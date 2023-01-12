Monsters will take flight this weekend as the annual No Limits monster truck show returns to the Bell County Expo Center in Belton. Other upcoming events include a gala supporting Our Lady of the Angels Maternity Shelter, “Little Shop of Horrors” at Lake Belton High School, live music and more.
‘Little Shop of Horrors’ at Lake Belton High School
Students in the theater program at Lake Belton High School will present performances of “Little Shop of Horrors” at 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday in the school’s performing arts center.
The play follows meek flower shop assistant Seymour as he pines for co-worker Audrey. Following a total eclipse, Seymour finds an unusual plant he names Audrey II. As he feeds the plant human flesh and blood, it grows to attract business for the struggling store, and he must find more victims for the bloodthirsty plant.
Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for students and $5 for children age 12 and younger. The high school is located at 9809 FM 2483 in Temple.
Upcoming events at UMHB
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Visual and Performing Arts department will host a reception and gallery talk for the annual Deb Barnes memorial art exhibit at 5 p.m. today at the Baugh Center for Visual Arts on the UMHB campus in Belton.
At 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the UMHB music department will host the Meehan/Perkins Percussion Duo for a special guest artist concert at the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center, 810 N. Main St, Belton. Tickets are required for this concert and are available at the box office. For information call 254-295-5999.
CAC art gallery opening
An opening reception for new artwork on display in the galleries at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center will take place at 5 p.m. on Friday.
The exhibits feature work from artists Julie Freedman, Rhiannon Taff, Hershall Seals, Stephanie Chambers, Betsi Chamlee and more.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will include refreshments and a tour of the galleries. The CAC is located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
No Limits monster truck show
The annual No Limits monster truck show will take place 7:30 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The show will feature performances from monster trucks King Krunch, Bear Foot, Outlaw Wrangler and more. Additionally, Hollywood stuntman Kaptain Khaos will perform a “death jump” by driving a car off a ramp and slamming into a pile of cars.
The event also includes truck racing and kid’s Powerwheel races. During the Powerwheel races, children drive their own battery-powered Powerwheel vehicle on a safe track. Entry in the race is free, but there are limited spots available. To register for the Powerwheel race, call 940-683-4742.
For those wanting to get up close and personal to a monster truck, there will be rides available for an additional fee and a pit party for those holding VIP tickets. General admission tickets are $15 for children and $25 for adults. VIP tickets are available for $35 each. Tickets may be purchased online at www.bellcountyexpo.com.
Resolution 5K
Is a healthier lifestyle on your list of New Year’s resolutions? Then the annual Arches Footcare Resolution 5K/10K may be the event for you. The annual run, which is presented by Baylor Scott & White Health and the Temple Parks and Recreation Department, will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pepper Creek Trail in Temple.
Awards will be given to the overall male and female winners and the top three male and female winners in each age group. Cost to participate is $30 for 5K runners and $35 for 10K runners. Registration is available online at racetemple.com.
Kiddo Card event
The Temple Police Department will hold a Kiddo Card event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Black Rifle Coffee Company, 111 N. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Participating families will receive a free identification card for children age 2 to 15. The card contains a current photo of the child, name, address, date of birth, eye color, hair color, height, weight, thumbprint, and the child’s emergency contact information.
Chinese New Year event
Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive in Temple, will hold a Chinese New Year event celebrating the Year of the Rabbit from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
In Chinese culture, the rabbit is known as the luckiest out of all the 12 animals. It symbolizes mercy, elegance, and beauty. Participants will have the opportunity to ring in the New Year while learning traditions and celebrating the beauty of the holiday.
There will be activities for all ages and entire families are welcome to attend. The event is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required.
Lone Star Gun Show
The Lone Star Gun Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the assembly hall at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
In addition to guns and ammo, the show features vendors selling hunting and camping gear, knives, medals and memorabilia.
Admission is $7 per person and free for children age 12 and younger.
MCT spring auditions
Auditions for Milam Community Theater’s spring show, “Crimes of the Heart,” will take place at 7 p.m. on Sunday and Monday at the Williams Event Center, 408 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron. This will be the opening play of the 2023 season.
Winner of the 1981 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, “Crimes of the Heart” centers around the intrigues, secrets and scandals of three sisters. This play, written by playwright Beth Henley, went on to be nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play along with being adapted for film. The movie cast included stars Sissy Spacek, Diane Keaton and Jessica Lange playing the leads. MCT veteran actor and director Mona Butala is set to direct the play. The script calls for a cast of four women and two men ages 16-45 (preferably). Additional character descriptions can be provided by emailing producer@milamcommunitytheater.com.
For more information visitmilamcommunitytheater.com.
MLK day of service
The city of Temple will hold a day of service in honor of MLK Day on Monday. Volunteers will come together from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to pick up litter at James Wilson Park.
Gloves, trash pickers and buckets will be provided to those who attend. Participants are advised to bring water and wear comfortable shoes. Anyone wishing to participant is asked to arrive 15 minutes early to fill out volunteer paperwork.
Live music
Trevor Helton will perform at 6 p.m. Friday and Jon Austin and Mojo Filter will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Anna Larson will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royals St. in Salado.
Kyle Mathis will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Fundraisers
Angels Gala
Angels Gala, an event supporting Our Lady of the Angels Maternity Shelter, will take place Friday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit ladyoftheangels.org.
Our Lady of the Angels Maternity Shelter assists mothers in crisis. Proceeds from the event will be used to expand mental health counseling services, add a vehicle to expand materials assistance, and expand facilities to serve more women and children.
Book and Author Luncheon
The Friends of the Belton Public Library will hold the 18th annual Book and Author Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Belton Church of Christ, 3003 Main St. in Belton.
This year’s featured guests are “Orphan Moon” author T.K. Lukas, “Where the Rivers Ran Red” author Michael Donahue and “Buddy the Globetrotter” author Dr. R.E. Burke.
Tickets are $35 each and a table of eight is available for $250. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 254-933-5830 or visit freindsbeltonlibrary.org. Proceeds from ticket sales help fund activities that support the Lena Armstrong Public library.
Purse bingo
Tickets are now available for a “Galentine’s Day” purse bingo event benefiting the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas.
The event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple. Doors will open at 2 p.m. and games begin at 3 p.m. The event will feature bingo games, silent auction, and a drawing for prizes. Featured purse brands include Michael Kors, Coach, Kate Spade and more. Tickets are $70 each and reserved tables for six are available for $380. Each reservation includes one game card set per person. Tickets are available online at www.auctria.events/pursebingo.
Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.