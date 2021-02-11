Love is in the air — and so are jugglers — in Temple this weekend.
Local events this weekend include a speed dating event in downtown Temple, a “Circus on Ice” event and a fish fry fundraiser.
Speed dating
A speed dating event will take place 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 12 S. Main St. in Temple.
Sarah Hill, owner of Honey Weddings and Events, which is sponsoring the event, said COVID-19 safety measures will be in place. Participants will have their temperatures taken at the door and masks will be required except when eating or drinking.
The event will be limited to 10 men and 10 women. Hill said each “date” will last about eight minutes and then participants will rotate to another table.
Admission is $20 in advance or $25 at the door. For reservations email Honey.coordinating@gmail.com.
Circus on Ice
“Circus on Ice,” a traveling show that features ice skaters, jugglers and circus performers, will take place Sunday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
Two shows will be offered with performances starting at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and are available online at tinyurl.com/ymktpx44. COVID-19 safety measures, including social distancing and masks, will be in place at this event.
Farmers Market
The Temple Small Business Coalition will hold a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the west parking lot at Temple City Hall, 2 N. Main St. in downtown Temple.
Fundraisers
Knights of Columbus No. 3444 fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 3444 is sponsoring a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at the KC hall, located at 2218 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Plates cost $10 each and include two boneless fish fillets, three sides and a drink (baked fish also is available). A child’s plate, which features one fillet, costs $6. Desserts will be available for an extra donation. To-go plates will be available.
Proceeds will benefit St. Mary’s Catholic School.
St. Luke Knights of Columbus fish fry
The St. Luke Knights of Columbus will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple. The event will be held in a drive-through format only.
Plates of fried fish and sides will be available for $10 each.
Proceeds from the event will support the KC council’s service projects.
Our Lady of Guadalupe fish fry
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 707 S. Sixth St. in Temple, will hold an Ash Wednesday fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Plates will be available via drive through or delivery for $10 each.
Submission guidelines: Local events and fundraisers may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to: 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.