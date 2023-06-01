Weekend roundup: Area events include Hot Summer Sounds, Burgers with the Badge, theatrical productions and more

Area events coming up this weekend include First Friday in downtown Temple, the start of the Hot Summer Sounds free outdoor concert series, Burgers with the Badge, and multiple theatrical productions and auditions.
First Friday
Downtown Temple businesses will come together to host First Friday, an event featuring after-hours shopping, food and drink specials and more. The themes for this month’s First Friday is “Juneteenth” and “Schools Out.”
To kick off summer, Fire Base Brewing Company will hold a First Friday block party at 8 S. First St. in Temple. The event, which will take place from 4 to 10 p.m., will feature food trucks, vendors and live music.
Also as part of First Friday festivities, Artist 2 Artist Showcase will stage a market day event from 4 to 8 p.m. at 5 S. Main St. in Temple. The market will feature food, vendors and artwork from multiple artists.
Another artist, Noel Johnson, will have artwork for sale for First Friday along the sidewalk at 17 E. Central Ave. next door to O’Briens Irish Pub.
Burgers with the Badge
The Temple Police Department will hold Burgers with the Badge, an event featuring fellowship with local police officers and hamburgers, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Santa Fe Depot, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
The event is free and open to the public.
Hot Summer Sounds
The city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department and Baylor Scott & White Health with kick off the annual Hot Summer Sounds free outdoor concert series with a performance by the Ghost Dance Band at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple.
Concerts will continue at 7:30 p.m. every Friday through July 28 at selected parks across Temple. Attendees are advised to bring their own lawn chairs and picnics are welcome. Food vendors will be available. No glass containers are allowed.
‘The Two Gentlemen of Verona’
Kelley Parker, director of theater at McLennan Community College, and the Tablerock Festival of Salado will present performances of “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Tablerock Amphitheater, 409 Royal St. in Salado.
The comedy by William Shakespeare is about two best friends, Proteus and Valentine. They travel to Milan where they both fall in love with Silvia. Silvia loves Valentine, but Proteus pursues her despite the fact he has a girlfriend at home.
Tickets are $5-$10 and may be purchased on centraltexastickets.com.
‘The Play the Goes Wrong’
The Temple Civic Theater will present performances of “The Play that Goes Wrong” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple.
The show follows the antics of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, who are trying their very best to stage a production of a 1920s murder mystery. As the show’s title might suggest, this is not as easy as it sounds with everything that can go wrong doing just that.
Tickets are $14-$20 and may be purchased online at centraltexastickets.com.
Westphalia garage sale
The annual Westphalia community garage sale will take place from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday in the parking lot and pavilion at Westphalia Parish Hall, 114 County Road 3000 in Lott.
Sausage wraps and drinks will be available for purchase from the Knights of Columbus.
Vendor booth space is free. For information contact Brian Wilde at 254-718-6764.
Troy farmers market
A farmers market will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the John W. Thompson Pavilion, 201 E. Main St. in Troy.
The event will feature vendors selling free-range eggs, jams, jellies, pickles, vegetables, arts and crafts and more.
For information contact Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2485.
Family Day at Temple railroad museum
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple, will hold a free Family Day event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The theme of the event is “Beat the Heat” and it will feature activities and games for families.
The event is open to the public.
Penelope Street block party
Granny’s Shaved Ice, 208 N. Penelope St. in Belton, will hold a Penelope Street block party from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The party will highlight more than 30 local businesses and will include a crawfish boil, a bounce house for children, live music and more.
3 Texans summer party
A 1970s-themed summer kickoff party will take place from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
Attendees are encouraged to dress in 1970s attire and prizes for best outfits will be awarded throughout the day. The party will include live music, vendors and food trucks.
‘SpongeBob’ musical auditions
The Temple Civic Theatre is looking for adults age 17 and older for its production of “The SpongeBob Musical.” Auditions will take place Sunday and Monday at 7 p.m. at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple.
The musical takes place in the undersea city of Bikini Bottom, inhabited by SpongeBob SquarePants and his quirky circle of friends and neighbors. SpongeBob’s pleasant existence is abruptly interrupted when it is discovered that Mt. Humongous, a nearby volcano, will erupt within the next 48 hours and completely obliterate Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob resolves to save the day when everybody else has given up all hope.
Those auditioning are asked to have prepared 16 bars of music to audition with, either acoustically or with an instrumental track; a pianist will be onsite.
There will be a dance portion to the audition, so participants are advised to dress accordingly.
Show dates are July 28-July 30 and Aug. 3-Aug. 6.
For information call the box office at 254-778-4751.
‘Baskerville’ auditions
Milam Community Theater will hold auditions for “Baskerville,” a madcap sendup of Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes classic, at 7 p.m. on Sunday and Monday at the Williams Event Center, 408 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron.
The script calls for five actors, four men and one woman, to portray more than 40 different characters, supported by a small backstage crew. Auditions will include cold readings from the scripts. It is not necessary to prepare materials in advance.
“This play is a true romp,” Director Richard Stone said. “It’s a fast paced, murderously funny adventure with twists and turns, silly accents and even sillier disguises. It is an actor’s play, both challenging and absurdly satisfying.”
Performance dates will be July 29-30 and Aug. 5-6.
For information contact Stone at Richard@rtsconnect.org.
SPJST annual picnic
SPJST Lodge 47 will hold its annual picnic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple. The event will feature live music by Jerry Haisler and Friends from noon to 2:30 p.m. in the pavilion.
Other activities will include games, a prize drawing, food available for purchase, a kids zone, and a live auction at 3 p.m.
Salado Senior Center
The Salado Senior Center will hold an opening day event from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, June 5, in the youth activity center at Salado United Methodist Church, 650 Royal St. in Salado. A grand opening and health fair will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 8.
Activities will include bingo, quilting, bridge, chess, line dancing, pot lucks and more.
For information call 254-271-2415.
Bartlett library program
The Teinert Memorial Library, 337 State Highway 95 at Dalton Street in Bartlett, will hold a summer library program at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, and Wednesday, June 7.
The theme for this year’s program is “All Together Now” and it focuses on kindness and friendship. A volunteer will read to children and special activities will follow the story time. Children of all ages are welcome to attend.
For information or to become a volunteer call 254-527-4308.
Live music
Carrie Rodriguez will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased online at cacarts.org.
Wes Perryman will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sundae Drivers will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, and Eley Buck will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Craig Howell and Somewhere in Texas will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and Fast Movin’ Train will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Cyclone Corral Barbecue, 1616 Farmers Road in Burlington.
All Request Piano will hold a dueling pianos concert at 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at thebeltoniantheatre.com.
Fundraiser
Central Texas Republican Women
The Central Texas Republican Women group will hold a karaoke party fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at Miliana Woods, 100 Nolanville Road in Nolanville. Admission is $25 per person and includes light hors d’oeuvres, dessert bar, soft drinks and ice tea. A cash wine/champagne bar will be available. The event will include a “golden cupcake” contest with cupcakes available for $10 each. The cupcake contest will feature two prizes with only 48 total cupcakes available for purchase. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com. For information email contactctrw@gmail.com.
Fundraisers and events may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.