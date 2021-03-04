Calling all superheroes and comic book fans! Events this weekend include a “Geek Out” day and costume contest at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum. Other events in Central Texas include a plant sale in Milam County, a gala supporting Holy Trinity Catholic High School, and a gun show at the Bell County Expo Center.
‘Geek Out’ and costume contest
As part of its free Family Day program, the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will hold a “Geek Out” day and costume contest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Fans of superheroes, comic books and video games are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters. Activities will include a costume contest, geeky crafts, and a text adventure (an outdoor activity).
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum is housed in the historic Santa Fe Depot at 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple. For information visit http://templerrhm.org.
First Friday
First Friday, which features food specials, after-hours shopping and live music, will take place this Friday at multiple businesses in downtown Temple. This month’s theme is “St. Patrick’s Day”.
This Friday’s events include a “March Block Party” at Fire Base Brewing, 8 S. First St. The brewery will close off the street in front of the pub and events will feature axe throwing, live music, and the Rossler’s Blue Cord food truck.
Main Street Hall, 12 S. Main St. will host an open house 5-7:30 p.m. and a speed-dating event at 8 p.m. Those interested in the speed-dating event must prepay and pre-register at Honey.coordinating@gmail.com.
Additionally, Artist 2 Artist Showcase will have art for sale from local artists at the Main Street Courtyard, 5 S. Main St. There also will be an outdoor art vendor next door to O’Briens Irish Pub.
Those who attend First Friday events are asked to adhere to social distancing and other COVID-19 safety guidelines. For addresses, directions and more information about participating merchants call Dan Kelleher at 254-298-5378.
Lone Star Gun Show
The Lone Star Gun Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the assembly hall at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The show will include vendors selling guns, knives, hunting gear, coins, books, ammo, reloading supplies and more. Admission is $7 and children age 12 and younger are admitted for free.
Spring plant sale and silent auction
The Little River Basin Master Gardeners of Milam County will hold a spring plant sale and silent auction from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Milam County Expo building, 301 S. Houston Ave. in Cameron.
The sale will include hundreds of plants, free advice from master gardeners and a silent auction (the auction ends at 12:30 p.m.).
Those who attend are asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines whenever possible. Patrons also are asked to bring their own wagon or cart as the group’s supplies of wagons are limited. For information email lrbmga@gmail.com.
Free film screening
The Czech Heritage Museum and the Beltonian Theatre are partnering up to host a free film series that focuses on films with Czech-related themes. All screenings will take place the second Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Beltonian, located at 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
The film for March 9 is “Chuck Norris vs. Communism”. The film tells what people risked to be able to view Hollywood action films and how it changed the culture by creating a desire for individualism. It is said that the VCR helped bring down communism in Romania.
Fundraisers
Holy Trinity high school gala
A gala supporting Holy Trinity Catholic High School will take place Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Cocktails will be served at 6 p.m. and dinner, an auction and dancing will follow at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Roaring into 2021 With Renewed Faith”. Patrons are asked to wear “Great Gatsby” themed attire.
Tickets to the gala are $100 each. Several sponsorships are available, including in-person sponsorships and virtual sponsorships.
For tickets and sponsorships visit https://forms.gle/KArdnitTEJ88Yhnj6.
For more information visit https://holytrinitychs.org/celtic-gala or email jboone@holytrinitychs.org.
St. Luke Catholic Church fish fry
The Knights of Columbus of St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple, will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday. Dine in will not be available; this will be a drive-through event only.
Plates cost $10 each and include fried fish and sides. Only cash and checks will be accepted.
Proceeds from this event will help support the council’s public service projects.
Our Lady of Guadalupe fish fry
A fish fry will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 707 S. Sixth St. in Temple.
Plates, which cost $10 each, will be available for drive through and delivery within the city of Temple. For deliveries, call Jesse Q. at 254-661-2802; Johnny G. at 254-718-0933; or Tony V. at 254-534-1084.
KC Council No. 3444 fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 3444 along with KJT Society No. 144 will sponsor a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at the KC Hall, 2218 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Plates cost $10 each and include two boneless fish fillets, three sides, and a drink (baked fish also is available). A child’s plate, which features one fillet, costs $6. Desserts will be available for an extra donation. To-go plates will be available.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit St. Mary’s Catholic School.
Westphalia KCs shrimp and fish fry
The Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will hold a drive-through shrimp and fish fry every Friday evening beginning March 12 through March 26. Plates will be sold starting at 3:30 p.m. until 7:15 p.m. (or until sold out).
Plates cost $10 each and include fried shrimp, fried fish, beans, coleslaw and French fries. Plates can be picked up in a drive-through lane behind the Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320 in Westphalia.
