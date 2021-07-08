Area events this weekend include a car show in downtown Temple, an art showcase highlighting the themes of bereavement in Temple, a comedy showcase, live music and more.
Car show
Tour Temple, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will hold a car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Entrants must register in advance at www.tourtemple. com. Cars will be on display on Second Street between Central Avenue and East Avenue A near Tour Temple, the Hub, and Pignetti’s restaurant.
Trophies and prizes will be awarded, including Best in Show, second place, third place and People’s Choice. Awards will be announced at 2 p.m. and the streets will reopen at 3 p.m.
For information call 254-314-2004 or email hello@tourtemple.com.
‘Animam Agere’
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center and Artist 2 Artist Showcase are partnering to host “Animam Agere: One’s last breath,” an art show that highlights the themes of loss, pain, grief and the afterlife starting 11 a.m. Saturday at 4235 E. U.S. Highway 190 in Temple.
The event will feature multiple local artists, arts and crafts vendors and food trucks. Admission is $5 and proceeds from sales and a silent auction will benefit grief camps.
Czech film night
The Czech Heritage Museum and the Beltonian Theatre will hold a free film screening 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, as part of the monthly Czech film night program.
This month’s screening will include a mix of cartoons created in the 1950s by Czech animator Zdenek Miler.
The Beltonian Theatre is located at 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Comedy show
Sona Wine Bar, 7373 Honeysuckle Drive in Temple, will hold a comedy show hosted by Steven Farmer at 7 p.m. today. The show will feature professional comedian and native Texan John Wessling.
Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance online at eventbrite.com. For information visit www.facebook.com/sonawines.
Barrow Brewing Co. events
Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado, has multiple events planned this weekend. At 8:30 p.m. Friday, the brewery will hold a free outdoor film screening of “Mama Mia” (sing-along version). On Saturday a farmers market will take place on the brewery grounds starting at 9 a.m. On Sunday, the brewery will continue its summer lecture series at 2 p.m. with a presentation from Steve Brooks, a sing-songwriter and lay speaker in the Unitarian Universalist tradition.
Christmas in July Sami Show
A Sami show with the theme “Christmas in July” will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Vendors will sell Christmas gifts, gourmet foods, soaps, crafts and more. Admission is $6 and children age 12 and younger may enter for free.
Downtown Temple farmers market
The Temple Small Business Coalition will hold a farmers market featuring local produce and other vendors from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2 N. Main St. in downtown Temple.
Troy farmers market
A farmers market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the J.Q. Thompson Pavilion, 201 E. Main St. in Troy (next to Troy City Hall and Community Center).
The event will feature local produce, and arts and crafts vendors.
Belton farmers market
A farmers market event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday along Water Street in downtown Belton.
This farmers market will offer homegrown, homemade and hand-crafted items such as woodworking and jewelry. A variety of jellies, pickles, in-season vegetables, fresh eggs and plants also will be available.
Barbecue cook-off at Seaton Star Hall
SPJST Lodge No. 47 will hold a barbecue cook-off this weekend at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple.
The event will kick off 7 p.m. Friday with a concert by Clay Caster and Lance Wade Thomas. Also on Friday, a children’s pork chop contest will be held. Children will be given two pork chops to cook and judges will give comments and name a winner. Judging for this competition will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The barbecue cook-off will start at 9 a.m. Saturday and winners will be announced at 4 p.m. Events on Saturday also include a bean cook-off and a bloody Mary contest.
Proceeds from the event will help support the upkeep of Seaton Star Hall. For information contact E.J. Pechal at 254-654-5995.
‘Salado Legends’ tickets available
The Tablerock Festival of Salado will bring history to life this summer with its annual performances of “Salado Legends” Fridays and Saturdays, July 23 through Aug. 7.
Tickets for the outdoor musical are available on www.centraltexastickets.com.
