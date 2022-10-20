Haunted Hayride

A girl reacts as a spooky character surprises her during a previous Haunted Hayride at Reuben Talasek Bend of the River in Temple. The city of Temple will hold the Haunted Hayride again on Saturday.

 Jason Deckman/Telegram file

Things are starting to get spooky in Central Texas. Area events this weekend include a haunted hayride in Temple, a free outdoor screening of “Beetlejuice” in Salado, a music and arts gathering in Rockdale, live music and more.