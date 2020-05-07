The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, is making changes to its spring and summer events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the virus, and the latest guidelines from the government, the CAC will be “opening up slowly” according to a recent news release.
“The board of directors will proceed cautiously with the scheduling of programming and events within the facility of the Cultural Activities Center adhering to health and safety measures for use of the facility,” the news release said.
Music
Most concerts and events scheduled within the facility in May are being rescheduled or cancelled. Each event will be individually evaluated regarding the number of participants, the feasibility of social distancing given the necessary set-up for the event and the guidelines applicable to the intended use of the space.
“We are even exploring the possibility of doing some events outside. We are anxious to have you back in the building but concerns for the safety of all have caused the rescheduling of concerts to sometime later in the year,” the news release said.
The revised schedule and concert updates can be found on the CAC’s website, www.cacarts.org, as artists and musicians are able to schedule and confirm new dates.
Art galleries, art camps and adult classes
Art on display in the galleries will change in May and the galleries will once again be open to the public.
“We hope you will take time to visit our exhibits and have patience as we exercise some limitations for occupants at any given time,” the news release said.
The summer art camps planned for June have been moved to a later date in the summer, “depending on the guidelines that develop as the state goes into the next phases,” the news release said.
As Texas slowly reopens, specific decisions will be made for July and August events and children’s programming.
Adult classes scheduled in June may be available with accommodations within the facility allowing for compliance with health and safety guidelines. Those interested in an adult art class are asked to check the offerings on www.cacarts.org for availability and class updates.
“We know you are ready to try something new and learn from the artists and instructors that are planning to teach this summer,” the news release said.