The outdoor musical offers a special blend of history, exciting dialogue and original songs depicting life in the 1850s. In May 2000, “Salado Legends” was chosen to represent Texas in the Library of Congress Local Legacies Project for the Bicentennial Celebration in Washington, D.C. It was one of five outdoor dramas in the U.S. to be honored by the Library of Congress.
Reservations are required by 5 p.m. the day prior for the optional dinner prepared by Hecho en Queso. The meal will be served at 7:15 p.m. and the show starts at 8:15 p.m. each evening.
Dinner tickets are $13 (adult or child), and show tickets are $20, $5 for children 12 and younger.
All shows take place at Tablerock Amphitheater, 409 Royal St. in Salado.
Lions Follies tickets available
Tickets are available for the Temple Founder Lions Club’s 81st annual Lions Follies on www.centraltexastickets.com.
The event, which features skits, jokes and musical numbers, is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Tickets are $15 each for the evening performances and $10 for the afternoon matinee. Doors will open one hour before each show. The event will include a prize drawing and donations of old glasses and hearing aids will be collected. Proceeds will help fund Lions Club service projects.
Temple Symphony Orchestra season tickets
Season tickets for the Temple Symphony Orchestra go on sale Saturday at templesymphony.org.
The price is $135 per ticket and tickets are good for all six concerts.
Performances will include: the Temple Symphony String Quartet on Sept. 11 at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple; the Van Cliburn recital featuring Yekwon Sunwoo on Oct. 16 at the Sue and Frank Mayborn Performing Center at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton; the Temple Symphony Piano Trio on Nov. 7 at the CAC in Temple; the TSO Holiday Concert on Dec. 4 at Temple High School; a TSO Pops Concert on Jan. 29 at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center at Temple College; and the TSO Finale concert on May 7 at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center at TC.
Lilly and the Implements album release
Central Texas rock band Lilly and the Implements are releasing their debut album on Friday.
The band, whose members hail from Moody and Temple, includes Wes Perryman on guitar, Jon Napier on bass, Evan Shepherd on drums and Lilly Milford as singer and songwriter.
“These are my stories that run the gamut of emotions that I felt over the last 10 years,” Milford said.
An album release party, which will coincide with the release of a new album by Giovanni Narnuccio, will take place 8:30 p.m. Friday at The Corner Pub, 302 N. Main St. in Conroe. Narnuccio helped produce the album for Lilly and the Implements. The band will return to Central Texas to celebrate the new album with a performance 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in downtown Temple.
The album will be available on multiple streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes; CDs also will be available for purchase at a later date.
Live music
The city of Temple’s annual free outdoor Hot Summer Sounds concert series will continue 7:30 p.m. Friday with a performance by The Selfless Lovers at the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A in Temple.
Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Marcus Lindsey will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts, and Jerry Haisler will perform 8 p.m. Friday; Billy Pitts, Jerry Haisler, and Mark Haisler will perform 8 p.m. Saturday; and Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform 6 p.m. Sunday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Lance Wade Thomas will perform 10 p.m. Friday at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple.
Beth Lee & The Breakups will perform 6 p.m. Friday and Martian Folk will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Nate Guthrie will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Fundraisers
Fish fry
The Knights of Columbus of St. Luke Catholic Church will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
Fried or grilled fish, sides and tea will be available for $10 per plate. Children age 10 and younger may dine for free. Dine in or carry out will be available. All proceeds support Council No. 7197 service projects.
Blue Santa golf tournament
The Temple Police Department’s annual golf tournament benefiting the Blue Santa program will take place 7 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at Sammons Golf Course, 2727 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Sponsors and participants are currently sought. Available sponsorships include Tee Box for $150, Green sponsor for $400 and Green with team sponsor for $600. Cost to play is $400 per team.
For information call 254-298-5911 or visit templetx.gov/bluesanta.
Church garage sale
Heights Baptist Church, 1220 S. 49th St. in Temple, will hold a garage sale from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit a mission trip and a preteen camp.
Submission guidelines: Events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.