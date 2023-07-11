Now streaming

This combination of images shows promotional art for “Quarterback,” left, a series premiering July 12 on Netflix, “Asteroid City,” available July 12 on VOD and “Bird Box Barcelona,” premiering July 14 on Netflix.

 Courtesy images/AP

Albums from Lukas Nelson and Kool & The Gang plus a Spanish-language spin-off of “Bird Box” are among the new television, movies and music headed to a device near you.