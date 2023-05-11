Classic aircraft will soar over the skies of Central Texas this weekend as the annual airshow returns to the Temple airport. Other weekend events include the American Cancer Society Relay for Life, multiple farmers markets, live music and more.
Night at the Museum
The Czech Heritage Museum, 119 W. French Ave., will continue its “Night at the Museum” open house series at 5 p.m. today.
The origin and evolution of the kolache will be discussed by experts. Special guest presenters will be Carol White, proprietor of Temple’s Kolache Kitchen, and Steve Beseda, CEO of Waco Pivovar.
In addition to Pivovar and Kolache Kitchen, Mikeska Distributing and Woods Flowers will be providing food and beverages for the event.
The event is free and open to the public.
75th annual airshow
The 75th annual airshow at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport will take place from 9 a.m. 5 p.m. Saturday at 7720 Airport Road in Temple.
Parking for the event will open at 8 a.m. Advanced admission is $15 and will cost $20 at the gate. Admission is $10 for active-duty veterans and $10 for children ages 6-17; children age 5 and younger receive free admission. Advance tickets are available online at templetx.gov/airshow.
The airshow will feature more than a dozen performances, including aerobatics, formation flying, and military aircraft demonstrations. Attendees also will have the opportunity to explore static displays of vintage and modern aircraft. Food and beverages also will be available for purchase.
“We are thrilled to host the Draughon-Miller 75th anniversary airshow and celebrate this important milestone for our airport,” said airport Director Sean Parker. “This event will showcase the incredible skills of some of the top pilots and highlight the rich history of aviation in our region.”
Relay for Life
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Bell County invites the community to join the movement to honor and remember loved ones and fight back for lifesaving change on Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Relay For Life is a community of survivors, caregivers, local citizens, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer and own the power to make that change. Relay For Life of Bell County is presented by Chick-fil-A Temple. There will family-friendly entertainment and activities throughout the day. Opening ceremonies start at noon.
A full schedule can be found online at www.relayforlife.org/bellcotx.
Participants may sign up to join an existing team or start a new team at www.relayforlife.org/bellcotx.
THS Kittens spring show
The Temple High School Kittens Dance Team will hold its spring show, “Remixed and Reimagined” at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple
The show will include performances by the varsity and junior varsity Kittens dance teams, the Temple High School Dance Department, Travis Science Academy Dance Department, THS Colorguard, and THS cheerleaders.
Admission is $10-$15 and tickets may be purchased on www.centraltexastickets.com.
Farmers market
A community farmers market and flea market will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Davilla Community Center, 20803 N. FM 487 in Davilla.
The market will feature vendors selling fresh produce, arts and crafts and more. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
Vendor spots are available for $10 outdoors and for $20 for an indoor spot. For information contact Inky Tatum at 254-721-2922 or Monica Jarrell at 409-553-6886.
Artisan market
The artisan market on Water Street in downtown Belton will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The market features handmade arts and crafts, fresh produce, and more.
Downtown market
The Temple Small Business Coalition will hold a summer market and food truck frenzy event 2-8 p.m. on Saturday in the City Hall parking lot at 2 N. Main St. in downtown Temple.
The event will feature food trucks, and vendors selling arts and crafts and more.
Pedal in the Park
The Belton Parks and Recreation department will hold “Pedal in the Park,” an event held in honor of Bicycle Safety Month, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Harris Community Park, 312 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
The free event will include bicycle safety checks, food vendors, and giveaways. The Swordplay Fencing program will give demonstrations. The event also will include lawn games.
A fun run also will take place at 8 a.m. For information call 254-933-5860.
‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’
The Classical Ballet Conservatory at Lisa’s Dance Connection will present performances of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” this weekend at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The ballet, which will be performed by dancers ages 5 to adult, will feature classic characters Alice, the White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts and other residents of Wonderland.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at cacarts.org.
Spring Fling
Thomas Arnold Elementary’s annual Spring Fling will take place 6-8 p.m. on Friday at 575 Salado School Road in Salado.
The event will feature free activities, including inflatables, games, video game trucks, a petting zoo and more. There also will be food trucks, a prize drawing, and a silent auction to help raise money for the school.
The festival is open to the public.
Storywalk
The city of Belton has announced its monthly Storywalk program will take place May 11-16 along the Nolan Creek Hike and Bike Trail.
Each month the trail features a children’s book along the walking path. This month’s book is “The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be” by Joanna Gaines.
Participants are advised to park at Harris Community Park, go down the hiking trail and turn right.
The Storywalk program’s goal is to promote literacy and exercise.
Live music
The Old Friends Band will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. today at Sammons Community Center, 2222 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Lilly Milford will perform 6 p.m. Friday at The Yard Food Truck Plaza, 212 S. Main St. in downtown Temple
Charlie Robison will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado. Ticket are available online at outhousetickets.com.
Wes Perryman will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday and Anna Larson will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Branded Heart will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and Billy Holt will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Alex Winter will perform at 2 p.m. on Sunday at BeeMaRosa Vineyard and Winery, at 204 E. Loop 121 in Belton.
Fundraisers
VFW Post 1820 spring market and food truck festival
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1820, located at 3302 Airport Road in Temple, will hold a spring market featuring arts and crafts vendors and a food truck festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Proceeds from the event will help support VFW programs and veterans in the Temple community.
J.A.I.L. Ministry golf tournament
The annual Harold Ellis memorial golf tournament benefiting the J.A.I.L. Ministry will take place Monday, May 22, at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive in Killeen. Registration will begin at 7 a.m.
The event will feature a catered lunch, putting contest, longest drive contest and closest to the pin contest. There will be a hole-in-one prize by Don Ringler Chevrolet.
For information call 254-933-8506 or email stevecannon@jailmin.org.
Johnny Boren Memorial
The Johnny Boren Memorial, a bull-riding event benefiting local scholarships for area high school students, will take place Saturday, May 27, at 5204 Elm Grove Road in Belton.
Gates open at 1 p.m. and bull riding will begin at 4 p.m. The event also will include food, entertainment and vendors. Admission is $10.
Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.