12 and younger and $5 for adults.
Tickets may be purchased at www.centraltexastickets.com.
Morgan’s Point Resort trunk or treat
The Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, the Morgan’s Point Resort C.O.P.S. group and Fellowship Baptist Church will come together to host a trunk or treat event 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday at the church’s fellowship hall.
The event will include games, candy for children, hay rides, food and a costume contest.
The event is open to the public. The church is located at 2025 Morgan’s Point Road in Belton (Morgan’s Point Resort).
Halloween party at VFW Post 3892
A Halloween party will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday at VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
The event, which is open to the public, will include live music by DJ Desperado and a costume contest.
Belton First United Methodist Church trunk or treat
Belton First United Methodist Church, 205 E. Third Ave. in Belton, will hold a trunk or treat event 3-5 p.m. on Saturday.
The event is open to the public.
Fire Street Pizza Halloween party
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton, will hold a Halloween party at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The event, which is open to the public, will feature a costume contest at 8 p.m. The winner will receive free pizzas for a year.
Christ the King Catholic Church trunk or treat
Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th Ave. in Belton, will hold a trunk or treat event 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Those who are setting up a trunk are advised to arrive one hour early.
Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes. The event is open to the public.
Memorial Baptist Church Harvest Fest
Memorial Baptist Church, 6161 S. Fifth St. in Temple, will hold its annual Harvest Fest Halloween celebration 5-7 p.m. on Sunday.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature bounce houses, a petting zoo, candy and more.
Free film screening
The Central Texas Film Society will present a free screening of the film “The Changeling” at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The 1980 film follows a music professor (George C. Scott) who moves to a long-vacant Seattle mansion after the death of his wife and daughter in a car crash. He is dragged into a decades-old mystery by an inexplicable presence in the mansion’s attic.
The screening is free and open to the public.
Salado Volunteer Fire Department trick or treat
Salado Volunteer Fire Department will hold a trick or treat event 6-8 p.m. on Monday at 3520 FM 2484 in Salado.
The event is open to the public.
Temple ‘Fright Fest Creep Thru’
The Temple Parks and Recreation Department will hold “Fright Fest Creep Thru,” a Halloween celebration, 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A in downtown Temple.
The event will include trick or treating, a costume contest, a fire dancer show and more. The event is free and open to the public.
Temple Public Library ‘Trick or Read’
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple, will host “Trick or Read,” a Halloween event, all day on Monday.
The event will include arts and crafts activities for all ages. Youth activities will take place on the first floor and adult activities will be available on the second floor. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes.
Teinert Memorial Library trick or treat
Teinert Memorial Library, 337 State Highway 95 in Bartlett, will hold a trick or treat event 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Monday.
Live music
The Malpass Brothers will perform 7 p.m. Friday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center. Tickets are available at www.cacarts.org.
Amanda Brown and Friends will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday; the Austin Polka Band will perform at 1 p.m., Jayne Huntsmen will perform at 3:30 p.m. and Automatic Weekend will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday; and Olivia Harris will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
“Nightmare on Rage Street,” a concert featuring Marla Strange, Jennifer Harrold & the Resophonics, Astrixion, Good, Midnight Tradesmen and Blueberry Tuesday, will take place from 5 p.m. until midnight Saturday at 5432 Cedar Creek Road in Temple. The entry fee is $10 and camping is allowed on the property.
Rare Dog will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Honeycutt’s Bar, 7303 Airport Road in Temple.
The Lake Belton High School choir will present “Dreams Come True,” a concert featuring music from Disney productions, at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. Tickets may be purchased from choir members or by emailing terrance.livingston@bisd.net.
Fundraisers
Will Barsh benefit
Honeycutt’s Bar, 7303 Airport Road in Temple, will hold the annual Will Barsh benefit at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The event will include a cornhole tournament (registration begins at 10 a.m.), a silent auction, a “bacon wrapped anything” cook off, a live auction, food, live music and a drawing for prizes. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Troy ISD FFA scholarship fund in memory of Will Barsh.
Barktoberfest
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will hold “Barktoberfest,” a fundraiser benefiting the Bell County Animal Shelter, from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The event will feature special dog-friendly vendors and a dog costume contest at 4 p.m. Adoptable dogs also will be on site.
Music to Help Others
“Music to Help Others,” a concert benefiting Churches Touching Lives for Christ, will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple.
The music will be performed by Leon W. Couch on piano and organ, Sheryl Goodnight on flute, Li-Ping Wu on organ, the Christ Church Festival Choir, and narration by Patty Benoit.
Those who can’t attend the concert in person are encouraged to watch it online at www.facebook.com/christchurchtx.
P.E.O. fall fundraiser
The Temple chapter of the women’s organization P.E.O. will hold a fall fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
A light lunch will be provided. A silent auction will be held for a large quilt and six baskets filled with various homemade goodies will be given away as a prize in a drawing. Homemade cakes, casseroles, jams and salsa also will be available for purchase.
Proceeds from the event will help support scholarships for women who need financial assistance to attend college.
