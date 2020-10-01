Upcoming activities in Central Texas this weekend include a Magical Mermaid Market in Salado, a tractor show in Temple, an Oktoberfest celebration in Temple and a clean-up initiative at Chalk Ridge Falls Park.
Tractor show
The Texas Early Day and Engine Association will host its annual tractor show 9 a.m. Saturday at 1717 Eberhardt Road in Temple.
The event will include a tractor pull and parade; arts and crafts vendors; wheat thrashing; corn shelling; food trucks; and more.
Admission is $10. For information visit www.texasedtea.org.
Family Day at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will host free Family Day activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
The theme for this event will be “Transportation Day” and participants will have the opportunity to learn about vehicle from the past. An arts and crafts pack will be available for children and the event also will include a vehicle show along Avenue B.
Participants will be asked to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines and wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Chalk Ridge Falls clean-up initiative
The Free Forest School of Bell County has announced its annual clean-up initiative at Chalks Ridge Falls Park will start Friday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, event organizers decided to do things differently this year. In order to encourage social distancing, the public is invited to come and pick up trash at the park any time between Oct. 2 and Oct. 11. Trash bags will be available at the entrance of the park. Participants will have to bring their own gloves and other protective gear.
No registration is necessary, but those who would like to register may visit https://tinyurl.com/y3l5fkqe. The park is located at 5600 FM 1670 in Belton.
First Friday
First Friday, which features food specials, after-hours shopping and live music, will take place this Friday at multiple businesses in downtown Temple.
Those who attend First Friday events are asked to adhere to social distance guidelines. For addresses, directions and more information about participating merchants call Dan Kelleher at 254-298-5378.
Fire Base Oktoberfest
Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St. in Temple, will hold an Oktoberfest event 4-10 p.m. Friday and noon-9 p.m. Saturday.
The event will include the release of a new lager, live music and food from the Checkpoint Germany food truck.
Those who attend are encouraged to wear lederhosen and dirndl dresses.
Blessing of animals
A blessing of the animals event will take place 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the outdoor garden chapel at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
Residents are invited to bring their pet dogs, cats, birds, frog, lizards and/or stuffed animal to be blessed. Each pet blessed will receive a St. Francis medallion.
The Rev. David Krause, interim rector at St. Francis, and the Rev. Janice Krause, interim rector at Christ Episcopal Church, will officiate the event, which is co-sponsored by both churches.
Participants will be asked to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
Mermaid Market
The fourth annual Sirena Fest and Mermaid Parade is transitioning to a Magic Mermaid Market for this year’s celebration of Salado’s legendary mermaid.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado. It will feature arts and crafts vendors, circus performers and more. Proceeds from the event will help support efforts to build an all-abilities playground.
Temple Civic Theatre events
Temple Civic Theatre’s first spotlight production of the season, Mitch Albom’s “Tuesdays with Morrie,” will take place 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“Tuesdays with Morrie” is an autobiographical story of Mitch Albom, a journalist driven solely by his career, and Morrie Schwartz, his former college professor. After seeing his former professor on a television program Mitch founds out Morrie is battling Lou Gehrig’s disease. What starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and a last class in the meaning of life.
Seating is limited for this one-time feature in order to maintain social distancing. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for students. A live stream of the performance is available at www.ShowTix4U.com /Events/TempleCivicTheatre.
TCT also is sponsoring “Friday Night Frights,” a spooky film series held 7:30 p.m. every Friday night in October.
“Phantom of the Opera” and “The Little Shop of Horrors” will be shown on Oct. 2; “Nosferatu” and “House on Haunted Hill” will be shown Oct. 9; “Night of the Living Dead” and “Horrors of Spider Island” will be featured on Oct. 16; “The Werewolf vs. Vampire Woman” and “The Gorilla” will be shown Oct. 12; and the series will close out with “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” on Oct. 30.
Movie tickets are $5 per person.
TCT is also holding a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at the theatre. The blood drive will feature live performances, food trucks, and a costume and prop sale.
TCT is located at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple.
Social distancing, masks and other COVID-19 safety measures will be in place for all TCT events. For the box office call 254-778-4751 or visit www.TempleCivicTheatre.org.
Spirit of Santa Fe Trail
The Temple Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Temple, will hold the Spirit of Santa Fe Trail winery and brewery tour Thursday, Oct. 1, through Monday, Oct. 12, at various locations across Central Texas. The event, which coincides with the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Texas Wine month, aims to promote local wineries, breweries and restaurants.
