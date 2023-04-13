Area activities coming up this weekend in Central Texas include special events at local museums, the annual Lions Follies in Temple, the annual Parade of Homes, a car show, a comedy show, live music and more.
Night at the Museum
The Czech Museum will hold “Night at the Museum,” a new community engagement initiative and open house, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. today at 19 W. French Ave. in Temple.
“This is a new monthly series — a chance for the community to connect and network,” said Brian Vanicek, president of the SPJST Foundation and SPJST Fraternal Life Insurance.
Three well-known Central Texas businesses — Kolache Kitchen, Ratibor Country Grill and Mikeska Distributing — will provide food and drink for the inaugural Night at the Museum event.
Admission is free. For information visit czechheritagemuseum.org.
Lions Follies
The Temple Founder Lions club hopes to make audiences roar with laughter during the 83rd annual Lions Follies, set for Friday and Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The show will be offered at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.
The variety show will featuring performances from old favorites and new acts as well. One of the favorites scheduled to perform is the East Bell County Boys, a group who takes popular songs and gives them a Czech feel.
Tickets are $15 and are available on www.centraltexastickets.com.
Car show
A car show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple.
The show will feature classic cars, food, music and awards. The show is free and open to the public.
There is a $25 fee for those who wish to show a car. Registration and information is available online at www.tourtemple.com.
Comedy show
Corkys, located at 13 S. Second St. in Temple, will hold a comedy showcase at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Featured comedians include Jay Valdez, J.P. Hinsdale, Tiger Ruiz, with headliner Ian Mack and Mysia Chabert as host.
Tickets start at $15 and are available on eventbrite.com.
Children’s Advocacy Center fair and pet parade
The Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas will hold a child abuse prevention fair and pet parade from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St. in Belton.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will include bounce houses, activities, music and a pet parade.
For information about the Children’s Advocacy Center visit www.cacct.com.
Parade of Homes
The Temple Area Builders Association will kick off its annual “Parade of Homes” event this weekend.
Each year, the event features the latest and greatest from area home builders. This year’s event will showcase the work of 19 builders with tours of homes at multiple locations across the area, including residences in Temple, Belton and Salado.
Show hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“The Temple Area continues to grow as we see a high demand for homes in our local market. The parade is a great opportunity to see some outstanding examples of homes and neighborhoods that our builders have to offer,” said Josh Welch, president of the association.
Tickets are $10. For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.centraltexastickets.com.
Bell County Museum events
The Bell County Museum in partnership with Help Heal Veterans will hold a special event, “Peace of Mind: Veteran Program,” from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday.
The event will include a private tour of the “Chisholm Trail: Driving the American West” exhibit and the opportunity to make a therapeutic craft all before the museum is open to the public.
Also on Friday, the museum will hold “Historic Escapes,” an escape-the-room murder/mystery game. There has been a crime at the museum and it is up to participants to find the culprit. Participants will have 60 minutes to work together to solve the crime and make their escape.
There are two game themes and three times available: 5:30 p.m. heist, 6:45 p.m. heist or murder mystery, and 8 p.m. murder mystery. Tickets are $10 per person and pre-registration is required. Games are private and limited to eight guests (ages 14 and older) of the same group per session. Players younger than 17 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Payments can be made at the museum or over the phone at 254-933-5243.
The museum is located at 201 N. Main St. in Belton. For information visit www.bellcountymuseum.org.
‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’
Temple Civic Theatre will present performances of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a musical comedy, this weekend.
The story follows an eclectic group of six children as they vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake.
Shows will be offered at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $14-$20 and are available on www.centraltexastickets.com.
The Temple Civic Theatre is located at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple.
‘Spellabration’
The Temple Literacy Council will hold “Spellabration,” an adult spelling bee, at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Temple Civic Theatre, 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple.
The event welcomes teams of one, two or three adult players. The event is part of the council’s public outreach initiative. The council assists local adults with basic reading, writing and learning English as a second language.
For information call 254-774-7323 or email templeliteracy@juno.com.
Science on Saturday
The Academy Middle School Workforce Industry Training Jr. program will host “Science on Saturday,” an interactive science event, from 10 a.m. to noon in the cafeteria at Academy Middle School, 501 E. Main St. in Little River-Academy.
Activities will include fun with polymers, physics challenges and chemical reaction demonstrations. The event is free and open to the public.
Salado library celebration
The Salado Public Library District will kick off a spring celebration of its 25th year with a local authors’ book signing inside Barrow Brewing Co. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Authors Charlene Ochsner Carson, Howard and Debra Lufburrow, Jackie Mills, Mary Katherine Parker and Sheri Wall will discuss and sign their books, according to a news release.
Donations to the Friends of the Salado Public Library will be accepted at the book signing.
Celebration activities will include a four-week scavenger hunt, with clues published each week, starting on April 20. The first person to submit the correct photo answer each week will win a prize. All those giving correct answers will be entered in a drawing for additional prizes to be given at next month’s anniversary party.
On May 20, the Salado Public Library will close at 2 p.m., and the anniversary party will be 4-6 p.m. Refreshments, recognition of library supporters, door prizes and additional scavenger hunt prizes will be given, the district said.
For information, contact Jeanie Lively at Salado Public Library at 254-947-9191.
Prayer walk
The United in Jesus ministry will hold a prayer walk event from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A in Temple.