Westphalia PTO fall carnival
The Westphalia Parent Teacher Organization will hold its annual fall carnival 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the Westphalia Parish Hall, 114 County Road 3000 in Lott.
The event, which will help support Westphalia ISD, will include food, a cake walk, games a petting zoo and more.
Best of the Wurst
Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory Road in Temple, will hold its annual “Best of the Wurst” fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. The event will include a meal of sausage, German potato salad, red cabbage and green beans for $13 per plate. Small plates will be offered for $8 each and patrons may dine in or get food to go. Desserts will be sold for a freewill offering.
The event also will include a country store and silent auction. Proceeds will support Family Promise and Zoe’s Wings Foundation.
SPJST Lodge 24 chicken dinner
SPJST Lodge 24 of Cyclone will host a Halloween barbecue chicken dinner at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Flag Hall, 411 FM 964 in Burlington.
Plates cost $12 each and include chicken, beans, noodles and cole slaw.
Proceeds from the event will help fund the maintenance of Flag Hall.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association will hold its annual fall bake sale and bingo for books fundraiser at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
Association members are encouraged to bring their favorite baked items, casserole or canned goods. Cost to participate in the bingo game is $5 per card.
Proceeds from the event will help provide scholarships and books for children.
BEEA garage sale, bake sale and craft sale
The Bell Extension Education Association will hold a garage sale, bake sale and craft sale from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, at Seaton Community Center, 12387 Highway 53 in Temple (located about eight miles east of the city).
Items for sale will include household goods, electronic games, clothes, accessories, handmade crafts, baked goods, books and more. Also, a drawing will take place for a handmade queen-size quilt.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Bell County 4-H scholarships and BEEA activities.
For information call 254-742-5431.
Seaton Brethren Church Christian Sisters
The Seaton Brethren Church Christian Sisters will hold a bake sale/quilt show fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. Items for sale will include kolaches, cakes, pies, cookies, jellies, homemade canned goods, and chicken dressing. Pre-orders for the chicken dressing are due by Monday and may be placed by calling 254-718-5356 or 254-913-6054. Sandwiches and homemade soups also will be available for purchase.
A handmade quilt will be given away as a prize in a drawing. Tickets for the drawing will be $1 each of six for $5.
Also on Saturday, Nov. 5, a drive-through only sale of pulled pork sandwiches and sausage wraps will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All events will take place at Seaton Brethren Church, 12561 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Proceeds from the event will help defray the cost of sanctuary repairs. The event is open to the public.
Angel Wings Ranch Harvest event
Angel Wings Ranch, 13365 FM 2484, will hold its Harvest fundraiser 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.
The event will include hayrides, horse rides, pumpkin painting, a silent auction and more. Entry to the event is free.
Proceeds will help support the ranch and its mission to provide faith-based equine-assisted learning.
Oak Park United Methodist Church barbecue lunch
Oak Park United Methodist Church, 5505 S. 31st St. in Temple, will hold its annual autumn barbecue lunch at noon on Sunday, Nov. 6.
The meal will include brisket, sausage, beans, cole slaw and ice tea. Patrons may dine in the fellowship hall or get plates to-go. A love offering will be accepted for each plate.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the church and the ministry.
Dr. Ralph Wilson Jr. Wildflower Charity Classic
The annual Dr. Ralph Wilson Jr. Wildflower Charity Golf Classic will take place on Monday, Nov. 7, at Wildflower Country Club, 4902 Wildflower Lane in Temple.
Registration and lunch will begin at 10:30 a.m. and a shotgun start will take place at noon.
Cost for individual players is $225 and multiple levels of sponsorship are available. Registration is available online at rwycsports.org.
Proceeds from the event will help support the Ralph Wilson Youth Club.
The Grove Community Center sausage fest
A sausage fest benefiting The Grove Community Center will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the center, 5702 State Highway 236 in Moody (The Grove).
Plates cost $15 for adults and $10 for children age 10 and younger. Plates will include sausage, noodles, pinto beans, cole slaw, bread, a dessert and a beverage. Take-out will be available.
The event also will include a bake sale and drawings for prizes.
St. Mary’s Catholic School casino night
A casino night event benefiting St. Mary’s Catholic School will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The event will include hors d’oeuvres, drinks, live and silent auctions, and a drawing for prizes.
The event is open to adults age 21 and older and tickets are $50 each.
Tickets may be purchased at https://stmarysschooltrustfund.square.site. For information call Mike Navarro at 254-493-4346.
Mary Ruth Briggs Library art show
An art show sponsored by the Mary Ruth Briggs Library will take place 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Garrett and Mic Hill Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Boulevard in Morgan’s Point Resort.
The event will include snacks, a Lego table for children, and cash prizes for best in show and first, second and third places. Some of the art will be for sale and some artists will donate the proceeds to help support the library’s building fund.
The event is free and open to the public. There is no fee for artists to participate. Interested artists are asked to fill out an entry form online at morganspointresorttx.com. Forms also are available in the red box at City Hall, 8 Morgan’s Point Boulevard in Morgan’s Point Resort.
Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.