Things are starting to get spooky in Central Texas. Area events this weekend include a haunted hayride in Temple, a free outdoor screening of “Beetlejuice” in Salado, a music and arts gathering in Rockdale, live music and more.
Women’s self-defense course
A self-defense course for women will take place at 6 p.m. today, Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Cultivate Events and Enrichment venue at 2603 Trade Place in Temple.
The class, which is taught by Richard White, costs $75 and is open to women and girls of all ages. In addition to training tips, participants will receive a kubaton keychain weapon. Attire for the class is gym-style clothing and participants are asked not to wear jewelry.
The class will begin with basic self-defense and awareness and then progress to striking and kicking, as well as concepts surrounding escapes and human targeting.
For information email saefsystem@gmail.com.
Cruise In at the Creek
The Rod Choppers group will host Cruise In at the Creek, a car show, starting at 4:45 p.m. (until the last car leaves) on Friday behind the Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
Participants will cruise the area before parking for spectators. The area’s lower parking lot will be closed off for foot traffic only.
The show is open to all types of vehicles, including bikes, cars and trucks.
Zombie fun run at BLORA
The Fort Hood Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department will hold a “Zombie Fun Trail Run 5K” on Friday at the paintball course at BLORA, 7999 Sparta Road in Belton.
Cost to participate is $5 per person. Registration will begin at 6 p.m. and the event will start at 7 p.m.
“Zombies” will be unleashed on the grounds of the paintball course and participants will have to outrun and dodge them.
The event is open to adults and children ages 15-17 with parental supervision. The course is not stroller friendly. A child-friendly haunted train ride will be available with entry fee.
‘Beetlejuice’ outdoor film screening
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will hold a free screening of the film “Beetlejuice” at sunset on Friday.
Attendees are advised to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
Astronox
Astronox, a music and art gathering, will take place from 4 p.m. today through 4 p.m. Monday at Apache Pass, 9132 N. FM 908 in Rockdale.
The event will feature DJs performing music throughout the day and night, vendors, yoga, special workshops and more.
For tickets and the full schedule, visit www.astronox.net.
Fire safety day
Temple Fire and Rescue will host a fire safety day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Central Fire Station, 210 N. Third St. in Temple.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature fire demonstrations, a fire safety challenge and a tour of Central Station.
Temple Fire and Rescue staff will serve hotdogs to participants and also will collect donations (monetary and unwrapped toys) for the Rescue Elves program.
Haunted Hayride
The city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Haunted Hayride event 6-10 p.m. on Saturday at Reuben Talasek Bend of the River, 8109 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
The event is a family friendly hayride that features spooky scenes and scary characters along a designated path.
Tickets cost $7 per person and must be purchased in advance (no tickets will be available at the gate). Tickets may be purchased online at eventbrite.com.
Attendees are advised to show up 15 minutes early to allow time to park.
‘Wizard of Oz’ at the CAC
The Academie Musique of Central Texas will present performances of “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St., in Temple.
The story follows Dorothy Gale and her dog, Toto, as they are swept away from their Kansas farm by a tornado and transported to the magical Land of Oz.
She embarks on a quest with three new friends, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion, to seek out the famous Wizard, who can transport Dorothy home and grant her friends’ wishes.
The show is directed by Priscilla Santana and Shelley Dennis and includes 65 adults, teens and younger children.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for students and may be purchased online at www.cacarts.org.
Bicycle safety rodeo
Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center will host a bicycle safety rodeo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the front parking lot of the hospital at 1901 SW H.K. Dodgen Loop in Temple.
The event will feature a bicycle obstacle course, injury prevention education, carnival games, food, a bounce house and more.
The event is free and open to the public.
‘Camp Hood Mess Hall’ at the Bell County Museum
The Bell County Museum, Fort Hood Museums and Help Vets Heal of Temple will come together to host “Camp Hood Mess Hall,” a military education event, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
Participants will have the opportunity to take part in fun activities, explore artifacts from World War II, learn about stress-relieving foods, and sample an age-old military recipe that was made at Camp Hood during World War II.
Art therapy kits will be available for pick up for veterans and active duty military.
The event is free and open to the public.
Milam Community Theater presents ‘Murder on the Orient Express’
Milam Community Theater will present performances of the Agatha Christie classic mystery “Murder on the Orient Express” at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Williams Event Center, 404 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron.
“Hercule Poirot, Agatha Christie’s fussy, brilliant and famous detective, tries to solve his most difficult case ever,” said Director Richard Stone. “Along the way, he faces the conundrum of if it’s possible to arrive at the correct conclusion yet still be wrong. This play, adapted for the stage by noted playwright Ken Ludwig, holds a mirror to the messy world with which we, and Poirot, must grapple,” Stone said.
Tickets are available at milamcommunitytheater.com and also at the door.
Harvest festival
A harvest festival will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Shady Villa Hotel, 416 S. Main St. in Salado.
The event will include live music from Michael Ingalls, food and drinks, pumpkin photo opportunities, a bounce house, face painting and more. Entry to the festival is free and the event is open to the public.
Comedy showcase
Corkys, 13 S. Second St. in Temple, will hold a comedy showcase at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
The host will be Eric Snader and the featured comedians include Trevor Tatone, Alex Cunningham and Dylan Carlino as the headliner.
