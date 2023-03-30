Music will fill the air in Temple this weekend as area events include a music festival at the MLK Festival Grounds and a jazz festival at Temple College. Other area events coming up include a magic show in Temple and the musical “Into the Woods,” at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.
Belton business bash
A “business bash” downtown street party sponsored by the city of Belton will take place 5:30-10 p.m. on Friday around the courthouse square in downtown Belton.
Lone Star Skynard, an award-winning Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band, will perform 7-10 p.m.
The event also will include food trucks, and beverages from local breweries and wineries.
Music festival in downtown Temple
Former Temple resident and country music star Eric Paslay will headline a music festival on Saturday at the MLK Festival Grounds, 301 S Fourth St. in downtown Temple.
The 10-hour festival starts at 2:30 p.m. Those scheduled to perform include Holly Tucker, Will Jay White & The Blues Commanders, Tylor Bigley, The Backroads Band and Jean-Pierre & The Zydeco Angels.
Proceeds from the show will benefit the Texas Lions Camp, a program near and dear to Paslay’s heart. In fact, the fundraiser was his idea.
“As a child with type 1 diabetes, Eric attended the Kerrville camp,” said Lisle Meeker, a member of the Temple Breakfast Lions Club, the organization spearheading the festival. “Now, he wants to give back by raising money for some construction projects there.”
The event will include food trucks, vendors and a “kids zone” with inflatable bounce houses.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult.
Tickets are available online at CentralTexasTickets.com.
Temple College jazz fest
Musicians from beginners to professionals are performing on the Temple College campus this week as part of the school’s annual jazz festival.
“More than 50 bands are coming this year, including the best middle school, high school and college bands in Central Texas,” said Benjamin Irom, director of jazz studies at Temple College. “We will have groups from Temple, Central Texas and across the state here in our auditorium.”
Beside sensational student musicians, this year’s festival will feature a pair of top-level professional jazz musicians in Stefon Harris and Ted Nash. Both will present free clinics that are open to the public, plus they will be performing with Temple College jazz groups during the evening. The evening concerts will be $5 for students and $20 general admission.
Nash will lead a workshop at noon Friday, and that night he will perform with the Temple College Jazz Ensemble and the Temple College Faculty Jazz Ensemble.
Saturday will be Harris’ day in the spotlight. He will conduct a noon clinic on Saturday, and that night will be performing with the Temple Jazz Orchestra.
Both concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.
Following the Friday night show, all local musicians are invited to the All-Star Jam at Hilton Garden Inn.
“This usually starts about 9:45, soon after the Temple College performance ends,” Irom said. “This is a tradition. It’s free, and all musicians and jazz lovers are welcome to attend.”
This year’s TC Jazz Festival kicks off at 9 a.m. Thursday with a definite local flavor. The first band up is Lake Belton Middle School at 9, and other bands starting every half hour. The morning session includes Lamar Middle School Beginning Jazz Band, Belton Middle School, North Belton Middle School, Bonham and the Lamar/Travis Jazz Collective.
Thursday afternoon’s session starts at 1 p.m. with McGregor Junior High, followed by Waco Tennyson, San Antonio O’Connor, South Belton Middle School, the Temple College Jazz Combo, Manor New Tech High School, Lake Creek High School from Montgomery and the Temple High School Wildcat Combo.
Troy High School opens Friday’s morning session at 8 a.m., followed by McGregor’s Howlin’ Dog Jazz Band, Gatesville, Lampasas, San Antonio Brandeis Jazz Combo, College Station and Clint Small Middle School No 2 of Austin.
The Friday afternoon session starts with Clint Small Middle School No. 1 at 1 p.m., followed by the Lexington High School Swinging Eagles, Covington Middle School, San Antonio Brandeis Jazz Ensemble, Georgetown High, the Mighty Mule Band from San Antonio Alamo Heights, Temple High Blues and Granbury High.
Friday’s jazz clinics start at 10:30 a.m. with Big Band Drumming by Norm Bergeron. Nash will conduct his clinic at noon, and Jazz Ain’t Meant to Be Perfect will be presented by Dave Wild.
The final day kicks off with Liberty High at 8 a.m., followed by Los Fresnos High, Austin McCallum, Hayes High School in Buda, the Waco High Jazz Kats, Lake Belton High No. 2, Hutto Jazz Orchestra, Westwood High, Lake Belton High No. 1, the Temple Highlighters and the Region VIII Middle School Honor Jazz Ensemble.
Saturday’s clinics start at noon with Harris demonstrating the marimba and the vibraphone, followed by repeat clinics by Wild and Bergeron at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively. Dr. Colin Mason will present Solos for Better Improv at 3. Irom, Bergeron, Dan Andersen and James Suter will present Roles within the Rhythm Section at 4 p.m.
Temple College student art show
The work of local student artists will be on display as the Temple College Visual Arts Department presents its annual art show.
An opening reception for the annual show will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The event is free and open to the public. The TC campus is located at 2600 S. First St. in Temple.
Reptile show
A live reptile show will take place on Saturday at The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton
Three different show times will be available: noon, 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. The family friendly show will feature animals from Cen-Tex Reptile and Wildlife Services. Patrons will have the opportunity to get up close to a 14-foot python and other animals. The show also will feature the Penrod Flock showcasing several macaws, tortoises and a blue-tongue skink.
Tickets are $8.50 per person and can be purchased online at thebeltoniantheatre.com.
Free magic show
Larry Johnson, a.k.a. The Magic Grandpa, will perform a comedy and magic show at 2 p.m. on Friday at Morada Assisted Living, 4312 S. 31st in Temple.
The show will feature magical acts and free balloon animals. The show is free and open to the public.
