Events coming up in Central Texas this weekend include a one-act play competition at Harker Heights High School, a music festival in Salado, and a “Food Truck Frenzy” in downtown Temple.
One-act play competition
Temple High School’s theatre arts department is competing for its 30th consecutive district one-act play championship at 5 p.m. today at Harker Heights High School, 1001 E. FM 2410 in Harker Heights.
The featured play will be “Men on Boats” and the performance is open to the public. “Men on Boats” follows 10 adventurers in four boats as they chart the course of the Colorado River in an 1869 expedition through the Grand Canyon.
Belton High School’s theater department also will compete on Thursday. Students will take the stage at 2:40 p.m. with “Suite Surrender.” The play is a farce that focuses on two Hollywood divas in 1942 who are mistakenly booked into the same hotel room.
For those planning on attending, please note that the show times are approximate as the program will include multiple schools performing the same day.
Spring market and Food Truck Frenzy
The Temple Small Business Coalition will host a spring market and “Food Truck Frenzy” 2-7 p.m. Saturday in the Temple City Hall parking lot at 2 Main St. in downtown Temple.
The event, which his free and open to the public, will feature multiple vendors, games, a bouncy house, live music and food trucks.
Car audio event
Car audio enthusiasts are invited to the “Central Texas Bass Outlaws Music Mayhem” event, which will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at the Temple Mall, 3111 S. 31st St. in Temple.
The show is hosted by Redbird Customs and will feature a variety of custom-made mobile audio projects.
Bell County Museum lecture
Texas author Wes Ferguson will speak during a lecture series event 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
Ferguson will give a presentation titled “The Most Notorious Prison Siege in Texas,” which details the 1974 Huntsville prison siege. Ferguson is a contributing author at Texas Highways and Texas Monthly and author of “Running the River: Secrets of the Sabine.” Admission is free.
Comedy showcase
Corkys Wine and Beer, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will hold a comedy showcase on Saturday.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. The featured performers will be Ian John, Mandy Kay, Ali Musa and headliner Abby Rosenquist.
Tickets are $15-$25 each and are available on eventbrite.com.
Live music
Larry Burgin and the Texas Tradition will perform at 6:30 p.m. today at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple.
The Northbound and Down music festival will take place this weekend at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado. Festivities will begin Saturday at 1 p.m. with The Naggins followed by Madstone at 1:30 p.m., Shimmer Island at 3:15 p.m., Nic Parr and Selfless Lovers at 5 p.m., Denver Williams at 7 p.m. and Jay Wood will close the show at 8:15 p.m. Sunday will feature Caftan at 1 p.m., Lady Fang at 2:30 p.m., RiSi at 4:30 p.m., and Living Hour at 6 p.m.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform at 6 p.m. at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Last Call will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Bill Holt will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Scott Taylor will perform at 6 p.m. Friday and Martian Folk will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Westbound will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday at Bold Republic Brewing Co., 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton.
Kyle Mathis will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
Fundraisers
Knights of Columbus No. 3444 fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 3444 and KJT Society No. 114 will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at the KC Hall at 2218 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Plates cost $12 each and include two boneless fish fillets, three sides and a drink (baked fish also will be available). A child’s plate, which features one fillet, costs $7. Desserts also will be available for purchase. To-go plates will be available.
Proceeds from the fish fry will benefit St. Mary’s Catholic School.
Knights of Columbus No. 7197 fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 7197 of St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple, will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at the parish hall.
Plates cost $12 each and include grilled fish and sides. Uniformed emergency responders and children age 10 and younger may dine for free. Patrons may drive through or dine in.
Proceeds will support Knights of Columbus service projects.
Wild Game Dinner
Salado First United Methodist Church will hold a “Wild Game Dinner” 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Tenroc Ranch, 5471 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
Entry to the event is free. It will feature wild game dishes, live and silent auctions, live music, face painting, bounce houses and more.
Proceeds from the event will help support the church’s missions and outreach programs.
CASA St. Patrick’s Day 5K
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Bell and Coryell Counties will hold a St. Patrick’s Day 5K fun run at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, at Vista Real Estate, 7446 Honeysuckle in Temple.
Cost to participate is $25 plus a $2.45 registration fee. To preregister, visit runsignup.com/casa5krun. Race day registration will take place starting at 7:30 a.m.
In addition to all of the running prizes for the various age categories, the “Shenanigans” race includes prizes for “Best in Theme” dressed runners, largest club/group participation prize, youngest and oldest runners, and an award for the runner that travels the farthest to participate.
Sponsorships are available. For information call 254-774-1881.
Proceeds from the event will support CASA, which serves abused and neglected children in Bell and Coryell counties.
Covenant Lutheran Church garage sale and bake sale
Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory in Temple, will hold a garage sale and bake sale 8 a.m. Saturday, March 19.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the church’s youth group.
Book and Author Luncheon
The Friends of the Belton Public Library is slated to host its 17th annual Book and Author Luncheon and Silent Auction from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at the Belton Church of Christ, 3003 N. Main St. in Belton.
This year, three authors and writers with ties to the Central Texas community will be honored: award-winning Temple Daily Telegram reporter Patricia Benoit, who writes the newspaper’s Backroads columns; Stephen Harrigan, who wrote the novel “Gates of the Alamo”; and Carolyn Osborn, who wrote the memoir “Durations.”
For information or to register visit FriendsBeltonLibrary.org. Proceeds from the event benefit the Lena Armstrong Public Library.
