After 37 years of performing, most bands start to slow down and rely on their former glory to continue touring. BoDeans still plays their many hits from the days of MTV, but their popularity continues to soar.
The band brings its huge portfolio to Temple on Sept. 23 for a 7:30 p.m. show at the Cultural Activities Center as part of the Texas Music Series. Tickets may be purchased at cacarts.org.
It seems that every few years, the band gets a shot in the arm that stimulates interest in the band. For instance, the popular television show “Party of Five” used BoDeans’ hit “Closer to Free” as its theme song, drawing thousands of new fans to their music.
Then, in 2016, a new TV series called “The Ranch” began incorporating BoDeans’ music into the show. More than 70 songs and instrumentals have made their way to the show, which starred Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliott, Elisha Cuthbert and Debra Winger.
“There’s a story there,” said Kurt Neumann, founder of BoDeans and still the frontman. “I had a buddy take a flight and some of the executives from The Ranch were on board. They got to talking, and it turns out they were big fans of BoDeans. My friend got a phone number, and I gave them a call. They said to send as much music their way as possible. I did.”
“Our exposure on “The Ranch” opened the doors to a deluge of new fans,” he said. “I started getting calls from Brazil — all over the world — wanting to buy our music.”
BoDeans has a reputation as a super-fun band to watch live. The shows are full of optimism and energy, and Neumann said that is by design.
“We try to keep it simple,” he said. “When I was young, I really didn’t fit in with the other kids, so I turned to music as an escape. Music lifted me up and I wanted to pass that on to others. We really need that in 2023.”
“We need fun,” he continued. “Our songs are easy to sing along to, and when we all sing together, it’s a real healing process. We do optimism well. We’ve never been trendy, and maybe we aren’t the most popular band out there. But, we’ve had long careers and we’re still going strong.”
BoDeans is a curious name for a band. Where did it come from?
“We started out as a rock-a-billy band out of Wisconsin, and a friend suggested blending Bo Diddley with James Dean,” Neumann said. “It kind of captured what we were doing, so we named the band BoDeans.”
Neumann said the band will entertain the Temple crowd with its hits, plus a few covers and some brand new music.
“Fade Away was our first single and it got a lot of play on MTV,” he said. “We’ll definitely play that, and a song from the 1990s, Good Things, is a fan favorite and it’s amazing how many people sing along. Everyone seems to know the words.”
The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame has permanently placed BoDeans in the Midwest Artists exhibit, and their newer albums continue to receive widespread acclaim from the media.
The band has opened for U2, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Tom Petty, The Pretenders and David Bowie, to name a few, and they have graced the bills of Farm Aid, Summerfest and the Austin City Limits Music Festival.