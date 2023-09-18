BoDeans

BoDeans will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased online at www.cacarts.org/events-tickets.

 Courtesy photo

After 37 years of performing, most bands start to slow down and rely on their former glory to continue touring. BoDeans still plays their many hits from the days of MTV, but their popularity continues to soar.

dstone@tdtnews.com