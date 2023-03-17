Film Review - Shazam! Fury of the Gods

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ross Butler, from left, Adam Brody, Grace Caroline Currey, Zachary Levi, Meagan Good and D.J. Cotrona in a scene from "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."

 (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Sequels, by nature, are more. Whatever the original had, just add more, the rule seems to be. Even more words in the title — how often is a sequel’s title shorter than the original?