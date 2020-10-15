Events in Central Texas this weekend include the annual St. Luke Fest, a comedy show, multiple fundraisers and live music from Latin rockers Del Castillo.
CAC concert
Del Castillo will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The band’s sound is a mix of rock, Latin and blues. Those who attend the show will be asked to wear masks and maintain social distances. BBQ Chips food truck and O’Briens Irish Pub will provide concessions and drinks.
A live stream of the show will be available at http://ow.ly/1Bf750BQotL.
For tickets and more information visit www.cacarts.org.
Dia de Los Muertos
Artist2Artist Showcase will hold a Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) event 4-9 p.m. Friday at The Well, 8 Rock Creek Drive in Salado.
The event will feature the work of artist from around the state, crafts, live music and food trucks.
Comedy tour
Laughs are on tap as a national comedy tour is making a stop at Fire Base Brewing Company. The Brewery Comedy Tour show will take place 8 p.m. Saturday at the brewery, located at 8 S. First St. in Temple.
This is a ticketed event and seating will be limited. To purchase a ticket visit www.universe.com/events/the-brewery-comedy-tour-at-fire-base-tickets-temple-YX42HT.
St. Luke Fest
St. Luke Catholic Church will hold its annual fall festival, St. Luke Fest, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
Activities will include a petting zoo, games, rides, bingo, a silent auction and food trucks. DJ Sammy G will provide music.
The Knights of Columbus No. 7197 will have funnel cakes, hot dogs and corn dogs available.
A prize drawing also will be held that features a 2020 Nissan Rogue grand prize. Tickets for the drawing are $20.
The event will follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Participants are asked to wear masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
‘Friday Night Frights’
Temple Civic Theatre is sponsoring “Friday Night Frights,” a spooky film series held 7:30 p.m. every Friday night in October.
“Night of the Living Dead” and “Horrors of Spider Island” will be featured on Oct. 16; “The Werewolf vs. Vampire Woman” and “The Gorilla” will be shown Oct. 23; and the series will close out with “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” on Oct. 30.
Movie tickets are $5 per person. Social distancing, masks and other COVID-19 safety measures will be in place for all TCT events. For the box office, call 254-778-4751 or visit www.TempleCivicTheatre.org.
TCT is located at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple.
Haunted Hayride
Tickets are now available for the city of Temple’s haunted hayride event set for Saturday, Oct. 24, on the grounds of the Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River, 7915 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Family friendly rides will be available 3-5 p.m. and haunted hayrides start at 6 p.m.
COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place and patrons will be asked to wear masks and stay at least 6 feet away from other groups.
Preregistration is required. Tickets will not be sold at the event. To reserve a trailer, visit https://bit.ly/30rIjzk. For information call 254-298-5690.
Halloween Splash Bash
The city of Temple will hold a Halloween Splash Bash pool party 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Sammons Indoor Pool, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and also bring a swimsuit for a fun night at the pool.
The entry fee is $5 and registration by Wednesday, Oct. 21, is encouraged. Social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures will be enforced.
For information call 254-298-5930.
Fundraisers
Volks Ride
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host Volks Ride, a bicycling event benefitting the Salado Volunteer Fire Department, 8 a.m. Saturday.
Cost to participate is $50. Participants will receive a T-shirt, pretzel and drink token.
The event includes three separate ride lengths that vary between 16 miles, 50 kilometers and 100 kilometers.
Fall food truck festival
Amy’s Attic Self Storage, 3524 FM 2484 in Salado, will host a fall food truck festival benefitting the Salado Volunteer Fire Department from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The event will feature kids’ games, a costume contest, a prize drawing, vendors and food trucks.
Don Gregory Memorial golf tournament
The Temple Founder Lions Club will hold its annual Don Gregory Memorial golf tournament Saturday at Sammons Golf Links, 2727 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
A putting contest starts at 7:30 a.m. and tee time is at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. The tournament will be a four-person scramble format.
The entry fee is $100 and includes green fees, cart, range balls and lunch. Proceeds support Temple Founder Lions Club charities.
For information contact Craig Caddell at 254-760-3761.
Covenant Lutheran Church garage sale
Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory Road in Temple, will hold a garage sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday to raise funds for the church’s youth group.
Items for sale include a riding lawn mower, televisions, tools, crafts, furniture, toys, books and kitchen items. Only cash will be accepted.
Cornhole tournament
A cornhole tournament benefiting the Look Good and Feel Better program will take place 1 p.m. Saturday at 3 Texas Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
Cost per player will be $30.
The Look Good and Feel Better program is a non-medical, brand-neutral public service program that teaches beauty techniques to people with cancer to help them manage the appearance-related side effects of cancer treatment.
Fish fry
The East Bell Youth Boosters and Rogers FFA Alumni will hold a fish fry fundraiser 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the Oscar Store, 8133 Oscar Spur in Temple.
Plates cost $10 each. The event also will include a prize drawing and bake sale. Proceeds will benefit Rogers youth.
Community clinic golf tournament
The Body of Christ Community Clinic will hold its fourth annual golf tournament Monday, Oct. 19, at Wildflower Country Club in Temple.
The shotgun start will begin at 10 a.m. The cost of a team is $400 with a Buy a Drive at $20 per team and Mulligans at $15 each or three for $25.
Lunch will be provided for all participants and the event also will include an awards ceremony.
Multiple sponsorships also are available. Entry forms are available at the clinic, 2210-B Holland Road in Temple, or from David Spradley at 7446 Honeysuckle Drive in Temple. For information contact the clinic at 254-939-9500.
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the community clinic.
Family fun run
The Junior League of Bell County will hold its inaugural Family Fun Run 5K/10K in partnership with Camp Gladiator on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Pepper Creek Trail in Temple.
Social distancing guidelines will be in place to ensure a safe event.
The event is open to all ages and participants are encouraged to bring their pets and dress up.
The race will start at 8 a.m. and runners will be staggered to avoid crowding.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Junior League of Bell County.
Registration is available online at https://runsignup.com /Race/TX/Temple/RunningintoSummerFamily5K.
Registration must be completed by Oct. 22; race-day registration will not be available.
Church barbecue fundraiser
St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple, will sell plates of barbecue chicken, sausage and all the trimmings starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
Plates cost $10 each. Proceeds from the sale will help replace a stain glass window in the church.
For presale tickets, call Laura Brenek at 254-718-2991; Paula Orf at 254-760-3330; or the church office at 254-773-1561.
Christian Sisters of Seaton Brethren Church
The Christian Sisters of Seaton Brethren Church will host its annual bake sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the church, 12561 State Highway 53 in Temple (Seaton).
Items for sale will include kolaches, cakes, pies, breads, cookies, jellies, homemade canned goods and chicken dressing. Preorders for chicken dressing only are being taken up to October 26. To place a preorder, call 254-913-6056 or 254-718-5356. Dressing is to be picked up at the church the day of the fundraiser. Sandwiches and home-made soup will be available to-go only.
A handmade quilt and gift cards from businesses will be given away in a drawing. Tickets for the drawing are $1 each or six for $5.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the many projects the Christian Sisters group supports.
St. Mary’s Catholic School casino night
A casino night event sponsored by the St. Mary’s Catholic School Trust Fund will take place 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the St. Mary’s campus, 1019 S. Seventh St. in Temple.
The event is open to people age 21 and older. The event will include hor d’oeuvres, drinks, live and silent auctions, and a drawing for prizes. Tickets are $50 each. For tickets, call Jackie at 254-493-2143 or visit http://stmarysschooltrustfund.square.site.
Submission guidelines: Events and fundraisers may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to: 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.