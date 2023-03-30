Lone Star Skynyrd

Lone Star Skynyrd, a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band, will perform at the city of Belton’s business bash starting at 7 p.m. on Friday in downtown Belton.

 Courtesy photo

Music will fill the air in Temple this weekend as area events include a music festival at the MLK Festival Grounds and a jazz festival at Temple College. Other area events coming up include a magic show in Temple and the musical “Into the Woods,” at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.