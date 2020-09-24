Upcoming events in Central Texas include a longboard skateboarding race in Temple, a wizard-themed event at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum and a gospel event at Cedar Valley Baptist Church in Salado.
Cedar Valley gospel event
Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843 in Salado, will hold its Fourth Friday gospel singing event 7-10 p.m. Friday.
The event will include special music, socializing and snacks.
Longboard race
The Lions Run, a downhill longboard skateboarding race sponsored by the GrindLab.com will take place Saturday at Lions Park in Temple.
This closed-road event is open to all skill levels and will feature cash prizes. Cost to register is $15 and the event is free to the public to watch.
Registration starts at 9 a.m. and will take place at the Rotary Pavilion at the top of the hill at the park.
For the waiver and release form, visit https://www.thegrindlab.com/ downloads/theGrindLab_Event_Waiver-Lions_Run_2020.pdf.
All participants must were protective helmets and gloves. All attendees are asked to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, including wearing masks and maintaining social distances.
Spirit of Santa Fe Trail
The Temple Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Temple, will hold the Spirit of Santa Fe Trail winery and brewery tour Thursday, Oct. 1, through Monday, Oct. 12, at various locations across Central Texas. The event, which coincides with the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Texas Wine month, aims to promote local wineries, breweries and restaurants.
Tickets for the event cost $20 and are available on centraltexastickets.com. During the event, wineries, breweries, and restaurants will offer ticketholders exclusive discounts. The trail ticket is valid for one exclusive offer at each participating location over the trail dates.
Participating winery and brewery locations include 3 Texans Winery & Vineyard, Axis Winery, Dancing Bee Winery, The Inn at Salado Winery, Moose & Goose Winery, and Fire Base Brewing Company. Participating restaurants include The Barton House, Benny’s Ristorante Italiano, La Dalat, La Riv, Nami Japanese Steakhouse (Temple), Our Daily Taco, Pignetti’s, Treno Pizzeria & Taproom, and Wings Pizza N Things.
Participants may pick up a punch card for the trail from participating wineries, breweries or the Chamber with proof of ticket purchase. Visit templechamber.com for a full listing of exclusive offers from the participating locations.
Farm animal yoga event
The city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department will hold a yoga event featuring farm animals on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Lion Sam Farrow Amphitheater, 4320 Lions Park Drive in Temple.
Two sessions will be offered with time slots 9-10 a.m. and 10-11 a.m. The event is open to participants age 5 and older.
Participants will perform yoga while having the opportunity to interact with farm animals.
The deadline to register is Friday, Oct. 2. To register visit bit.ly/2RBNkka!. For more information, call 254-298-5690.
‘Muggle Mayhem’ tickets now available
Tickets are now available for “Muggle Mayhem” a Harry Potter-themed event set 2-5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum.
“This one of a kind walk-through interactive will take you ordinary muggles on a journey that is absolutely spellbinding,” the museum posted on Facebook. “From potions class to the tea room, and even learning your own spells — this will be a one-of-a-kind event that will leave you wondering why you ever decided to run through platform 9&¾?”
Each tour will last about 30 minutes and will include wand making, spells class, potions class, fortune-telling, a trip to the candy shop, and a scavenger hunt.
Museum officials suggest groups of at least four people to maximize the available time slots. Masks must be worn to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and participants will have their temperatures checked. Anyone with a temperature above 100.2 degrees will not be admitted.
The museum is located at 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple. To purchase tickets visit www.centraltexastickets.com.
Fundraisers
Seaton School Preservation Committee
The Seaton School Preservation Committee is requesting donations for an upcoming garage sale (date yet to be determined). Requested items include glassware, collectables, household items, toys, puzzles, lamps, CDs, paperback books, clean clothing, bicycles and home décor. The group is not accepting large furniture, mattresses or major appliances.
The school, located 8 miles east of Temple on State Highway 53, is 119 years old and is in need of exterior painting. The cost of repairs is estimated at $17,000. All proceeds from the garage sale will help support the restoration efforts. For information about dropping off items contact 254-913-6056 or 254-770-8643; items also may be left on the school’s porch.
Monetary donations also are being accepted and should be made payable to the Seaton Community Improvement Association and mailed to: SCIA Treasurer, 13291 Sugar Cane Lane, Temple, TX 76501.
Family fun run
The Junior League of Bell County will hold its inaugural Family Fun Run 5K/10K in partnership with Camp Gladiator on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Pepper Creek Trail in Temple.
Social distancing guidelines will be in place to ensure a safe event. The event is open to all ages and participants are encouraged to bring their pets and dress up. The race will start at 8 a.m. and runners will be staggered to avoid crowding.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Junior League of Bell County.
Registration is available online at https://runsignup.com /Race/TX/Temple/RunningintoSummerFamily5K.
Registration must be completed by Oct. 22; race-day registration will not be available.
