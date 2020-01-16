This weekend’s events will include the start of the 2020 Texas Music Series at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, monster trucks at the Bell County Expo Center and more.
No Limits Monster Trucks and Super-Cross
Motorized mayhem returns to the Bell County Expo Center this weekend with No Limits Monster Trucks and Super-Cross.
Shows will begin 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and will include monster trucks, super-cross and tuff truck racing, and kid’s Power Wheel races. For the first time in Central Texas, audiences will see Reptar and Galactron, two 30-foot tall rocket-firing, flame-throwing robots, engage in an explosive battle.
Advance tickets are available online at bellcountyexpo.com or by calling 512-474-5564. The box office will also be open the day of each show.
For more information, visit NoLimitsMonsterTrucks.com.
Day of Unity
The Bell County Museum in Belton will host A Day of Unity from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the work of Martin Luther King Jr. and the uniqueness of people around the world.
The free event will include a special story time and crafts. Visitors can make a fingerprint dove of peace and add their own dreams to the “I Have a Dream” crayon box.
New photo exhibit
A community exhibition featuring photographs by members of the Central Texas Photography Club will open Saturday at the Bell County Museum.
The exhibit will be located on the second floor of the Carnegie building and will be on display through June 13.
The photography club meets 2 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the museum. Visitors are welcome.
Aaron Stephens
The 2020 Texas Music Series will kick off Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple with a performance from Aaron Stephens.
The show will begin 7:30 p.m. in the Frank W. Mayborn auditorium. Hecho en Queso food truck will be out front serving dinner options from 6:30 p.m. through intermission. Concessions will also be for sale.
Tickets can be purchased online at cacarts.org. Series tickets will be available online until Saturday.
Closing reception
A closing reception for a local artist’s exhibit will take place 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Salado Winery Company, 841 N. Main Street.
This will be the last chance to view and purchase prints by photographer Jason Deckman.
Other items on the weekend calendar and upcoming fundraisers
Thursday
Larry Burgin and The Texas Tradition will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 S. Mitchell St. in Belton.
Friday
A variety dance will take place 8 p.m. Friday at In the Mood Ballroom, 13 S. Main St. in Temple.
———
The Good Ole’ Boys band will perform country music 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
———
DJ Sauvestio will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Club 190, 3232 E. Highway 190 in Temple.
———
The Other Brothers will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
———
Craig Howell and Somewhere in Texas will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Saturday
Honey Hounds will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
———
Billy Holt will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Fundraiser - Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts organization will hold its annual Winter Mah Jongg tournament fundraiser from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton. Registration is $50 and the deadline to register is Jan. 27.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Bell Fine Arts building fund.
The event includes breakfast snacks, lunch and multiple rounds of play.
For information call Sheron at 254-780-9978; Eve at 254-290-1601; or email txnasa527@embarqmail.com.