Tickets for the event cost $20 and are available on centraltexastickets.com. During the event, wineries, breweries, and restaurants will offer ticketholders exclusive discounts. The trail ticket is valid for one exclusive offer at each participating location over the trail dates.
Participating winery and brewery locations include 3 Texans Winery & Vineyard, Axis Winery, Dancing Bee Winery, The Inn at Salado Winery, Moose & Goose Winery, and Fire Base Brewing Company. Participating restaurants include: The Barton House, Benny’s Ristorante Italiano, La Dalat, La Riv, Nami Japanese Steakhouse (Temple), Our Daily Taco, Pignetti’s, Treno Pizzeria & Taproom, and Wings Pizza N Things.
Participants may pick up a punch card for the trail from participating wineries, breweries or the Chamber with proof of ticket purchase. Visit templechamber.com for a full listing of exclusive offers from the participating locations.
Farm animal yoga event
The city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department will hold a yoga event featuring farm animals on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Lion Sam Farrow Amphitheater, 4320 Lions Park Drive in Temple.
Two sessions will be offered with time slots 9-10 a.m. and 10-11 a.m. The event is open to participants age 5 and older.
Participants will perform yoga while having the opportunity to interact with farm animals.
The deadline to register is Friday, Oct. 2. To register visit bit.ly/2RBNkka!. For more information, call 254-298-5690.
‘Muggle Mayhem’ tickets now available
Tickets are now available for “Muggle Mayhem” a Harry Potter-themed event set 2-5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum.
“This one of a kind walk-through interactive will take you ordinary muggles on a journey that is absolutely spellbinding,” the museum posted on Facebook. “From potions class to the tea room, and even learning your own spells — this will be a one of a kind event that will leave you wondering why you ever decided to run through platform 9 & ¾?”
Each tour will last about 30 minutes and will include wand making, spells class, potions class, fortune-telling, a trip to the candy shop, and a scavenger hunt.
Museum officials suggest groups of at least four people to maximize the available time slots. Masks must be worn to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and participants will have their temperatures checked. Anyone with a temperature above 100.2 degrees will not be admitted.
The museum is located at 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple. To purchase tickets visit www.centraltexastickets. com.
Fundraisers
American Legion dinner
American Legion Post No. 183 and the Bartlett Chamber of Commerce will host an Italian dinner 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at 300 W. Bell St. in Bartlett.
Plates cost $5 and include chicken parmesan, salad and bread. This will be a drive-through event with limited seating indoors. All COVID-19 safety measures will be followed, including wearing masks and maintaining social distances.
Proceeds from the event will support the American Legion.
Seaton School Preservation Committee
The Seaton School Preservation Committee is requesting donations for an upcoming garage sale (date yet to be determined). Requested items include glassware, collectables, household items, toys, puzzles, lamps, CDs, paperback books, clean clothing, bicycles and home décor.
The group is not accepting large furniture, mattresses or major appliances.
The school — located eight miles east of Temple on State Highway 53 — is 119 years old and is in need of exterior painting. The cost of repairs is estimated at $17,000. All proceeds from the garage sale will help support the restoration efforts. For information about dropping off items contact 254-913-6056 or 254-770-8643; items also may be left on the school’s porch.
Monetary donations also are being accepted and should be made payable to the Seaton Community Improvement Association and mailed to: SCIA Treasurer, 13291 Sugar Cane Lane, Temple, TX 76501.
Garage sale at Temple Elks Lodge
The Benevolent Patriotic Order of Elks in partnership with the Temple Breakfast Lions Club will hold a garage sale from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Temple Elks Lodge No. 138 at 2613 Airport Road in Temple.
Along with a variety of garage sale items including furniture and antiques, the sale also will feature breakfast tacos, sausage wraps and burger baskets available for purchase. The Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does also will have home-baked goods and refreshments available for purchase.
Proceeds from the event will help fund the many children’s services that each organization sponsors.
Family fun run
The Junior League of Bell County will hold its inaugural Family Fun Run 5K/10K in partnership with Camp Gladiator on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Pepper Creek Trail in Temple.
Social distancing guidelines will be in place to ensure a safe event.
The event is open to all ages and participants are encouraged to bring their pets and dress up.
The race will start at 8 a.m. and runners will be staggered to avoid crowding.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Junior League of Bell County.
Registration is available online at https://runsignup.com /Race/TX/Temple/RunningintoSummerFamily5K.
Registration must be completed by Oct. 22; race-day registration will not be available.
Submission guidelines: Events and fundraisers may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.