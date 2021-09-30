Area events coming up in Central Texas include a concert by R&B superstars TLC at the Bell County Expo Center, an Oktoberfest celebration in downtown Temple and the annual Sirena Festival in Salado.
TLC at the Bell County Expo Center
TLC and Bone Thugs N’ Harmony will perform 7:30 p.m. today at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The Tour, dubbed a celebration of “Crazy, Sexy, Cool”, will see Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas performing selections from their 1994 Diamond-certified album, 27 years after its release plus additional hits. The ‘90s themed shows will feature fan interaction, 90s fashion, surprise guests and more. Joining TLC is Bone Thugs N’ Harmony plus special guests.
Tickets are available at www.bellcountyexpo.com.
Downtown Temple Oktoberfest and First Friday
An Oktoberfest celebration will take place at multiple locations in downtown Temple this Friday as part of the annual First Friday event.
Jerry Haisler and The Melody 5 will perform at a block party 7-9 p.m. at Second Street and Central Avenue. The block party also will include authentic German food. Mike and the Middle-tones will perform at First Street and Accord-a Princess and the Polka Posse will perform at The Yard Food Truck Plaza, 212 S. Main St. The festivities also will include a public display of Model T Fords in the City Hall parking lot.
The Parlour Antiques and Oddities, 111 N. Main St. will offer Oktoberfest activities, including performances by magician Gavin McNaney at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Ras Kitchen, 17 S. Main St. will hold a “Jerktoberfest” starting at 5 p.m. with Jamaican party music from DJ Selectah Spida Tech out on the patio and a hula-hoop contest at 7 p.m.
Mexico Café, 116 S. First St., will hold a block party starting at 5 p.m. as part of First Friday festivities.
Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St., will hold an Oktoberfest celebration starting 4 p.m. Friday featuring live music, axe throwing, and the Checkpoint Germany food truck. The festival will continue 2-10 p.m. Saturday.
Sirena Fest
The Sirena Festival and Mermaid Parade, which honors the tale of the Native American Sirena, will take place Saturday in Salado.
A pet parade will be held at 11 a.m. at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St., and a vendor market and children’s activities will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Attendees can expect interactive circus performers, face painting, interactive arts, a meet-and-greet with live mermaids and more, according to event planner Tiffany Schreiner.
Proceeds from the event will help fund an all-abilities playground.
Family day at Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, will hold a family day from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
This month’s theme is transportation and will feature a Model T car show and free arts and crafts for children.
Native Plant Society Monarch Waystation opening
The Tonkawa chapter of the Native Plant Society invites the public to the opening of its Interstate 35 Monarch Waystation 2 p.m. Saturday at the northbound Safety Rest Area located south of Salado.
Members of the group have worked to install native Texas plants that attract monarch butterflies, which are now making their annual migration through Central Texas.
The garden project began in 2016 and is the result of a partnership between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Texas Department of Transportation and the Native Plant Society of Texas.
Fall festival
The fifth annual Davilla Community Center fall festival will take place 5-9 p.m. Saturday at 20803 N. FM 487 in Davilla.
Activities will include a bounce house, hayride, ring toss, cake walk, and a petting zoo. Sausage wraps, pulled work sandwiches and desserts will be available for purchase.
The festival also will include a silent auction and a drawing for prizes.
Fire safety event
Temple Fire & Rescue invites the public to its annual Fire Safety Day set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Central Fire Station, 210 N. Third St. in Temple.
“This is the perfect time for residents to tour a local fire station and learn about fire safety,” said Santos Soto, public information officer for Temple Fire & Rescue.
The event will feature demonstrations, activities and presentations about fire safety. A free hot dog lunch will be served. No registration is required.
‘A Christmas Carol’ auditions at Tablerock
Auditions for the Tablerock Festival of Salado’s production of “A Christmas Carol” will take place 3-5 p.m. Saturday in the room behind the stage at Tablerock’s amphitheater on Royal Street in Salado.
Actors of all ages and crewmembers are needed to complete the cast and crew.
“A Christmas Carol” is part of the annual Salado Christmas Stroll. Thom Wilson will direct the play with his cast and crew of 65 people. Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 10-11 at Tablerock’s amphitheater.
'Blithe Spirit’ tickets
Tickets are now available on www.centraltexastickets.com for the Temple High School production of “Blithe Spirit,” a comic play by Noel Coward.
In the play, a skeptical novelist invites a self-proclaimed medium to his home for a séance, hoping to gather material for a new book. When the hapless psychic accidentally summons the spirit of his deceased first wife, his home and life are quickly turned into a shambles as his wife’s ghost torments both himself and his new bride.
The show will be offered 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, Friday Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. All performances will take place at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple.
Live music
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Opera/Music Theatre Ensemble will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Baugh Performance Hall at the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center, 810 N. Main St. in Belton.
Mark Richey will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Dave Jorgenson will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
DJ Tejano Outlaw will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at VFW No. 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
Anna Larson will perform 7 p.m. Saturday and Nate Guthrie will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Fundraisers
Temple Civic Theatre thrift sale
A thrift sale benefiting Temple Civic Theatre will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple.
Items for sale will include modern and vintage clothing, books, furniture, home décor and more. The event also will include food trucks, live entertainment and a blood drive.
Order of Does golf tournament
Temple Drove No. 139 of the Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does will hold a golf tournament to raise funds for college scholarships 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at Sammons Golf Course, 2727 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The cost to participate is $75 per player and breakfast, golf cart, range balls and lunch are included. Several prizes will be awarded, including first place, closest to the pin, and longest drive for men and women. A 50/50 drawing also will be held with tickets costing $1 each, six for $5 or 15 for $10.
Hole sponsorships are needed. Sponsorships cost $30 and include a sign made with the sponsor’s name or logo.
For registration forms or information email Pam Hensley at beaches4me2c@outlook. com or call 254-624-0001.
MPR C.O.P.S. Auxiliary
The Morgan’s Point Resort C.O.P.S. Auxiliary are holding two fundraisers supporting the Texas Troop Tom Nipper Memorial Scholarship fund as well as providing funding for supplemental items for Morgan’s Point Police.
The first fundraiser will be a Christmas extravaganza sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 2025 Morgan’s Point Road in Belton (Morgan’s Point).
The group will sell gift baskets for $10-$50. There also will be a garage sale. A “black and blue” quilt by Kathy Jordan and a western scene painted by local artist Art Boyer will be given away as prizes in a drawing.
The second event will be a sanctioned barbecue cook-off in honor of State Troop Nipper on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15-16 at Ansay Park in Morgan’s Point.
Proceeds from this event will be used to provide a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior planning to major in criminal justice/law enforcement.
Two guns will be given away as prizes in a drawing. Cooker slots for this event are available.
For details, call Lynn Milam at 214-725-1969.
Memorial 5K
The third annual Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin Memorial 5K will take place 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Pepper Creek Trail, 546 Kegley Road in Temple.
For information visit www.pricelessbeginnings.org. To register for the run, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Temple/JennaScottandMichaelSwearinginMemorial5KRace.
Chisholm Trail Christmas Ball
Tickets for the Chisholm Trail Christmas Ball, which benefits the Bell County Youth Fair scholarship program, go on sale Monday, Oct. 4. The ball, which will feature Grammy-award winner Rick Trevino, will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, in the Garth arena at the Bell County Expo Center.
Multiple sponsorship levels also are available. To purchase a ticket or for information call 254-933-5309.
Tickets must be purchased in advance; tickets will not be available at the door.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. The event also will include a cash bar, and live and silent auctions. Table sales will close at noon on Monday, Nov. 29.