UMHB spring musical and book drive
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will hold a book drive and present performances of the musical “Into the Woods” this weekend.
“Into the Woods” is a new take on classic fairytales by Stephen Sondheim. The story follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk.
When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse.
Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center, 810 N. Main St. in Belton. Tickets are $20 and $10 for children and seniors. Children age 5 and younger receive free admission. Admission is free for UMHB students, employees and alumni with a valid Cru Card or alumni card. Tickets may be purchased online at www.umhb.edu/pac.
The UMHB College of Visual and Performing arts in partnership with the Alpha Eta Gamma chapter of Kappa Delta Pi will hold a book drive to coincide with the performances. For each performance, new or slightly used children’s books will be collected and later distributed to children within local public schools.
Artisan market
An artisan market is set from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot in front of The Gin at Nolan Creek on Water Street in Belton.
Vendors will sell handmade, homemade and homegrown items, including arts and crafts, fresh eggs, plants, candy, jewelry and more.
Children’s Advocacy Center event
The Children’s Advocacy Center invites the public to a kickoff event for Child Abuse and Prevention Awareness month at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at 402 N. Main St. in Belton.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the center’s recent renovation and a “pinwheel plant” event will take place. An open house reception will follow. The public is invited to show support for child abuse victims by planting a pinwheel for each child served by CACCT this year. This year, 816 pinwheels will be planted.
‘The Woman at the Well’
Eve Raine will present a one-woman performance of “The Woman at the Well,” a 30-minute dramatic presentation of a Samaritan woman meeting the Messiah, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, at the Overlook Pavilion on Lake Belton (located next to Dead Fish Grill restaurant). The show is free and open to the public.
Live music
Barrow Brewing Company will celebrate its seven-year anniversary on Saturday with performances from multiple bands. Wayworn Traveler will perform at 11 a.m., West22nd will perform at 1:30 p.m., The Numbers will perform at 4 p.m. and Wes Perryman will close out the celebration with a performance at 7 p.m. On Sunday, Welsh Avenue will perform for patrons at 4 p.m. The brewery is located at 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Tumbleweed Hill will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and People’s Choice will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Cam Dozier will perform at 2 p.m. on Sunday at BeeMaRosa Vineyard and Winery, 204 East Loop 121 in Belton.
Fundraisers
UMHB dance marathon
Heart of Gold, an organization at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor that raises funds for Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple, will hold a “wild west” dance marathon from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday on the third floor of the Bawcom Student Union on the UMHB campus in Belton. The event will include line dancing, rodeo-themed games, and refreshments. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
St. Luke fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 7197 of St. Luke Catholic Church will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday in the parish hall at 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
Fried or grilled fish will be available for $12 per plate. A child’s plate (for ages 10 and younger) will be available for $6. Patrons may dine in or drive through. First responders in uniform may dine for free.
Proceeds will help support the Knights of Columbus Council’s service projects.
Rosebud-Lott FFA fundraiser
A fundraiser for the Rosebud-Lott FFA will take place Saturday at Cyclone Corral BBQ, 1616 Farmers Road in Burlington. The restaurant opens at 5 p.m. and a dance with Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will take place from 7-10 p.m. Admission is $10 in advance or $15 at the door. The event will feature door prizes and a silent auction.
For advance tickets call 254-541-5584 or 254-584-0247.
BEEA rummage and bake sale
The Bell Extension Education Association will hold a rummage sale and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 14, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Seaton Community Center, 12287 Highway 53 east of Temple.
The rummage sale will feature a variety of items from multi-family households. The bake sale will include homemade goods as well as potted plants from local gardeners.
Proceeds from the event will help support the BEEA and will also help fund scholarships for graduating seniors who are active in Bell County 4-H.
Barbecue cook-off
Turley’s Sizzling BBQ Cook-off, which benefits the Temple Area Builders Association and local school trade programs, will take place 3-10 p.m. Friday, April 28, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Friday’s activities include a margarita competition, cornhole tournament, live band and food trucks. Saturday’s events include a Bloody Mary competition and the main barbecue competition (ribs, brisket, beans and chef’s choice). The event will include a drawing for prizes. Awards for the barbecue cook-off will be announced at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church golf tournament
St. Mary’s Catholic Church will hold its fourth annual golf tournament on Saturday, April 29, at Sammons golf course, 2727 W. Adams Ave. in Temple. Check in will start at 7:30 a.m. and tee-off will be at 8:30 a.m.
The cost to participate is $90 per player, which includes green fee, cart, range balls and lunch. Prizes will be awarded and hole sponsorships are available.
For information or to register, call the church office at 254-773-4541.
Donation request
Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive in Temple, is accepting donations for its upcoming garage sale fundraiser set for May 4-6.
Those who wish to donate items are asked to call or text Gayle at 254-718-2683 to schedule a drop off. Most items, including furniture, are welcome except for large appliances and clothes. Proceeds from the sale will help support the church’s ministry and youth programs.
VFW Post 1820 spring market and food truck festival
VFW Post 1820, located at 3302 Airport Road in Temple, will hold a spring market featuring arts and crafts vendors and a food truck festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.
Proceeds from the event will help support VFW programs and veterans in the Temple community.
J.A.I.L. Ministry golf tournament
The annual Harold Ellis memorial golf tournament benefiting the J.A.I.L. Ministry will take place Monday, May 22, at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive in Killeen. Registration will begin at 7 a.m.
The event will feature a catered lunch, putting contest, longest drive contest and closest to the pin contest. There will be a hole-in-one prize by Don Ringler Chevrolet.
For information call 254-933-8506 or email stevecannon@jailmin.org.
Submission guidelines: Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.