Tickets start at $15 and may be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com.
Tree planting seminar
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension service will offer a free educational seminar on tree planting and care at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Teinert Memorial Library, 337 State Highway 95 in Bartlett.
Topics will include tree selection, pruning, placement and after care.
Live music
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country will perform at a country and western dance at 6:30 p.m. today at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton.
Muscadine Bloodline will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado. Tickets are available online at www.outhousetickets.com.
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Ratibor Country Grill, 10226 FM 2086 in Temple.
Brady Honeycutt will perform 8 p.m. on Friday and People’s Choice will perform 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Lori Bethe will perform at noon, Mike Middleton will perform at 3 p.m., Wes Perryman will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday and Steve Brooks will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Jacob Augustine will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Treno Pizzeria, 112 S. First St. in Temple.
The Oxford Comma Duo will perform 6 p.m. Friday and Scratch 3 will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Fundraisers
Rio Carnival
Rio Carnival, a masquerade ball benefiting the Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope, will take place 6 p.m. today at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
Individual tickets are $150 and sponsorships are available. Tickets are available online at https://give.salvationarmytexas.org/Rio-Carnival-Masquerade-Ball-Bell-County.
CASA by the Water
CASA by the Water, a fundraiser benefiting the Court Appointed Special Advocates program, will take place 6:30 p.m. today at La Rio Mansion, 4501 Dice Grove Road in Belton.
The event will include a silent auction, musical entertainment, prize drawings and food and beverages. Tickets are $35 each and may be purchased online at casabellcoryell.org.
P.E.O. fall fundraiser
The Temple chapter of the women’s organization P.E.O. will hold a fall fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the fellowship hall at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
A light lunch will be provided. A silent auction will be held for a large quilt and six baskets filled with various homemade goodies will be given away as a prize in a drawing. Homemade cakes, casseroles, jams and salsa also will be available for purchase.
Proceeds from the event will help support scholarships for women who need financial assistance to attend college.
Best of the Wurst
Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory Road in Temple, will hold its annual “Best of the Wurst” fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. The event will include a meal of sausage, German potato salad, red cabbage and green beans for $13 per plate. Small plates will be offered for $8 each and patrons may dine in or get food to go. Desserts will be sold for a freewill offering.
The event also will include a country store and silent auction. Proceeds will support Family Promise and Zoe’s Wings Foundation.
Seaton Brethren Church Christian Sisters
The Seaton Brethren Church Christian Sisters will hold a bake sale/quilt show fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. Items for sale will include kolaches, cakes, pies, cookies, jellies, homemade canned goods, and chicken dressing. Pre-orders for the chicken dressing are due by Monday and may be placed by calling 254-718-5356 or 254-913-6054. Sandwiches and homemade soups also will be available for purchase.
A handmade quilt will be given away as a prize in a drawing. Tickets for the drawing will be $1 each or six for $5.
Also on Saturday, Nov. 5, a drive-through only sale of pulled pork sandwiches and sausage wraps will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All events will take place at Seaton Brethren Church, 12561 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Proceeds from the event will help defray the cost of sanctuary repairs. The event is open to the public.
BEEA sale
The Bell Extension Education Association will hold a garage sale, bake sale and craft sale from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Seaton Community Center, located on Highway 53 eight miles east of Temple.
Items for sale will include household goods, electronic games, clothes, handmade crafts, bakes goods, books and more.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Bell County 4-H scholarships and BEEA activities. For information call 254-742-5431.
Dr. Ralph Wilson Jr. Wildflower Charity Classic
The annual Dr. Ralph Wilson Jr. Wildflower Charity Golf Classic will take place on Monday, Nov. 7, at Wildflower Country Club, 4902 Wildflower Lane in Temple.
Registration and lunch will begin at 10:30 a.m. and a shotgun start will take place at noon.
Cost for individual players is $225 and multiple levels of sponsorship are available. Registration is available online at rwycsports.org.
Proceeds from the event will help support the Ralph Wilson Youth Club.
The Grove Community Center sausage fest
A sausage fest benefiting The Grove Community Center will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the center, 5702 State Highway 236 in Moody (The Grove).
Plates cost $15 for adults and $10 for children age 10 and younger. Plates will include sausage, noodles, pinto beans, cole slaw, bread, a dessert and a beverage. Take-out will be available.
The event also will include a bake sale and drawings for prizes.
St. Mary’s Catholic School casino night
A casino night event benefiting St. Mary’s Catholic School will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The event will include hors d’oeuvres, drinks, live and silent auctions, and a drawing for prizes.
The event is open to adults age 21 and older and tickets are $50 each.
Tickets may be purchased at https://stmarysschooltrustfund.square.site. For information call Mike Navarro at 254-493-4346.
Mary Ruth Briggs Library art show
An art show sponsored by the Mary Ruth Briggs Library will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Garrett and Mic Hill Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Bouleveard in Morgan’s Point Resort.
The event will include snacks, a Lego table for children, and cash prizes for best in show and first, second and third places. Some of the art will be for sale and some artists will donate the proceeds to help support the library’s building fund.
The event is free and open to the public. There is no fee for artists to participate. Interested artists are asked to fill out an entry form online at morganspointresorttx.com. Forms also are available in the red box at City Hall, 8 Morgan’s Point Boulevard in Morgan’s Point Resort.
