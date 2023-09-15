Film Review - Love at First Sight

This image released by Netflix shows Haley Lu Richardson in a scene from "Love at First Sight."

 (Netflix via AP)

The last time we saw Haley Lu Richardson — at least, the “White Lotus” version of Haley Lu Richardson — her Portia was in an airport, leaving the murderous mayhem of Sicily (and one dead boss) behind and exchanging contacts on her phone with nice young Albie.