Participants will walk about one mile and the event will end with worship and prayer. The gathering will start at 9:30 a.m. with the walk beginning at 10 a.m.
For full details, including the walking course, visit www.unitedinjesustx.org.
‘Popovich Comedy Pet Theatre’
“Popovich Comedy Pet Theatre,” a family friendly show featuring stunts and performances from cats, dogs and other animals, will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Tickets are $25-$35 each and may be purchased online at cacarts.org.
Tom Sefcik Hall anniversary
Central Texans will come together to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Tom Sefcik Hall during a ceremony at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Patrons will have the opportunity to enjoy complimentary sausage wraps and cake.
A dance featuring music by Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will take place starting at 6 p.m. The cover charge is $10 and ticket sales will start at 3:30 p.m.
‘Culture on the Square’
The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce will hold “Culture on the Square,” a celebration of diversity, culture and community from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the MLK Festival Grounds in downtown Temple.
The event will bring people of different backgrounds together to celebrate their cultures with others.
This year’s event will include food, music, dance, and art from local vendors and artists.
Admission is free.
Belton Market Days
Belton Market Days, an event held on the streets around 121 N. East St. in Belton, will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The streets are closed for the event, which features vendors selling homemade arts and crafts and more.
Heart of Texas RV Show
The Heart of Texas RV Show will take place this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The show will highlight the latest recreation vehicles and will also include live music and food trucks.
Show hours are from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.
Live music
The Belton Rotary Club will hold “Rockin’ Rotary,” a free concert featuring the Hair Metal Giants at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the historic courthouse square in downtown Belton. In addition to the music, the event also will include food, drinks and prize drawings.
The Neapolitan Band will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Natalie Metcalf will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Towne Adams will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Grammy-winning artists For King and Country will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. For information and tickets visit www.bellcountyexpo.com.
Fundraisers
Tennis tournament
The Temple Education Foundation, an organization that was established in 1988 to support the Temple Independent School District community, will hold an inaugural retro-themed tennis tournament at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Wildflower Country Club in Temple.
Registration for men’s doubles and women’s doubles — 8 a.m. to noon — and mixed doubles — noon to 3 p.m. — is currently open online at www.wildflowertennis.com. The cost is $50 per participant and will include breakfast, lunch and drinks.
BEEA rummage and bake sale
The Bell Extension Education Association will hold a rummage sale and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Seaton Community Center, 12287 Highway 53 east of Temple.
The rummage sale will feature a variety of items from multi-family households. The bake sale will include homemade goods as well as potted plants from local gardeners.
Proceeds from the event will help support the BEEA and will also help fund scholarships for graduating seniors who are active in Bell County 4-H.
Go Texan fundraiser
A Go Texan fundraiser will take place on Saturday at the Westphalia Parish Hall at 114 County Road 3000 in Lott (Westphalia). Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform starting at 7 p.m. There is a $10 cover charge.
The Go Texan program is a Texas Department of Agriculture initiative dedicated to identifying and supporting Texas-based businesses.
St. Monica’s Ladies Society fundraiser
St. Monica’s Ladies Society will hold a fundraiser at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, at 401 N. Karnes in Cameron. The event will include a drive-through only meal of barbecue chicken and Green’s sausage with all the trimmings. Plates cost $12 each.
Other activities will include a drawing for prizes, a sweet shop and plant sale.
Barbecue cook-off
Turley’s Sizzling BBQ Cook-off, which benefits the Temple Area Builders Association and local school trade programs, will take place 3-10 p.m. Friday, April 28, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Friday’s activities include a margarita competition, cornhole tournament, live band and food trucks. Saturday’s events include a Bloody Mary competition and the main barbecue competition (ribs, brisket, beans and chef’s choice). The event will include a drawing for prizes. Awards for the barbecue cook-off will be announced at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Belton Lions Club bicycle ride
The Belton Lions Club Stampede on the Chisholm Trail bicycle ride will take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, starting from the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
Riders may choose between several distances: 12 miles, 30 miles, 50 miles, 55 miles and 62 miles. All routes will finish next to Belton’s hike and bike trail along Nolan Creek.
Registration costs $45 before race day and $50 on race day. Race day registration will take place at 6:30 a.m. Registration is available online at www.beltonlionsclub.com. Proceeds from the event will help support Belton Lions Club community projects.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church golf tournament
St. Mary’s Catholic Church will hold its fourth annual golf tournament on Saturday, April 29, at Sammons golf course, 2727 W. Adams Ave. in Temple. Check in will start at 7:30 a.m. and tee-off will be at 8:30 a.m.
The cost to participate is $90 per player, which includes green fee, cart, range balls and lunch. Prizes will be awarded and hole sponsorships are available.
For information or to register, call the church office at 254-773-4541.
VFW Post 1820 spring market and food truck festival
VFW Post 1820, located at 3302 Airport Road in Temple, will hold a spring market featuring arts and crafts vendors and a food truck festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.
Proceeds from the event will help support VFW programs and veterans in the Temple community.
J.A.I.L. Ministry golf tournament
The annual Harold Ellis memorial golf tournament benefiting the J.A.I.L. Ministry will take place Monday, May 22, at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive in Killeen. Registration will begin at 7 a.m.
The event will feature a catered lunch, putting contest, longest drive contest and closest to the pin contest. There will be a hole-in-one prize by Don Ringler Chevrolet.
For information call 254-933-8506 or email stevecannon@jailmin.org.
Submission guidelines: Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.