BELTON — The Bell County Museum will reopen to the public at noon on Tuesday, June 2, according to a news release. Visitors should be aware of new procedures and protocols put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The opening date, along with the new procedures and protocols, were decided upon jointly by a trustee led Reopening the Museum Committee, and Executive Director Coleman Hampton. They were approved by Bell County Judge David Blackburn.
“The safety of visitors and staff are of the utmost importance in reopening the museum,” the news release said.
The Reopening the Museum Committee consulted guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Texas Department of State Health Services, and the American Alliance of Museums in crafting protocols and policies. Some of the visitor policies outlined are:
+Visitor capacity will be limited to 25 percent in the Bell County History exhibit and West Gallery space.
+Visitors are strongly encouraged to wear facemasks, per State of Texas guidelines.
+Hand sanitizer will be placed throughout the museum for visitor and staff use.
+Visitors are strongly encouraged to maintain 6 feet social distance from those not in their group.
+Groups of 10 or more are asked to call the museum, 254-933-5243, before visiting.
+All interactive areas and the second floor are closed to the public.
“I sincerely appreciate the effort of our trustees, county leaders, and staff in putting together a comprehensive reopening plan. The safety of our visitors and staff always come first, and the current situation led everyone to undertake a methodical and thoughtful approach to reopening,” said Executive Director Coleman Hampton.
Although the museum has been closed since March 20, staff have continued efforts to educate the public. The museum distributed hundreds of educational packets for families to use at home. When picking up physical packets became impossible, the museum made them available on its website. Bell County Museum has also posted educational lectures and activities on social media and the museum website.
The museum, which is located at 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.