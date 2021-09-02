Whether you’re in the mood to see some “Twisted Metal” in a demolition derby or you’d rather cozy up with a good book, there are plenty of options in Central Texas this weekend.
Area events include the Central Texas State Fair, which features bull riding, live music and a demolition derby, and the annual Labor Day used book sale at the Temple Public Library.
Central Texas State Fair
The Central Texas State Fair will return to the Bell County Expo Center Sept. 2-5 with a carnival, the Twisted Metal demolition derby, Professional Bull Riding events, and live music.
Fair hours are 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday and Friday and noon to midnight Saturday and Sunday.
The “Twisted Metal” demolition derby will take place 7 p.m. Friday. The PBR events will take place 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
This year’s musical lineup includes Wade Bowen at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Pat Green on Friday (following the demolition derby), Flatland Cavalry on Saturday (following the bull riding), and Aaron Watson on Sunday (following the bull riding).
The Bell County Expo Center is located at 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. For ticket prices and the full schedule visit www.bellcountyexpo. com.
First Friday
First Friday, which features art vendors, shopping specials and live music will take place at various locations across downtown Temple on Friday.
Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St., will close the street off for a block party. The block party will include food trucks, axe-throwing provided by the Black Axe Co., and live music from Dustin Brown & the Now.
Artist 2 Artist showcase will stage an art show and vendor sale at the Main Street Courtyard, 5 S. Main St. Also, artist Noel Johnson will hold an art sale on the sidewalk next door to O’Briens Irish Pub at 11 E. Central Ave.
Ras Kitchen, 17 S. Main St., will have live music from DJ Spida and photo opportunities with costumed dancers from the Caribbean Islands.
Hair Lash Junkie, 11 N. Main St., will hold a block party in front of the salon. The party will feature food trucks, vendor booths, food and music by Pizza, Beats & Wings and by DJ Gnome.
Labor Day book sale
The Friends of the Temple Public Library will hold its annual Labor Day book sale this week. The sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Items for sale will include books, CDs and films on DVD. Prices for items will range from 50 cents to $2. On Saturday, patrons may fill a provided grocery bag full of items for $5.
For information call 254-298-5556. The library is located 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
Cook-off at Honeycutt’s
Honeycutt’s Bar, 7303 Airport Road in Temple, will hold a pork rib cook-off event Saturday. All entries must be cooked on site and the turn in time will be 4 p.m.
The Backroads Band will provide entertainment from 7 to 11 p.m. Attendees are advised to bring their own lawn chairs.
Troy Farmers Market
A farmers market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the John Q. Thompson Pavilion located at 201 E. Main St. in Troy. Items for sale will include arts and crafts and food produce.
For information call 254-421-2485.
Live music
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belton Senior Activities Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton.
Last Call will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Kris Gordon will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Baraja de Oro will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post No. 3892 located at 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
The Lost Project will perform 8 p.m. Saturday and Smokin’ Maxx will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Fundraisers
Seaton School garage sale
The Seaton School Preservation Committee will hold a garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the school, located about 8 miles east of Temple on State Highway 53.
Donations of sale items are needed. These items include glassware, toys, collectables, CDs, books, home décor, bicycles and clean, gently used clothing. The group is not accepting large furniture, mattresses or major appliances.
All proceeds from the sale will help support the repair and upkeep of the historic school. For information call 254-770-8643 or 254-913-6056.
Monetary donations are also being accepted and should be made payable to Seaton Community Improvement Association. Donations may be mailed to SCIA Treasurer, 13291 Sugar Cane Lane, Temple, TX 76501.
Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church annual picnic
The congregation of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Marak will hold its annual homecoming picnic Sunday, Sept. 12, at the church located at 6633 FM 2269 in Buckholts.
A mass will take place at 10:15 a.m. and a meal will start at 11 a.m. The meal will include fried chicken and sausage plates with all the trimmings and plates cost $12 each. Patrons may chose to dine in or get their meals to go with a drive-through line. Games will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the Praha Bros. will provide entertainment from noon to 3 p.m. A live auction will start at 2:30 p.m. The event will conclude with a prize drawing.
The event is open to the public. For information call 254-985-2280.
Morgan’s Point Resort Cops vs. Robbers 5K
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department will hold “Cops vs. Robbers vs. Nosey Neighbors,” a 5K run and 2K family walk event, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Garrett and Mic Hill Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Boulevard in Morgan’s Point Resort.
The run will start at 9 a.m. Participants may register and run as a cop and “arrest” the most robbers to earn the Top Cop prize or lead the pack as a robber and collect the most “loot” along the way, or dress and walk for free as a nosey neighbor and watch the race evolve (no need to register for the walk). To sign up for the run, visit bit.ly/CopsvsRobbers. Awards will be given to the top runners.
The event also will feature a chili cook-off, craft booths, and a silent auction. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Morgan’s Point fire department and rescue teams.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Bell County area residents are invited to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s event 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Liberty Park, 600 Veteran’s Way Drive in Belton.
Walkers can join at the local event or walk from home in their neighborhood and participate with an app.
For information or to register visit act.alz.org/bellcounty.
Submission guidelines: Fundraisers and local events may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.